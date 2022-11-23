What are the traditional malls like Beachwood Place, South, Great Northern doing to keep customers?

Read full article on original website
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Chinese food is timeless, and arguably the best food to order when wanting to experience a true depth of flavor. While Northeast Ohio may not be home to the expansive Chinese cuisine scenes of other cities in the United States, there are still plenty of options for those of us needing to satisfy a craving for Peking duck, General Tso’s chicken or Mongolian beef.
The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
When I first saw Fiesta Grill at Great Northern Mall, I thought it was part of a chain or one of those generic mall food court places. Then later, I looked up the restaurant and saw that it was owned by the same people who run El Arepazo Y Pupuseria, a local restaurant in Fairview Park, Ohio.
WESTLAKE, Ohio – OVI: Crocker Road. A worker in a building at Crocker and Detroit roads at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 12 heard a loud crash on the street and saw a white truck sparking as it fled the scene. Officers discovered the vehicle did not make it far....
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A train from Los Angeles pulled into Cleveland with some $355,000 worth of items missing, according to a federal lawsuit. A Hong Kong company, Orient Overseas Container Line, filed the lawsuit last month in federal court in Cleveland, saying the merchandise was pilfered from a Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway train somewhere in California.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – While the restaurant business still feels the economic remnants of the coronavirus pandemic, two businesswomen who have a lot to be thankful for are Jessica Parkison and Jill Vedaa. Owners of the acclaimed Salt+ in Lakewood, they announced this year they will be expanding to the...
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Rosewood Grill’s sixth annual Whiskey Week is scheduled with a variety of tastings and pairings. The Whiskey-themed promotion begins Sunday, Nov. 27, and runs daily through Friday, Dec. 2. Each night a prix fixe dinner featuring hard-to-find Bourbon is scheduled. The week - which kicks...
Photo byLauriPatterson from Getty Images Signature. If you're in Greater Akron, you should visit these local restaurants. This local favorite has been serving great Italian food for decades. They're known for their fantastic prime rib, which is available on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. The tender and juicy beef is served with au jus and horseradish sauce. Customers also love their chicken francaise, which features breaded chicken medallions that are sautéed in a tasty butter and lemon sauce. You also can't go wrong with staples like homemade lasagna, chicken parmesan, and chicken marsala. If you want something to drink with your meal, they have an excellent and large selection of wines. And if you have room for dessert, check out the made-to-order cannoli and homemade tiramisu.
It’s about that time of year again, the holiday season we all look forward to celebrate with family and friends. I was just wondering if I can get into the festive season and turn my car into a Christmas Tree. What troubles will I run into if I do? Is it even possible.
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Blessings to all for the gathering of family and friends to celebrate our American tradition!. As colonial furnishings were concentrated on cooking, the fireplace became the most important element in the home. Hearths were convenient, located near an outer wall to ensure safety for the heat to escape through the chimney.
I don’t have any family to celebrate with, but I’d still like to do something. Are there places that are open on thanksgiving? Preferably places that are open past 5, I plan to go once I get off from work.
As shoppers prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, some say they are cutting back, shopping only for the bare necessities and even finding ways to save.
Select roads near Cleveland Public Square will be closed off this weekend for Downtown Cleveland Alliance's production of Winterland.
CLEVELAND, Ohio – More than 150 suburban firefighters have volunteered to cover the Cleveland Division of Fire on Saturday to allow the city’s officers to attend funeral services for one of their own. Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony Luke asked Shaker Heights Fire Chief Pat Sweeney if it would...
Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
The 'burbs. Yeah, the suburbs are more than just cookie-cutter shopping developments with Cheesecake Factories and Paneras. In fact, the Cleveland suburbs have some of the best restaurants around and they hit almost every type of cuisine you could want. Where should you be dining? These places. Flour. 34205 Chagrin...
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A local favorite is joining the other planned eateries in the Hall of Fame Village. Pizza Oven is planning a football-themed restaurant for the Fan Engagement Zone, set to open next Spring. That’ll make it 11 Stark County locations for the locally-based...
