FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New Signing: Colts Bring Back Hopeful Special Teams Ace
The Indianapolis Colts announced this week that they have re-signed safety and special teamer Trevor Denbow to the practice squad. From the outside looking in, special teams often gets overlooked as a critical component of a football team, but the Colts put a premium on it. Led by coordinator Bubba Ventrone, the Colts' special teams units have been considered among the best in the NFL for several years now.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears-Jets Week 12 Odds, Bets and SpreadDraft SharePreviewPublish
This game has been “circled” by oddsmakers. For bettors, this signifies sportsbooks have lowered the wagering “limits” on this game. The designation has resulted from the unknown status surrounding both team’s starting quarterbacks. Bears signal caller Justin Fields, who has been sensational over the last...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Titans Not Out to Repeat Playoff Sack Attack
NASHVILLE – Who could forget that the Tennessee Titans sacked Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow nine times when they met last season in the divisional round of the playoffs?. Not Burrow, who absorbed all of those hits. Not Jeffery Simmons, who had three of them, or the other six...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odell Beckham Jr. Visit with Dallas Cowboys Set
Both the Cowboys and Giants are set to host a visit with Odell Beckham Jr., but we already knew that. Now comes an advancement of the ball: Beckham will visit with the Cowboys on Monday, Dec. 5, according to Jay Glazer. The Giants have yet to nail down a date,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Week 12 Report Card: Falling Way Short
Fading fast? The New York Giants 28-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving means Big Blue is now 1-4 in its last four games, including before the bye. Moreover, most of the formula the Giants relied on to win games in the first half of the season seems to have lost its potency.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Bears Elevate Nathan Peterman to Roster Amid Justin Fields Uncertainty
Justin Fields is questionable for Sunday as he’s battling a shoulder injury suffered last week, but a roster move may give an idea of whether he will play. NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo reports the Bears are adding quarterback Nathan Peterman to the active roster, an indication that Chicago may be leaning towards sitting Fields vs. the Jets. That would mean backup quarterback Trevor Siemian could get the start, with Peterman serving as the backup.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans QB Change: Kyle Allen Has Words Of Advice To Davis Mills
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. Allen revealed that he understands the disappointment Mills is going through. But he believes Mills' benching will help him in the long run.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Packers Hoping to Party Like It’s 2016
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are running out of time to save their season. They’re also running out of reasons to believe. Changes in approach on offense haven’t led to wins. A healthy No. 1 offensive line hasn’t led to wins. Changes in the practice routine haven’t led to wins.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Scooter Accident to Blame for Browns DT Perrion Winfrey Missing Time
When the Cleveland Browns selected defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey in the fourth round, he looked to be a possible candidate as a steal in the draft. To this point, it has been concerning, according to a report Winfrey recently missed time due to a scooter accident. Winfrey has not played...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Key Matchups: Cincinnati Bengals Face Tough Road Test Against Tennessee Titans
The Bengals face one of their toughest road tests of the year on Sunday when they play the Titans in Nashville. It's a rematch of the 2021 AFC Divisional Round playoff game. Cincinnati upset the AFC's top seeded Titans 19-16 on a game-winning field goal from Evan McPherson. downplaying the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Panthers vs Broncos
Each week, we at All Panthers will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Carolina Panther games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play. Star ratings:. 1 Star - Not very confident. 2 Star - A...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Chiefs Flashed New Dimensions on Offense Against Chargers
With all the personnel changes that the Kansas City Chiefs had on offense this offseason, it was expected that it would take time to develop their identity on that side of the ball. With that in mind, earlier in the season, they ran much of the same stuff the football world has seen over the last few years.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shane Beamer Corrects Jesse Palmer’s Pre-Game Statement
View the original article to see embedded media. Following South Carolina’s 31–30 upset win over Clemson on Saturday afternoon, Gamecocks coach Shane Beamer sounded off in the postgame regarding statements made by ESPN’s Jesse Palmer. Palmer, who was discussing Clemson’s playoff chances on Friday night, stated that...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Practice Makes Perfect: George Pickens Says Georgia Practice Was Harder Than NFL
PITTSBURGH -- Practice? We're talking about practice? Yes. And apparently, it helped Pittsburgh Steelers rookie George Pickens be as dominant as he is. The Steelers' second-round pick has taken the NFL by storm, making amazing catches with ease and beginning to tally up big games as a rookie. But this level of competition is nothing new. According to Pickens himself, the NFL and Georgia have a lot in common.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Why We’re (Still) Thankful for the Colts
Without much happening around the Indianapolis Colts today, the staff of Horseshoe Huddle is taking an opportunity to pause and reflect on what's been a turbulent season for the Colts. Sitting at 4-6-1 with only an outside chance at the playoffs, the team has fallen short of the preseason expectations...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Shake Milton Sums Up Standout Performance vs. Magic
Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have asked a lot of Shake Milton. As Tyrese Maxey and James Harden are both out with lower-body injuries, which require a month-long recovery at least, Milton has been getting settled into a starting role for the time being. Starting is nothing new for Milton. Back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Buccaneers RB Leonard Fournette not Making Trip to Cleveland
Cleveland Browns will be taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tomorrow who will be without their top running back Leonard Fournette. Fournette is not making the trip to Cleveland, according to the Buccaneers. Fournette has run for 462 yards but it has taken 135 attempts. The Tampa Bay running back...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Doc Rivers Reveals PJ Tucker Suffered Injury vs. Magic
Injuries have been affecting the Philadelphia 76ers all throughout the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season. Despite being a depleted group with a handful of key players out of the mix due to recovery, or playing through an injury currently, the hits haven’t stopped coming to the Sixers. Going...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
How To Watch The Washington Wizards At Miami Heat, Injury Report, Betting Line Etc
VITALS: The Heat and Wizards meet for the third of four matchups this regular season. So far this season, they have split the previous two matchups, most recently a, 113-105, win on Wednesday as tonight marks as the second consecutive games between the squads. Last season, Miami won the series, 3-1, winning the season series for the fourth consecutive season after splitting it, 2-2, in 2017-18. The Heat are 93-45 all-time versus Washington during the regular season, including 52-17 in home games and 41-28 in road games. ... For the Heat, Jimmy Butler (ankle), Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) are out and Duncan Robinson (shoulder) and Max Strus (shoulder) are doubtful. For the Wizards, Rui Hachimura: Questionable (Ankle), Monte Morris: Questionable (Ankle), Bradley Beal: Questionable (Quadricep), Delon Wright: Out (Hamstring)
