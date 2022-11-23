Read full article on original website
LIVESTOCK-CME livestock futures slip after short, choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Cattle futures fell on a short, choppy day of trading on Friday, as technical trading had some contracts up earlier in the session even as corn prices firmed, traders said. CME lean hog futures also eased back. The Chicago traded livestock markets closed early on...
UPDATE 3-Argentina revives 'soy dollar' FX rate until year-end to boost reserves
BUENOS AIRES, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Argentina on Friday announced a more generous exchange rate for U.S. dollars brought in through soy exports until the end of the year, seeking to rev up exports of its top cash crop and bring much-needed dollars to central bank coffers. The 230 pesos...
Brazil corn freight prices jump 20% in wake of road blockades - trade group Abiove
SAO PAULO, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The protests over Brazil's election result that blocked roads in Mato Grosso state earlier this week rose truck freight prices to transport corn by 20% or 50 reais ($9.40) per tonne, Abiove, an industry group representing global trading firms, told Reuters on Thursday. The...
TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has set out its grain export taxes for Nov 30-Dec 6 as follows: Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) Nov 30-Dec 6 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,788.0 2,308.6 0.0 - indicative price, $/tonne 313.6 283.7 222.1 Nov. 23-29 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,735.2 2,430.0 193.8 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.5 286.7 233.9 Nov 16-22 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,922.1 2,686.7 447.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.3 288.5 236.4 Nov 9-15 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,012.0 2,495.6 1,114.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 314.0 283.7 251.6 Nov 2-8 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,923.2 2,414.3 1,637.3 - indicative price, $/tonne 312.7 282.5 264.4 Oct 26-Nov 1 - tax, roubles/tonne 3,028.0 2,524.2 1,909.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 310.1 280.5 266.4 Oct 19-25 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,934.3 2,479.9 2,410.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.3 279.8 278.2 Oct 12-18 - tax, roubles/tonne 1,926.8 1,632.0 3,114.1 - indicative price, $/tonne 307.7 280.9 317.6 Oct 5-11 - tax, roubles/tonne 2,119.0 1,849.8 3,295.6 - indicative price, $/tonne 308.1 282.3 317.6 Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. (Reporting by Polina Devitt; editing by Jason Neely)
Corn futures turn higher, wheat hits months-low on choppy trading day
CHICAGO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade corn futures ended higher on Friday as the market continues to closely watch the weather in South America, on what turned into a relatively choppy and short trading day, analysts said. Meanwhile, wheat futures fell sharply - with the December contract...
UPDATE 1-French wheat, barley crops still ahead of usual growth pace
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - French soft wheat and winter barley crops are still about a week ahead of their usual rate of development following a mild autumn, data from farm office FranceAgriMer showed on Friday. Soft wheat in France, the European Union's biggest grain producer, had emerged from the...
