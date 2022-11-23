Read full article on original website
New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial
The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
City of Parkland Accepting Applications For Police Pension Board
The City of Parkland is inviting residents to submit applications as it aims to fill a seat on a prominent advisory board before the end of the year. Now through Wednesday, November 30, the City is accepting applications for an open position on the City’s Police Pension Board. The...
Now You’re a Board Member, Now You’re Not
Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. Ol’ Peter is giving thanks this holiday season for the plentiful dirt that has us covered up to our neck in news. Peter scurried through the dirt at Fort Lauderdale High School and watched as Lori Alhadeff of District 5, Jeff Holness of District 5, Brenda Fam of District 6, Nora Rupert of District 7 and Allan Zeman of the countywide, at-large seat were all sworn in for their respective School Board seats.
Fate Of Broward Superintendent Now In New Hands
Newly elected school board members are replacing four of the five appointed by Governor DeSantis who voted to fire Dr. Vickie Cartwright.
27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated
Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
Principal at Palm Beach County's newest high school was inspired by its namesake
When Oscar Otero starts his new job in the fall of 2023, he'll be working as principal at Palm Beach County's newest high school, which is named after a friend of his. Dr. Joaquín García High School is the county's first new high school in 17 years, and it's named after a West Palm Beach...
Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals
The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe
Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
Special guests expected to make appearance at Outreach Centers in Miami-Dade, Broward
(WSVN) - Outreach programs in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties are lending a helping hand this Thanksgiving. The organization will be feeding the homeless community at 10 a.m., Thursday. Both centers are hosting a special traditional Thanksgiving giveaway to anyone who needs a meal. Special guests are expected to stop by...
Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
Humane Society of Broward County Offering Adoption Promotions on Older Pets
November is “Adopt a Senior Pet Month,” and the Humane Society of Broward County has several wonderful pets who are getting overlooked simply because of their age. While they might not technically be seniors, they are more mature than the other pets and really want families to love them, according to the shelter.
Fallout continues for judge and defense team of confessed Parkland shooter after sentencing trial ends
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The fallout continues from the Parkland sentencing trial. Broward’s public defender has called into question the judge’s actions, and that’s not all. Since the trial, hundreds of threats have been sent to him and his public defenders after representing the Parkland shooter.
13 best waterfront restaurants from Palm Beach Gardens to Riviera Beach
Nothing says Florida more than year-round outdoor dining options. We have so many waterfront options in our county we'll be delivering this wisdom in geographic bites. More waterfront dining: Best outdoor dining near Jupiter Inlet: Restaurants with sparkling waterway views ...
Investigators seize financial documents at Hammocks Association club house
MIAMI - Documents that for years homeowners at Hammocks Community in West Kendall were blocked from seeing have been seized by state attorney's office investigators. Among those documents, are the financial records that could very well detail the theft of residents' funds. "I'm not surprised they were hiding evidence," Rosivette de Jesus told CBS4. She is a concerned homeowner who has lived in the Hammocks community for the last 17 years. She said homeowners like her were denied access to documents for years. Everything changed last week when circuit judge Beatrice Butchko, from a cell phone, fired all the employees...
Parkland Holds Annual Holiday Decorating Contest For Residents
The City of Parkland invites its community to get in a festive mood by seeing which residents can best light up the December sky as part of its annual holiday home decoration and lights contest. Beginning on Tuesday, December 6, the city begins its annual search for the best holiday...
New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
Fugitive task force arrests convicted felon in Miami-Dade for murder in Broward
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Nevin McCormick was 19 years old when he was arrested after a violent burglary in Miami-Dade County. He spent a year in prison and his criminal record shows he never changed his ways. A few weeks after celebrating his 21st birthday, detectives arrested him for...
Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location
Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
Fort Lauderdale, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice
