Broward County, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

New-look Broward school board heads in right direction | Editorial

The political realignment of the Broward County School Board quickly became clear. Meeting for the first time after three new members were sworn in Tuesday, the board chose Lori Alhadeff as chairman. She got six votes. Torey Alston, who had been chairman, got two. Unlike all his colleagues, Alston got on the board through an appointment from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Until Tuesday’s swearing-in the ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

Now You’re a Board Member, Now You’re Not

Trails in the Sand by Peter Traciet, the Street Detective. Ol’ Peter is giving thanks this holiday season for the plentiful dirt that has us covered up to our neck in news. Peter scurried through the dirt at Fort Lauderdale High School and watched as Lori Alhadeff of District 5, Jeff Holness of District 5, Brenda Fam of District 6, Nora Rupert of District 7 and Allan Zeman of the countywide, at-large seat were all sworn in for their respective School Board seats.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
floridapolitics.com

27-year-old conviction keeps elected Broward School Board member unseated

Rodney Velez's ineligibility for office could give Ron DeSantis another appointee on the turmoil-racked Board. Gov. Ron DeSantis might be appointing another Broward County School Board member — his sixth in the last year — because one of those elected to the Board has not had his civil rights fully restored from a 1995 felony conviction.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Brightline closer to Broward, Miami-Dade commuter rail deals

The new year is shaping up as a pivotal period for daily commuters anxious to see the eventual buildout of local rail services in South Florida. Last week, Tri-Rail announced that within a number of months, it is likely to start direct nonstop service from its north-south corridor west of Interstate 95 into downtown Miami. And now, Brightline, which controls the rights for passenger service ...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
seminoletribune.org

Florida judge recognized for work with Seminole Tribe

Judge Jose Izquierdo, who serves in the 17th Judicial Circuit Court of Florida, has been recognized for his ongoing partnership with the Seminole Tribe. Izquierdo received the 2022 William E. Gladstone award at the Florida Children and Families Summit in Orlando over the summer. Gladstone was a Miami judge who...
FLORIDA STATE
BOCANEWSNOW

Millpond Boca Raton Sued, Woman Claims Injury

BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Millpond Boca Raton resident Carol Hakemian-Felt is suing her community after she allegedly fell on a sidewalk. The lawsuit, which seeks in excess of $30,000, was just filed in Palm Beach County Circuit Court. According to the complaint reviewed […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Investigators seize financial documents at Hammocks Association club house

MIAMI - Documents that for years homeowners at Hammocks Community in West Kendall were blocked from seeing have been seized by state attorney's office investigators.  Among those documents, are the financial records that could very well detail the theft of residents' funds. "I'm not surprised they were hiding evidence," Rosivette de Jesus told CBS4. She is a concerned homeowner who has lived in the Hammocks community for the last 17 years. She said homeowners like her were denied access to documents for years. Everything changed last week when circuit judge Beatrice Butchko, from a cell phone, fired all the employees...
MIAMI, FL
parklandtalk.com

Parkland Holds Annual Holiday Decorating Contest For Residents

The City of Parkland invites its community to get in a festive mood by seeing which residents can best light up the December sky as part of its annual holiday home decoration and lights contest. Beginning on Tuesday, December 6, the city begins its annual search for the best holiday...
PARKLAND, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants in South Florida: Huey Magoo’s Chicken Tenders, Meatball Room, AIDA Fort Lauderdale & more

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Now open Crema Gourmet Espresso Bar, Fort Lauderdale This all-day breakfast coffeehouse debuted Nov. 21 on Las Olas Boulevard, shuffling into the space ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
southdadenewsleader.com

Raising Cane’s surprises South Dade Band Program before Grand Opening of new Homestead location

Just 6 days before the grand opening of Florida’s first Raising Cane’s restaurant, the chain brought a sneak peek food truck for the South Dade Band to enjoy. Started as a single location at Louisiana State University, Raising Cane’s is one of the fastest growing restaurant chains in the country, serving their signature chicken strips with their world-famous Cane’s Sauce.
HOMESTEAD, FL
High School Football PRO

Fort Lauderdale, November 25 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Blanche Ely High School football team will have a game with St. Thomas Aquinas High School on November 25, 2022, 15:45:00.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL

