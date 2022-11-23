It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.

6 HOURS AGO