After pulling within a half-game of the Western Conference's first seed, the LA Clippers suffered another tough blow, losing Kawhi Leonard and Paul George once again. Just two games into his return from a 12-game absence, Leonard rolled his ankle and has been sidelined since. In what was initially labeled knee soreness, Leonard's teammate Paul George has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that will once again keep him out on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO