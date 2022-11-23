ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. senator's son announces bid for West Virginia governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Republican state lawmaker Moore Capito, the son of U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, announced Tuesday he's running for governor in 2024. Capito, 40, a Charleston-area lawyer, has represented Kanawha County in the West Virginia House of Delegates since 2016. He serves as chairman...
