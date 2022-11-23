ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 'are being targeted by the Saudi government in an audicious bid to bring both superstars to their domestic league'... with the Portugal forward available on a free transfer after his Man United exit

The Saudi Arabian government are eager for both Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to join their domestic league according to the Mirror. Ronaldo is a free agent after a mutual termination of his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. It came after he launched a scathing attack on the club, boss...
HollywoodLife

Gerard Pique Kisses GF Clara Chia After Playing His Final Soccer Match Before Retiring: Watch

Gerard Piqué, 35, showed some love to his girlfriend Clara Chia Marti after playing his final soccer match in his career on Saturday, November 5. Gerard, who announced his retirement from the sport last week, was seen kissing Clara on the cheek in a brief but cute PDA moment seen HERE. The couple started seeing each after Gerard and Shakira, 45, ended their 11-year-relationship in June.
Daily Mail

Wayne Rooney tells England that USA 'will have a go' in Qatar and could take Gareth Southgate's men by surprise in the World Cup tie - as DC United's coach insists the MLS standard is 'significantly higher than the Championship'

English soccer legend and D.C United coach Wayne Rooney believes the United States have a chance to shock England after seeing how both teams played in the World Cup's opening games. 'In the first half against Wales, USA were excellent. They moved the ball quickly, they were aggressive and had...
Daily Mail

Football fans at the Qatar World Cup are being told to take off Arabic robes and headdress when they enter bars selling booze after complaints from locals that it's an insult to Islam

Football fans in Qatar wearing traditional Arabic robes and headdress are being asked to remove them when entering bars serving alcohol over fears that it offends locals and insults Islam. Security staff at a number of Doha's bars have told fans that they cannot enter wearing traditional Islamic clothing to...
The Independent

USA fans enrage rival teams with ‘soccer’ chant at World Cup

As the US men’s national team takes part in its first World Cup since Brazil in 2014, a chant from US fans is raising some eyebrows.On Monday evening, as the Stars and Stripes faced off against Wales, fans chanted, “It’s called soccer! It’s called soccer!” a riff on the US’s insistence on using its own name for the game virtually everyone else calls football.A clip of former NFL player Chad Ochocinco Johnson leading the chants posted to Fox Soccer’s TikTok account has nearly 700,000 views, though some football/soccer fans weren’t feeling it.“The US should be banned from playing in...
Daily Mail

'Worst hosts EVER!': Football fans rip into Qatar after they become first side to be knocked out of the 2022 World Cup... with many 'glad' at their elimination after two games, calling it 'poetry in motion'

Football fans are revelling in Qatar's misery as the World Cup hosts became the first team to be eliminated from the group stage. A 3-1 defeat to Senegal, coupled with Holland's 1-1 draw with Ecuador, means hosts Qatar became the first side dumped out of the competition, with zero points and just one goal from their opening two games.
The Independent

Saudi sports minister says insisting on the sale of alcohol at World Cups is ‘Islamophobic’

Saudi Arabia’s sports minister says it would be “Islamophobic” for sporting bodies to insist on the sale of alcohol at World Cup tournaments.The Gulf country, which is completely dry, is exploring a joint bid for the 2030 cup with Greece and Egypt.Speaking with Sky News, Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal said “the World Cup is for everyone.”“If you are against that, and you don’t feel like you’re going to enjoy your time coming, and you can’t respect that rule, then don’t come. It’s as simple as that,” he said.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Saudi Arabia fans celebrate stunning shock win against Argentina at World CupWorld Cup 2022: Fifa U-turns to allow rainbow hats and flags in Qatar stadiumNFL: Buffalo Bills players tuck into turkey on pitch for Thanksgiving
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Messi sparks Argentina to 2-0 win over Mexico

Lionel Messi and Enzo Fernandez came through with clutch second-half goals to keep their country's 2022 FIFA World Cup hopes alive Saturday, as Argentina bounced back from a shocking upset loss against Saudi Arabia to beat Mexico 2-0 at Lusail Stadium in Qatar. Here are the top plays. 5': Early...
The Independent

Fans boo and throw beers as England draw 0-0 against USA in World Cup 2022

Fans booed and threw beer as England's dreams of claiming their first ever victory over the USA at a World Cup tournament were crushed with a 0-0 draw on Friday, 25 November.Though Gareth Southgate had warned warned his side to up their game after their win over Iran, he did not get his desired response.The goalless match means that Three Lions have failed to secure their place in the knockout phase, ahead of their group stage match against Wales next Tuesday.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.

