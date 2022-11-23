ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Airy, NC

Mount Airy News

County school students send Capitol tree off in style

Students from White Plains Elementary pose with their handmade ornaments that will make the journey to the Capitol. From left, Eddie Hardy, Ralph Hardy, and Superintendent Dr. Travis L. Reeves pose for a quick photo. Submitted photo. Earlire this month, Hardy Brothers Trucking partnered with Surry County Schools to host...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
Mount Airy News

Holiday classic presented by Millennium Charter Academy

Elisha Spencer as Ebeneezer Scrooge and Jacob Smith as Bob Cratchit in the upcoming production of “A Christmas Carol” presented by Millennium Charter Academy, Dec. 1-3. (Submitted photo) Millennium Charter Academy will be presenting the holiday classic “A Christmas Carol” in the school’s upper gymnasium on Dec. 1-2...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
Mount Airy News

Half-Mile of Christmas Cheer on tap

Qualities such as happiness, joy, merriment, delight and glee might seem hard to measure in real terms — but organizers of an event next Thursday have come up with an exact distance. This involves plans for the Half-Mile of Christmas Cheer to be held in downtown Mount Airy from...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Workers Laid Off In A Text Message

Some North Carolina workers woke up to a text earlier this week telling them their company laid them off. According to a story from WCNC, United Furniture Industries sent a text asking employees not to report to work on Tuesday, November 22. The text asked over-the-road drivers to return equipment, inventory and documents to company locations in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Verona, MS or Victorville, CA. The message went on to say they could expect more information the following day. On Tuesday, the message informed employees of the termination effective immediately. The lay off also ended benefits with no COBRA provision. You can read the entire message here. Of course, there’s never a good time or a good way to find out you’re jobless. However, I can’t imagine a worse time or way to find out either.
CHARLOTTE, NC
qcnews.com

‘A humbling privilege:’ N.C. National Guard company deploys

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — N.C. Senator Carl Ford, family, and friends witnessed a North Carolina National Guard deployment ceremony in Salisbury last week. Members of Charlie Company, 1st of the 131st Aviation Regiment, will head to the national capital region soon. Ford and leaders from the 2-130th AOB and Charlie Company spoke to the group during the Nov. 18 function.
SALISBURY, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina

Photo byPhoto by Kaitlin Dowis on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service, so make sure to visit them if you have never been to any of them.
WILMINGTON, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
Mount Airy News

Bad News Bears upset No. 1 Wildcats

Granite Bear Connor Burrell (6) takes down Wildcat running back Ervodd Cassady. Tyler Mason (5) leaps over a Wildcat defender as part of a big run during the second half. Caleb Reid (25) breaks free for a 67-yard Mount Airy touchdown. Cory Smith | The News. Mount Airy’s Walker Stroup...
MOUNT AIRY, NC
FOX8 News

NC man wins $100,000 after buying $30 scratch-off

LINDEN, N.C. (WGHP) — Michael Martin of Linden bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Martin bought his winning ticket from Tiger Mart on North Ramsey Street in Linden. He collected his prize at lottery headquarters Wednesday. After required state and federal tax withholdings, […]
LINDEN, NC
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

Steak up-closePhoto byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in North Carolina and you want to try some new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are highly praised for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food, so definitely check them out, if you have never been to any of them before. All of them are great options for both a casual meal as well as a special occasion.

