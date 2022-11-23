BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — An influx in donations since this summer is setting the stage for a year-round Bridgeport StoryWalk along the Bridgeport City Park Trail in 2023. “We have secured all the money we need for the project — roughly $5,200,” Project Director Melanie Groves said. “We’ll...

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 3 HOURS AGO