ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beachwood, OH

Beachwood teacher overcomes health hurdles to become Step It Up Challenge winner

By John S. Matuszak, special to cleveland.com
cleveland.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cleveland Jewish News

Burton Carol Management takes over The Luxe

The Luxe, an 82-unit premier single-family home rental community in Pepper Pike, is under new management. Burton Carol Management LLC of Warrensville Hts. officially took over as property manager Oct. 25, following a property acquisition by an affiliated investor group CBT Pepper Pike LLC Oct. 20. According to the Cuyahoga County Auditor’s Office website, the group acquired the townhome-style community from its original developer, Cedar Brainard Townhouses Owner LLC. Deeds do not disclose a purchase price, but Burton Carol CEO Robert G. Risman signed a mortgage for the properties Oct. 25.
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Brown on Cleveland

Local Model Connie Taylor-Ware Inspired By Ebony Fashion Fair, Family, Cartoon Character Veronica of Archie's Comics

Connie Taylor-Ware, Local ModelPhoto byConnie Taylor-Ware. Cuyahoga County, OH. - Born and raised in New York, New York, Connie Taylor-Ware aspired to become a professional model. As a young girl, she often dressed up. She admired the fashion scene and the fashion fair. Clothing and make-up caught her attention. "I always wanted to be that person, in magazines and walking the runway. This dream entertained me as I thought this would be my future, but I chose another route. I got married to the love of my life. He promised me great things; a house and a family, so I made a decision. When Ebony Fashion Fair called, I was no longer available," giggled Taylor-Ware.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
clevelandurbannews.com

10-year anniversary rally of the '137 shots' Cleveland police shooting deaths of unarmed Blacks Malissa Williams and Timothy Russell is November 29, 2022 at 5:15pm at Heritage Middle School....By Clevelandurbannews.com/Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsbloig.com.

Pictured are 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Malissa Williams and 137 shots unarmed Cleveland police fatal shooting victim Timothy Russell. Clevelandurbannews.com and Kathywraycolemanonlinenewsblog.com, Ohio's most read Black digital newspaper and Black blog with some 5 million views on Google Plus alone.Tel: (216) 659-0473 and Email: editor@clevelandurbannews.com. Kathy Wray Coleman, editor-in-chief, and who trained for 17 years at the Call and Post Newspaper in Cleveland, Ohio. We interviewed former president Barack Obama one-on-one when he was campaigning for president. As to the Obama interview, CLICK HERE TO READ THE ENTIRE ARTICLE AT CLEVELAND URBAN NEWS.COM, OHIO'S LEADER IN BLACK DIGITAL NEWS.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Sportsbooks at JACK Casino and Thistledown open in time for Ohio State vs. Michigan; no bets until Jan. 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — While legal sports betting is still a month away in Ohio, you won’t have to wait to see two of Cuyahoga County’s new sportsbooks. The Las Vegas-style betting lounges at JACK Cleveland Casino and JACK Thistledown Racino opened Wednesday. While visitors can’t bet, they can enjoy theater-style seating and large video walls as they watch “The Game” between Ohio State and Michigan on Saturday.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
Cleveland.com

Tri-C President Michael Baston wants to redesign the community college experience, address student skepticism about return on their investment

CLEVELAND, Ohio--Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C) President Michael Baston spent the first 100 days of his tenure listening, learning, and engaging with his community, meeting nearly 2,000 people. Baston outlined those conversations in a letter and report recently released to Tri-C students, faculty, staff, and families. He promised to use the...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Olmsted Falls, Magnificat girls basketball to headline inaugural Cleveland Basketball Classic

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Danny Gallagher grew up in basketball and, as the varsity coach at Magnificat High School, he is living basketball. So now it’s time to pay back. “It’s been a part of my life since I could walk,” he said. “My dad was taking me to high school basketball games when I was a kid. So, I wanted to do something that brings Cleveland basketball to the forefront and honors how good it is now and honors some of the people who have been really good here in the past.”
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland.com

Beachwood Schools news: High school music students to learn from pros; two options presented for elementary school buildings

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Here is a look at what is happening in Beachwood City Schools as presented by the district. Beachwood High music students to learn from professionals. The Beachwood High School music department is hosting three musical residencies in partnership with the Cleveland Federation of Musicians, Local 4. Kent State University’s Black Squirrel Winds Ensemble and the BlueWater Brass Quintet will reside with the concert band, as will conductor, cellist and viola da gambist David B. Ellis.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Ohio

Coconut rice with prawnsPhoto byPhoto by Alexandra Tran on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love eating seafood from time to time, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that serve absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OHIO STATE
Ask Akron

Are Akron public schools as bad as people make them out to be?

I am about to settle in this city because of job change. Along with my wife and my lovely eight-year-old daughter. I looked for a lot of information on other websites and social communities. Most posts I have come across about Akron public schools are overwhelmingly negative. Why is that? The main complaint I've heard is about school bullying, and unprofessional teachers? Anyone here have experience with the public schools here?
AKRON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy