ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
StyleCaster

AMC Plus Is $1.99 For Black Friday—Just in Time to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale For Cheap

If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.  Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV.  In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Boston

A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them

All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
msn.com

The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob

The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
GAMINGbible

Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger

There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
TheStreet

Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase

While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
BGR.com

If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month

Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
Rolling Stone

This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...

Comments / 0

Community Policy