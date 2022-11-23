Read full article on original website
Related
Maine-Endwell looks to punch their ticket to another state title game
The Maine-Endwell Spartans are just one game away from another Class B state final appearance.
Section III wrestling coaches poll: Who is the best pound-for-pound wrestler on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Wrestling is a sport that is highly dependent on weight class. But at syracuse.com’s winter media day, we asked coaches to throw weight classes out the window when evaluating their athletes. We asked coaches to give us their best pound-for-pound wrestlers. Here are the results.
High school roundup: Jamesville-DeWitt girls basketball to meet tourney host Baldwinsville in championship game
Jamesville-DeWitt and Baldwinsville will get an early look at each other when they face off in a girls basketball tip-off tournament championship game on Saturday. “We’re playing them at their home and they have been very good for a few years here,” Jamesville-DeWitt coach Keith Cieplicki said. “They’ve got some athletes, they’ve got some size and they’ve got some shooters.”
Section III ice hockey coaches poll: Who is the toughest player on your team?
Cicero, N.Y. — Toughness is one of the most important attributes for an ice hockey player. Section III is loaded with players who epitomize toughness. >> Section III boys ice hockey 2022-23: Team previews, top players in Division I.
High school boys, girls ice hockey poll: Section III preseason rankings
Syracuse, N.Y. — We’ve asked area media professionals who cover high school sports to participate in a weekly boys and girls ice hockey poll. We reward five points for a first-place vote, four points for a second-place vote, etc. From now until the end of the season, ice hockey polls will be published on Thursdays.
Section III boys basketball coaches poll: Which players have biggest shoes to fill this season?
Cicero, N.Y. — Each year, high school sports teams experience some form of roster turnover due to graduation, transfers or athletes pursuing other interests. Some of the players lost may have been key to the team’s success a year prior. Once that player moves on, a new player must step up and help fill the hole the departing player left.
Syracuse playing for first winning record since 2018 in regular-season finale (7 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time in four years, the end of the regular season does not mean the end of the year for Syracuse football. The Orange already guaranteed itself a bowl berth in Week 7 of the season, earning its sixth win in a 24-9 victory over N.C. State in the JMA Wireless Dome.
Section III boys basketball media day recap: Polls, photos, videos
Cicero, N.Y. — Section III boys basketball players and coaches recently participated in syracuse.com’s media day at Cicero-North Syracuse High School. Our reporters and photographers spoke with and took pictures of players and coaches from nearly 60 teams and produced videos, photo galleries and polls.
Syracuse basketball hosts Bryant: What to Know
Syracuse, N.Y. ― The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team returns home after a brief trip to New York City to host the Bryant Bulldogs on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome. The Orange went 1-1 in the Empire Classic in a pair of overtime games in Brooklyn, downing...
Childhood ‘brothers’ Symir Torrence and Charles Pride meet in the Dome when Syracuse plays Bryant
Syracuse, N.Y. – They met in Pop Warner football. They were probably 5 or 6 years old. Symir Torrence, the wide receiver, was one of the biggest kids on the Sherman Park team. Charles Pride, a year older, was a quarterback and receiver.
cortlandvoice.com
Cortland native hopes to get first win at the Dome this weekend
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. A Cortland native is returning to the Central New York area in a big way this weekend. Eamonn Mahar, a Class of 2014 graduate of...
How to stream Syracuse basketball vs. Bryant: Charles Pride’s homecoming won’t be on TV
Syracuse, N.Y. — Syracuse basketball returns to action to face the Bryant Bulldogs in the JMA Wireless Dome on Saturday, Nov. 26, but the game won’t be broadcast on cable TV. Syracuse vs. Bryant will air at 4 p.m. on ACC Network Extra, which is not available on...
How to stream Syracuse soccer vs. Cornell: NCAA tournament Sweet 16
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse men’s soccer team continues its run through the NCAA tournament with a Sweet 16 matchup against CNY neighbor Cornell on Sunday, Nov. 27 at the SU Soccer Stadium. The game is at 2 p.m. and will be broadcast exclusively on ESPN Plus. It...
In a chippy game with players and coaches ejected, Bryant wins it in the last second (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Bryant Bulldogs at 4 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will stream on ACC Network Extra. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Bryant to see the latest...
Syracuse will honor Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick with jersey ceremony
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Twenty years ago, Gerry McNamara and Hakim Warrick played key roles in Syracuse’s 2003 NCAA championship. Now, the two former teammates will see their jerseys raised to the rafters of the JMA Wireless Dome in a dual ceremony later this season. McNamara’s No. 3 and...
How to watch Syracuse football at Boston College: Time, TV channel, free live stream
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team finishes out its regular season against Boston College at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Syracuse at Boston College will air on YES Network, which can be streamed exclusively on DirecTV Stream. Syracuse is 6-5...
Syracuse football at Boston College: See our picks
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse football team will face Boston College at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (TV: YES Network). It’s time for our predictions. The panel includes Brent Axe, sports columnist; Emily Leiker, SU football reporter; and Nate Mink, supervisor/reporter for sports.
Dino Babers’ 7th season is almost over. Like his tenure, it was filled with tantalizing potential and frustration
Syracuse, N.Y. — For the first time since 2018, the end of the regular season does not mean the final game of the year for Syracuse football. That was the near unanimously agreed upon goal for the Orange by players, fans and others heading into the season. If SU could make a bowl game, the 2022 season would be considered a successful one.
Syracuse Crunch fall to Providence, 5-3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Providence Bruins, 5-3, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena. The loss ends a five-game winning streak and moves the Crunch to 7-7-1-2 on the season. Crunch goaltender Max Lagace turned aside 35-of-39 shots, while Keith Kinkaid earned the win...
Boston College vs. Syracuse: Preview and Prediction
Boston College (3-8) will conclude their 2022 season on Saturday as they host the Syracuse Orange in the season finale in Chestnut Hill. While the game itself doesn't technically mean much for the Eagles, there is still a lot at stake for BC. It's Senior Day, and the last home game for many players including Marcus Valdez, Chibueze Onwuka, Marcus Valdez and of course star wide out Zay Flowers. As Hafley said at his press conference this year, this is a group that dealt with COVID-19, coaching changes and more. Also with a win, Boston College will avoid finishing last in the ACC Atlantic.
