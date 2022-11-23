Read full article on original website
10 superhero movies that are better than the Marvel Cinematic Universe
Disney and Marvel Studios might dominate the box office, but here are 10 superhero movies better than the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
ComicBook
Marvel's Blade Reboot Reportedly Darker Than Other MCU Movies
Blade is heading into uncharted territory. Monday, it was widely reported the upcoming reboot from Marvel Studios found its new director in Yann Demange. Coupled with those reports was the idea that the Burbank-based production house wanted to pivot tone, making the production one of the franchise's darkest outings yet.
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson lovers are losing it as first look at ‘The Marvels’ leaks
Although we’re still reeling from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and gearing up to enjoy Phase Five’s first movie outing, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the excitement is already building for another upcoming MCU project ⏤ namely, The Marvels, the Captain Marvel sequel that will see Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers team up with Iman Vellani’s Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris’ Monica Rambeau.
wegotthiscovered.com
Marvel fandom has now firmly turned on Taika Waititi despite him delivering one of the best MCU movies
Chris Hemsworth’s recent interview has sparked debate among the MCU faithful about the role the fourth film in the Thor franchise has played in the character’s development. Although the movie’s director Taika Waititi became the fandom’s sweetheart with his work on Ragnarok, he has just as quickly become a nuisance with 2022’s Love & Thunder.
‘Indiana Jones 5’ Director James Mangold Reveals Harrison Ford Was “De-Aged” To Look Like In The Original Trilogy
When moviegoers head to theaters to experience Indiana Jones 5, they will see a “de-aged” Harrison Ford, according to director James Mangold. The fifth installment of the untitled film has an opening sequence that will take place in the years depicted between The Last Crusade (1989) and Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (2008). “I wanted the chance to dive into this kind of full-on George-and-Steven old picture and give the audience an adrenaline blast,” Mangold told Empire. “And then we fall out, and you find yourself in 1969. So that the audience doesn’t experience the change between the ‘40s and ‘60s as...
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Brie Larson’s new look in ‘The Marvels’ leaks as Daniel Craig breaks silence on MCU casting conversations
The next Marvel summer blockbuster that’s set to come our way is The Marvels, the much-anticipated sequel to Captain Marvel that’ll see Brie Larson find herself a couple of new teammates. Although the studio isn’t looking to have us too excited for this one just yet, with a trailer likely not due until next year, fans are already getting themselves giddy thanks to a juicy leak featuring the titular trio. Elsewhere, a certain James Bond star talks swapping 007 for Earth-616.
wegotthiscovered.com
Dwayne Johnson blasts the old Warner Bros. regime for ‘inexplicably and inexcusably’ sidelining Superman
Dwayne Johnson has been putting on a brave face to celebrate the success of Black Adam, even if he did feel compelled to step in when he deemed comparisons to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to be unfair. The actor and producer’s “the hierarchy of power...
ComicBook
Marvel Cinematic Universe Timeline Updated With Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special
The last project from Marvel Studios for the year has finally been released as The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special officially joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Friday. Given the addition to the franchise, an official new MCU watch order has been released, giving the James Gun-directed special its rightful place on the timeline. Surprising few, the Holiday Special is listed as the newest project on the timeline.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Producer Reveals Why They Don't Want Comic Fans Making MCU Movies
If you're a screenwriter that grew up on Marvel Comics, you may have an uphill battle for you when trying to land a gig at Marvel Studios. According to longtime producer Nate Moore, it's a bit of a "red flag" for the studio to seek out a writer who's been a lifelong fan. Moore said in a recent podcast stop he thinks those who love the brand may already be set on a certain storyline from the source material instead of being flexible enough to explore another story.
wegotthiscovered.com
A completely forgotten sequel to a horror masterpiece resurfaces among hardcore fans
Everyone knows Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, it’s one of the defining films in horror, and also contains one of the most frequently referenced and parodied twists of all-time with its famous shower scene. Despite its status as one of the greatest horror films ever made, it’s somewhat of a...
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water’ Is In “The Worst Business Case In Movie History” To Be Profitable
James Cameron is setting expectations for how much Avatar: The Way of Water would have to make in order to break even. The film director recently opened up to GQ and said that the long-awaited Avatar sequel was “very f***ing” expensive to make and it “was the worst business case in movie history.” “You have to be the third or fourth highest-grossing film in history,” Cameron said about returning a profit on the film. “That’s your threshold. That’s your break even.” The original Avatar film was released in 2009 and according to IMDB Pro, it had a budget of $237 million and...
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
digitalspy.com
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special explains fate of forgotten MCU character
There was a blast from the past in James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and we don't just mean references to Kevin Bacon in Footloose or teases of Henry Winkler joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the ragtag gang of space rogues celebrated the snowy season, there was a major throwback to the MCU's early days.
wegotthiscovered.com
Spider-Man supporters are floored after realizing an acclaimed villain’s plan makes zero sense
In Holland’s debut solo Spider-Man outing, he’s tested against a dangerous and non-traditional crime boss in Michael Keaton’s Vulture. The film’s titular villain is cunning and capable, turning the death of his original business into a thriving shadow venture. When Keaton’s Adrian Toomes loses out on a lucrative cleanup job, following the destructive Battle of New York, he turns his misfortune around by stealing illegal alien tech, turning it into unique and dangerous weapons, and selling them on the Black Market.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Guardians’ Holiday Special debuts to higher Rotten Tomatoes score than ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
With the initial reviews rolling in for the Disney Plus original, The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, it seems the debut score on Rotten Tomatoes is overshadowing the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest theatrical outing, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The RT critical score for the Guardians Holiday Special is...
ComicBook
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
ComicBook
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
wegotthiscovered.com
A long-forgotten fantasy emerges from the depths to secure its streaming legend
For one of the most enduring myths of the modern age that continues to generate massive interest from all corners of the world, you’d have thought that the Loch Ness Monster would have been the subject of more film and television projects given the potential to apply the fabled creature to action, adventure, sci-fi, fantasy, or even horror. Literary adaptation The Water Horse: Legend of the Deep took a novel approach to the story, but it’s long since been lost to the sands of time.
ComicBook
The Avengers Are Targeting One Of Their Own After Crossing a Line
Spoilers for one of Marvel's new comics this week follow (saying too much would be...a spoiler)! As readers of Marvel Comics may well know, one particular hero has hung up their New York City lifestyle and traded it for a globetrotting kind of heroism that doesn't exactly fit The Avengers job description. We refer of course to Daredevil, who has turned away from his New York Lawyer persona of Matt Murdock and embraced his role as The Man Without Fear in a big way, reforming The Fist so that he, Elektra, and a couple of new recruits can take down the ninja death cult The Hand once and for all. At the end of this issue however he manages to get on the wrong radar, his fellow Avengers.
