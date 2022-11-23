Read full article on original website
Thousands Served Free Meals For Thanksgiving At The DECC
Several thousand Northlanders spent their Thanksgiving at the DECC for a free plate. The College of St. Scholastica was the organizer behind it, but it took a lot of volunteers to put the event on. In all, more than 400 people volunteered their time to help over the last week. Some of those volunteers were families working together.
Out-Of-Town Shoppers Spend Black Friday At Fitger’s Complex
DULUTH, Minn.–You could say Black Friday was a success down at the Fitger’s Complex with heavy foot traffic filling the halls. This year the National Retail Federation estimates a record of over 166 million people to participate in early holiday shopping this weekend. With 15 shops, 5 dining...
Participants Stuffed The Streets In Annual Gobble Gallop Race
DULUTH, Minn. — Thursday morning, the streets were stuffed with turkey trotters and gobble gallopers in an annual Thanksgiving tradition in Duluth. It was the 17th annual Gobble Gallop 5-k and over 1,500 families put on their turkey hats and ran. Other race options included the Tough Turkey one...
Free Thanksgiving Meal Held In Cloquet
The Thanksgiving meal at Mount Zion Lutheran Church in Cloquet also served the meals to the community today. Turkey was on the menu at this meal, as was many of the other traditional foods, including; stuffing. “We are doing deliveries and to-goes out of VFW location, also in Cloquet,” Corina...
Jansson Tree Farm Full Of Swedish Christmas Flair
CARLTON, Minn. — The Christmas season has begun with the opening of the Jansson Tree Farm. FOX 21’s Pat Brink gives you a tour of the farm that has a Swedish Christmas flair.
Thanksgiving Buffet At The DECC Details
DULUTH, Minn. — If you don’t have Thanksgiving plans, you can head over to the DECC and grab a free Thanksgiving meal on Thursday. This year, ham is on the menu instead of turkey. Organizers say this is because of the national turkey shortage. Plates will also include...
Spirit Mountain Opens For Season On Black Friday
DULUTH, Minn. — Spirit Mountain celebrated Black Friday with its season opener, and the weather was perfect for one busy day on the slopes. Click the video for more!
Homegrown Music Festival 2023 Talent Registration Now Open
DULUTH, Minn.–Homegrown organizers are already thinking spring by asking local musicians to put their names in the hat to get a chance to share their talent. If you’re a musician, or know one, now is the time to register to be a part of the music festival. The...
Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Closing
DULUTH, Minn. – “We do about a hundred surgeries a week. So, most vet clinics would love to do that in about a month so the volume that we are able to do is amazing. The fact that we can keep it low cost as well,” said Twin Ports Spay and Neuter Certified Veterinary Technician, Chelsea Bartels.
Duluth Pack Encourages Shopping Local For Small Business Saturday
With Black Friday taking place tomorrow, it’s important to remember the smaller, local businesses and shop them on Small Business Saturday. Duluth Pack may well be the very definition of a small business. The 140th anniversary of the founding of Duluth Pack is just weeks away. In 2007 Tom Sega bought the company. He had used its products for years and was impressed. “I just feel in love with this brand and thought it could be so much bigger than it was at the time and here we are today, 15 years later and just having a blast and reaching out and expanding and people loving our brand and what we’re about and our core values.”
City by City: Wisconsin, Hayward, Duluth
Wisconsin- The Wisconsin DNR announced state park and forest admission stickers and trail passes for 2023 go on sale Friday. A vehicle pass gets you into more than 60 state parks, forests, and recreation areas across Wisconsin. They are required on all motor vehicles visiting state parks and recreation areas. An admission sticker costs $28 for Wisconsin residents or $38 for non-residents. A senior citizen annual sticker for $13. If gifting an admission sticker for the holidays, the DNR recommends purchasing stickers by December 9 to receive them in time. Click here to buy your pass.
Northland Neon breathes life into old signs and new creations
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - It’s hard to hold a conversation in the Northland Neon shop on Woodland Avenue. in Duluth. The hum and hiss of high voltage, vacuums and pumps keeps a dull roar going on. all through the work day. You need to be part chemist,...
Aging Tree Lit Final Time Before Being Replaced
SUPERIOR, Wis. – The city of Superior celebrated the lighting of its holiday tree a tree that won’t be there next year. Santa Claus stopped by to help turn the tree bright with lights outside the library at the corner of Tower Avenue and Belknap Street. Fire pits were burning, hot chocolate was flowing, and the elves even handed out treats for everybody to joy.
Popular Wisconsin Diner Featured On ‘Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives’ Up For Sale
Dubbed a popular diner in the middle of nowhere, but worth a trip. The Delta Diner is for sale and looking for a new owner. The diner has been open for nearly 20 years in Delta, Wisconsin. The listing is unique as it sits on a little over 6 acres and not only features a diner that has been on national television, but also other "revenue generating features" like The Tap Shack, A Jamaican Jerk Pit, and Tastebuds Coffee & Ice Cream.
'Merry Kiss Cam' — Christmas movie filmed in Duluth — is now streaming
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Christmas movie that was filmed entirely in Duluth, Minnesota, is now streaming on Hulu. And it's filled with references all Minnesotans can appreciate. "Merry Kiss Cam," a romantic comedy, was filmed in Duluth over the summer at locations that include Fitger's Complex, Essentia Duluth...
BEARY SPECIAL: Small Business Saturday features big reopening
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Small Business Saturday is a day for Northlanders to hit up locally-owned stores, and this year, one shop is making a big comeback. Hucklebeary now located at 216 E. Superior St. is reopening to the public after a 10-month hiatus from the public. The...
Christmas movie filmed in Minnesota premieres on Hulu
If you're looking for your next Hallmark-style Christmas movie, you can now watch one that was filmed right here in Minnesota. Premiering on Hulu on Thanksgiving Day is "Merry Kiss Cam," which was filmed at numerous locations in Duluth. It stars Jesse Bradford ("Bring It On", "Swimfan") and Katie Lowes...
Minnesota Christmas Tree Farmers Say Get Your Trees Now
For anyone who likes to wait until closer to Christmas to decorate hopefully you are not someone who also likes a real tree versus an artificial one. When I was younger I do remember our family always having a real Christmas tree, We did not go out in the country and cut one down or anything we went to a pop-up tree farm in the suburbs and picked one out.
Duluth Shelter Sees Several Animals Abandoned Outside, Says Abuse And Neglect Of Pets Is Rising
DULUTH, Minn. — Animal Allies says it’s seeing a disturbing trend pick up: more abuse and neglect cases of Northland pets. The Duluth-based animal shelter made two posts on Facebook just this week about pets being abandoned. In the first post, they wrote that two puppies were discovered...
Wreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald, 47 Years Later
November 9, 1975, was the day the Great Lakes iron freighter Edmund Fitzgerald set out from Superior, Wis., carrying 26,000 tons of iron ore to a destination near Detroit. November 10, 2022, was the 47th anniversary of the loss of that ship and her 29 crew.
