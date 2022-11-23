Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Shop local on Small Business Saturday and support women-owned businesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two area business owners hope Hoosiers will support local entrepreneurs on Small Business Saturday. The owner of Eat Surreal, Brittney Baxter, makes plant-based, nut-free, and gluten-free spreads. She’s owned her business for two years. “I have always wanted to have a food business. The pandemic...
WISH-TV
Black Friday shoppers take over Castleton Square Mall
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Christmas shopping season started early Friday morning with Black Friday shoppers at Castleton Square Mall and other malls across the country. Security will patrol Castleton Square Mall and other Simon Property Group locations on Friday to ensure shoppers feel safe, according to Danielle Parker, Simon’s area director of marketing and business development.
WISH-TV
Increase in thefts during holiday shopping season, law enforcement issue shopping tips
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The holiday season is always a special time of the year for giving, but sadly for some it’s a time of taking. As thefts increase during the season, police officers are urging the community to stay alert. “I mean the deals are amazing, but it’s...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Diamond K Sweets
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Kelsie Reyes, part of the mother-daughter team behind Diamond K Sweets in Spencer, Indiana. The company was recognized as the 2022 Small Business Entrepreneur of the Year for the State of Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.
WISH-TV
Visit any Indiana state park, forest, or other DNR property for free on Black Friday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Want to avoid the holiday rush? Spend time outdoors Friday with a free visit to any Indiana state park, forest, fish and wildlife area, nature preserve, trail, or reservoir. All Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties will offer free admission on Black Friday as part of...
WISH-TV
Perfect holiday gifts for young dinosaur lovers
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dinosaurs are all the rage for kids of many ages, and if your little one loves dinosaurs, then the holiday season is a great time to find a few dino-themed gifts they’ll adore. Katy Mann, the creator of “Indy With Kids,” stopped by Daybreak on...
WISH-TV
As employers seek workers, Hoosiers with disabilities getting passed over
MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — Only 19% of all disabled persons in the United States were employed in 2021, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Arc of Indiana is trying to change that. Arc advocates for people with disabilities. It’s Chief Operating Officer estimates there are 200,000 individuals in Indiana with disabilities, yet only 23% of them are employed.
WISH-TV
Danville police issue traffic alert for Winterland Holiday Light Show
DANVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The Danville police have issued a traffic plan for the Winterland Holiday Light Show in Ellis Park until the end of December, according to a Facebook post from Danville Metropolitan Police Department. The Winterland Holiday Light Show entrance will only be accessible from the west-bound...
WISH-TV
Thanksgiving travel prices rise: ‘It’s gone up tremendously’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Sunday is the next big travel day in the United States, and people will be met in the skies and on the roads with inflation. Morgan Elmore, a traveler at Indianapolis International Airport, said Thursday, “We want to be able to come home and see the family more often, but the price definitely limits that a little bit.”
WISH-TV
Chicken replaced turkey: Inflation, bird flu impact Mozel Sanders’ Thanksgiving dinner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 10,000 meals were served Thursday to Indianapolis families in the annual push to make sure no one would go hungry on Thanksgiving. This year, one Thanksgiving staple was missing from the menu: Chicken replaced turkey. One by one, the meals were prepped and delivered....
WISH-TV
Sleepy after Thanksgiving dinner? Turkey isn’t solely to blame
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, it’s likely many people will soon hit the couch for a solid nap. Why do people get so sleepy on Thanksgiving? One thing’s for sure, it’s no coincidence. There’s science to back it up. A common misconception is...
WISH-TV
Johnson County teacher awarded $25,000 from Milken Family Foundation
GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Fourth grade math teacher, Angela Fowler thought it was just another Tuesday at Grassy Creek Elementary School in Greenwood. She believed a special assembly announced earlier would only be about the Indiana Department of Education speaking to the school about reading. She walked her students to the gymnasium, but started to suspect something was off.
WISH-TV
Bartholomew County deputies arrest Edinburgh man for Thanksgiving night murder
EDINBURGH, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Bartholomew County have arrested a Johnson County man for a Thanksgiving night homicide. Damion Bryant, 20, of Edinburgh, was arrested Thursday night on a preliminary charge of murder, the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement Friday. Sheriff’s deputies say Bryant...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” was joined by Beth White of Utopia Wildlife Rehabilitators — and a special animal guest — to discuss the organization’s mission and what people should and shouldn’t do to help keep wildlife safe during the winter.
WISH-TV
Soaking rain and breezy for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Clouds continue to increase this evening across central Indiana ahead of our next system which will produce soaking rain. TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain becoming likely, especially in the early morning. Isolated rumbles of thunder are possible in the early morning mainly south. Low temperatures in the low to mid-40s.
WISH-TV
Small plane glides to safety near I-70 in Hancock County; pilot unhurt
GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — No one was hurt Friday morning after a small plane landed on the shore of a retention pond near I-70 in Hancock County, police said. At around 8 a.m., dispatchers began receiving phone calls about a plane crash landing near Mt. Comfort Road and I-70, close to property owned by Carvana, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.
WISH-TV
Pleasant Saturday, wet Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We look to bring in a fantastic Saturday with comfortable mild air before a soggy Sunday marches into our area. Friday night: We’re in for a cold and mainly clear night. Lows will fall much farther than last night with numbers down into the upper 20s to low 30s.
WISH-TV
All lanes of SB I-69 closed near Anderson due to semi crash
ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — A crash involving a semitruck has closed all lanes of southbound I-69 in Madison County. Police have blocked the interstate between State Road 32 and Rangeline Road, which is approximately 1 mile north of Anderson. The Indiana Department of Transportation expects the closure to into...
WISH-TV
Man dies in overnight shooting on Indy’s southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating the death of a man shot and killed early Saturday on the city’s southeast side. Just after midnight, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found the man fatally wounded in the 3300 block of Temple Avenue. That’s a residential area south of the intersection of Keystone and Troy Avenues and just east of I-65.
WISH-TV
69-year-old dies in house fire in McCordsville
McCORDSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A McCordsville woman was found dead after a fire hit her home Wednesday night, the McCordsville police said Thursday night. McCordsville Police Department officers were sent about 9 p.m. Wednesday to assist Vernon Township Fire Department at the house in the 9300 block of North Bayhill Court. That’s in the Bay Creek subdivision, which is northeast of the intersection of Hancock County roads 600 West and 900 North.
