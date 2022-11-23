Ford Pro reveals all-electric E-Tourneo Custom multi-activity vehicle with superior space, performance and premium tech

Read full article on original website
theevreport.com
Ford Provides Tips To Help Maximize The Range Of Your F-150 Lightning In Cold Weather
Dearborn, MI – The Ford F-150 Lightning pickup has been tested in extreme cold conditions. It endured months of real-world winter driving in Alaska and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. Its battery has been subjected to temperatures as high as 140°F to as low as minus 40°F in Ford’s atmospheric test chambers. However, all-electric vehicles experience energy decreases in cold temperatures due to battery cell chemistry. Temperatures below 40°F cause the electrolyte fluid to become sluggish, limiting how much power is available to discharge and how quickly the vehicle’s battery can charge. As F-150 Lightning customers across the United States and Canada begin their first winter with their new electric pickup, Ford wants to help make them aware that in low temperatures they could see a significant reduction in range, which is normal.
Jeep Wants Your Help In Naming Its All-New All-electric Wagoneer
Fans will enter for a chance to win an all-expenses paid six-day unforgettable ski trip adventure to Jackson Hole Mountain Resort for four people (valued at $40,000) Auburn Hills, MI – The Jeep® brand announced a contest to name the all-new all-electric Wagoneer code-named “S”. This global 4xe SUV, will be offered exclusively as a BEV, targeting a manufacturer-estimated range of 400 miles on a single charge, 600 hp and a 0-60 mph time of around 3.5 seconds. This premium mid-size SUV will offer a unique, sleek, aerodynamic design, capability as standard, with all-terrain management, advanced Jeep brand-focused technology and impressive performance credentials.
Lucid Motors Opens First Retail Studio Location in Texas
NEWARK, Calif. – Lucid Motors, setting new standards with the longest-range, fastest-charging electric car on the market, announced the official opening of its first Studio location in the state of Texas. This Studio opening marks 29 Lucid Studio and service center locations open in North America and 32 globally, including the recent opening in Geneva, Switzerland.
