Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Proved No Match For This Rising Star As It Spiked 54% Last Week
Celo CELO/USD, the native token of the mobile-first DeFi platform, is rallying over 54% in the past seven days, trading at $0.651, recorded on Monday 12 a.m. EST. Cryptocurrency Weekly Performance Price (Monday, 12.00 am EST) Celo +54% $0.651. Huobi Token +49.62% $6.59. ApeCoin +30.12% $3.87. Curve DAO +26.77% $0.6434.
Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company
Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
Ethereum Surges Higher After Fed's Powell Signals Possible Ease In Rate Hikes: What's Going On?
Ethereum ETH/USD was trading over 4% higher on Wednesday heading into Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Brookings Institution speech. After Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month, the S&P 500 jumped about 2% and Ethereum began to climb higher in unison, to trade up over 6% from Tuesday’s 24-hour closing price.
The Straddle Trade is Back
Stocks look painfully obviously poised for a pullback. Bring up a one-year chart of the S&P 500 Index or VIX and it’s pretty straightforward: the bear market’s trendline from previous highs intersects almost perfectly with the 4,000 level the index is trading at today, and the VIX just above 20 is smack-dab on the upward sloping trendline that marks the reliable quarterly surge in volatility that’s been the hallmark of this year-long bear market. The rudimentary, but most probable conclusion, is that the S&P will fall back into its downtrend and VIX will bounce into its uptrend.
Trading Strategies For Wayfair's Rally Off Cyber Monday Results: What The Chart Shows
Over the years, investors have paid more and more attention to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales results. So much so, that the results, mainly the positive ones, instigate rallies in the corresponding retail issues. This was evidenced by the initial price action in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Shopify Inc...
This Crypto Exchange Was Fined Over $360K By US Government For Allowing Crypto Transactions In Iran
Kraken overlooked hundreds of crypto transactions from users in Iran for more than $1.6 million. Lending services to Iran violates sanctions set by the U.S. government. Kraken, one of the top crypto exchanges by trading volume, has agreed to pay up more than $360,000 in a settlement for violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.
Buying This Apple Option On Black Friday Amid iPhone 14 Shortage Could've Doubled Your Money
On Black Friday, shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones reportedly returned empty-handed from its stores as the iPhone-maker struggles with production issues in China. Apple's key manufacturing hub of Zhengzhou is likely to see production shortfalls of close to 6 million iPhone Pro units this year as a result...
Recession Watch: Bank Of America Says US Economic Breakdown 'Could Come At Any Time'
One of the biggest concerns for investors heading into the end of the year is whether the U.S. economy will soon slip into a recession. On Monday, Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said he is "puzzled" by economists that don't anticipate a 2023 recession as their base case at this point.
Why Custodial Crypto Wallets Trending Again — Are They The Best Way To Store Cryptocurrencies?
Even though 2021 was the best year for digital assets such as cryptocurrencies and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), 2022 has been a washout in comparison and has seen cryptocurrency prices fall to pre-COVID-19 levels, wiping out trillions of dollars worth of investor wealth in the process. Making the ongoing crypto winter...
Alibaba Climbs Higher Amid Hopes Of China COVID Policy Change: Could The Stock Break From This Pattern?
Alibaba is trading in a falling channel pattern but attempted to break up from the formation on Tuesday. Hopes the Chinese government will begin to ease COVID restrictions are boosting Alibaba. Alibaba Group Holdings, Ltd BABA gapped up almost 6% higher on Tuesday after the Hang Seng Index in Hong...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell
U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests
On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Why Leslie's Shares Are Trading Lower By Over 9%? Here Are 60 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Biophytis S.A. BPTS shares jumped 114% to $0.7496. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. CRBP rose 74.1% to $0.2115. Myomo, Inc. MYO shares rose 40.4% to $0.8551. Myomo recently posted upbeat quarterly results. Edible Garden AG Incorporated EDBL gained 37.7% to $0.42. XPeng Inc. XPEV shares surged 36.2% to $10.00 after the...
Someone Just Sent $271M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet
What happened: $271,829,771 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1b17dd2bf6c4bcfcebb338c6aece37ece21ce230. $271 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xa3ae36c55a076e849b9d3de677d1e0b6e9c98e84. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Stocks Rip Higher After Powell Says Fed Could Dial Back Interest Rate Hikes 'As Soon As The December Meeting'
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY jumped just minutes into Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Wednesday Brookings Institution speech when he suggested the Fed could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting in December. Powell started off his speech by acknowledging that inflation remains top priority for the...
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Closes Citing Challenges, Not FTX
Crypto exchange Bitfront announced on its site that it has closed operations. Bitfront is built on Line blockchain. In the statement, Bitfront said: “Despite our efforts to overcome the challenges in this rapidly-evolving industry, we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down Bitfront in order to continue growing the Line blockchain ecosystem and Link token economy. Please note that this decision was made for the best interest of the Line blockchain ecosystem and is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
A Look Into Okta's Debt
Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Why You Should Consider Investing In This Marijuana Stock: One Of Canada's Best Operators, Says Analyst
OrganiGram Holdings Inc. OGI recently reported that its net revenue in the 2022 fiscal year increased 84% to CS$145.8 million ($107.9 million) from CA$79.2 million in the previous year primarily due to an increase in recreational and international revenue, partially offset by a decrease in medical sales. CEO Beena Goldenberg...
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'
Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics
Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.
