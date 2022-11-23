Read full article on original website
Prime Video is getting better than ever – here are 2 must-watch releases coming soon
Now that the first season of Prime Video’s hugely expensive Lord of the Rings series has wrapped up, attention is going to increasingly turn to some of the other big new releases that Amazon’s streaming service has coming down the pike. The Lord of the Rings: Rings of...
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Amazon Prime Video Black Friday Deal: Access 15+ Channels For $1.99 for Your First Two Months
In honor of Black Friday, Amazon Prime Video is offering an unbeatable deal that will lead you to savings even bigger than your Thanksgiving feast from now through November 25. By signing up now, you can gain access to over 15 exceptional additional streaming channels available through Prime Video for only $1.99 each for your first two months of viewing.
The Most Popular Movies On Netflix Right Now Besides 'Slumberland'
A tragic documentary and a couple of holiday rom-coms are also trending on the streaming service.
AMC Plus Is $1.99 For Black Friday—Just in Time to Watch ‘The Walking Dead’ Finale For Cheap
If you’re a fan of The Walking Dead universe, you may want to know how to watch AMC for free. Since it launched more than 30 years ago, AMC has created dozens of original series including Breaking Bad, Mad Men, The Killing, and, of course, The Walking Dead and its spinoffs, Fear The Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond. Watch AMC+ $8.99+ Buy Now As of July 2015, more than 94,000,000 households have subscribed to to AMC, which was originally an acronym for “American Movie Classics” before the network’s transition into TV. In 2020, AMC launched AMC+, an ad-free streaming service that...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
A full list of holiday TV specials and how to watch them
All your holiday viewing needs in one place. Whether you’ve been channel-surfing on cable or scrolling through the newest options on your favorite streaming platform, one thing is clear: When it comes to viewing options, the holiday season has once again started early. Dozens of the 115+ new 2022 holiday movies have already debuted on the likes of Hallmark and Netflix, and the seasonal holiday specials have begun to crop up as well.
Netflix viewers are calling new thriller 'best movie of the year by far'
Netflix viewers are singing the praises of Where the Crawdads Sing by calling it the 'best movie of the year by far'. Watch the trailer below:. Murder mysteries and heartbreak goes hand-in-hand on Netflix and it's no surprise the film has been a hit with fans. Based on the book...
Disney revealed its first plus-sized heroine. Not everyone is happy about her
Bianca is a young ballerina who appears in a short film that's streaming on Disney+. But some fans aren't thrilled that her struggle with body image drives the two-minute plotline.
7 new Netflix movies in November — here’s what to watch
What is coming to Netflix in November 2022? What will Netflix release in 2022? What to watch on Netflix? What are the Christmas movies on Netflix?
Hallmark promotes 1st LGBTQ holiday movie and one star leaves
The Hallmark Channel is the go-to destination for holiday movies. This year’s lineup includes the network’s first-ever Christmas-themed film centered on a gay couple.
'I Hope Bob Iger Has One Foot Out the Door.' Abigail Disney on Iger's Stunning Comeback
Abigail Disney spoke to TIME after the company her grandfather co-founded replaced chief executive Bob Chapek with his predecessor Bob Iger.
There are 20 more Netflix releases this week – here are 6 must-watch titles
Netflix subscribers have tons of exciting new releases to check out this week, including everything from Jason Momoa’s new movie Slumberland to the return of fan-favorite series like Dead to Me — as well as important documentary projects like In Her Hands. Before we get to the details...
The Masked Singer's latest exit reveals 90s TV heartthrob
The Masked Singer US spoilers follow. The Masked Singer has revealed who was underneath the walrus attire with its latest elimination. The US reality show has unmasked singer and actor Joey Lawrence during episode 6, revealing the Blossom star had been wearing the walrus's yellow trench coat and mask all along. He exited the show together with NFL player Le'Veon Bell, who had been rocking the Milkshake costume.
People are binge-watching Netflix's 'incredible' drama-thriller in one night it's that good
Stop what you're doing, we've found you another spectacular Netflix series to binge. The mini-series created by the BBC stars David Tennant as a priest and Stanley Tucci as a death row prisoner — gripping, right?. Check out the trailer for the new series here:. If that's not...
Some Disney employees were so shocked by CEO Bob Iger's return they suspected an email announcement was a scam
Bob Iger, who led Disney from 2005 to 2020, was reinstated as CEO by the Walt Disney Co. board as they showed ex-CEO Bob Chapek the door.
Netflix's most-watched series already cancelled and left on cliffhanger
There are few feelings worse than getting really into a new TV series, only to see it get cancelled before reaching its conclusion. Fans of Netflix’s Fate: The Winx Saga (the live-action adaptation of the animated Nickelodeon show, Winx Club) were left incredibly disappointed recently when it was announced that the series is over for good, despite being left on a huge cliffhanger at the end of season two.
Walt Disney Makes a Surprise Massive Purchase
While Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Free Report film business has been defined not by the company's classic lineup of animated stars, but by the army of well-known characters the Mouse House has purchased. While the company has done a good job bringing back some of its animated classics as live-action films, its biggest hits have been through acquisitions which include:
If you have a Roku, you’re getting 36 new channels for free this month
Some companies are just now starting to lean into ad-supported content, but Roku has been offering free shows and movies for years. The Roku Channel has been around since 2017 and has a massive library containing tens of thousands of free shows and movies. It also features a number of live channels, with more being added all the time.
This Paramount+ Black Friday Deal Gets You 50% Off An Annual Subscription
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. It’s a good time to start streaming on Paramount+. The streaming service is offering a new Black Friday deal that gets you 50% off an annual subscription. Regularly $99 a year, you can get ad-free access to thousands of hours of content for just $49.99. An annual subscription with ads is now just $24.99 for the entire year. The new Paramount+ deal is tied to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and it’s easily one of the best streaming service...
