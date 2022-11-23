ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

wksu.org

Cleveland's Record Revolution will close its doors at year's end

Hailed as the oldest independent record store in Ohio — and possibly the nation — Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights is closing its doors at the end of the year. In an announcement on its Facebook page, management said it made the decision after “much calculation, consideration, & deliberation.” Reduced hours begin Nov. 28.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Scene

31 Ways to Tell If Someone's Not From Cleveland

Have you ever met someone new and something was just... off? You can't quite place it, but something is weird with them. Maybe they've never been to the West Side Market. Or they don't worship the Browns. Or they make a face when you say 'ope.'. Then you ask what...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Home for Thanksgiving: Yenke Peddler antiques

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Blessings to all for the gathering of family and friends to celebrate our American tradition!. As colonial furnishings were concentrated on cooking, the fireplace became the most important element in the home. Hearths were convenient, located near an outer wall to ensure safety for the heat to escape through the chimney.
CLEVELAND, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls, Magnificat girls basketball to headline inaugural Cleveland Basketball Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Danny Gallagher grew up in basketball and, as the varsity coach at Magnificat High School, he is living basketball. So now it’s time to pay back. “It’s been a part of my life since I could walk,” he said. “My dad was taking me to high school basketball games when I was a kid. So, I wanted to do something that brings Cleveland basketball to the forefront and honors how good it is now and honors some of the people who have been really good here in the past.”
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

City: Canton Inn Coming Down Starting Monday

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A nuisance motel in Canton is going to be seeing the wrecking ball soon. The mayor’s office, announcing that the Canton Inn in the 1000 block of West Tusc will be demolished starting on Monday morning starting at 9 a.m. The...
CANTON, OH

