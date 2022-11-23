Read full article on original website
1 dead, up to 12 missing in landslide on Italian island
MILAN (AP) — Heavy rainfall triggered a massive landslide early Saturday on the southern Italian resort island of Ischia that destroyed buildings and swept parked cars into the sea, leaving at least one person dead and up to 12 missing. The body of a woman was pulled from the...
More anti-COVID protests in China triggered by deadly fire
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Protests against China’s restrictive COVID-19 measures appeared to roil in a number of cities Saturday night, in displays of public defiance fanned by anger over a deadly fire in the western Xinjiang region. Many protests could not be immediately confirmed, but in Shanghai, police...
Xinjiang loosens some restrictions after lockdown protests
TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Authorities in China's western Xinjiang region opened up some neighborhoods in the capital of Urumqi on Saturday after residents held extraordinary late-night demonstrations against the city's draconian “zero-COVID” lockdown that had lasted more than three months. The displays of public defiance were fanned...
AP News Summary at 7:14 p.m. EST
Civilians escape Kherson after Russian strikes on freed city. KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — Fleeing shelling, civilians have streamed out of the southern Ukrainian city whose recapture they had celebrated just weeks earlier. The exodus from Kherson came as Ukraine solemnly remembered a deadly 1930s famine and sought to ensure that Russia's war on the country doesn’t deprive others worldwide of its vital food exports. Meanwhile, repair crews across Ukraine were scrambling to restore heat, electricity and water services that were blasted into disrepair after a punishing barrage targeting infrastructure in recent days. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hosted a conference on food security with many supportive Western leaders.
