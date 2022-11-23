MIAMI - Documents that for years homeowners at Hammocks Community in West Kendall were blocked from seeing have been seized by state attorney's office investigators. Among those documents, are the financial records that could very well detail the theft of residents' funds. "I'm not surprised they were hiding evidence," Rosivette de Jesus told CBS4. She is a concerned homeowner who has lived in the Hammocks community for the last 17 years. She said homeowners like her were denied access to documents for years. Everything changed last week when circuit judge Beatrice Butchko, from a cell phone, fired all the employees...

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO