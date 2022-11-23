ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Why This Bakkt Holdings Analyst Is Turning Bullish On The 'Unique' Crypto Company

Rosenblatt Securities believes Bakkt Holdings Inc’s BKKT unique position in the cryptocurrency space has created a buying opportunity. What Happened: Rosenblatt analysts on Wednesday initiated coverage on Bakkt with a Buy rating and set a price target of $2.20, citing the company’s unique ties to digital assets and blockchain technology.
Ethereum Surges Higher After Fed's Powell Signals Possible Ease In Rate Hikes: What's Going On?

Ethereum ETH/USD was trading over 4% higher on Wednesday heading into Fed Chair Jerome Powell's Brookings Institution speech. After Powell suggested the central bank could begin easing back on its interest rate hikes starting as early as next month, the S&P 500 jumped about 2% and Ethereum began to climb higher in unison, to trade up over 6% from Tuesday’s 24-hour closing price.
The Straddle Trade is Back

Stocks look painfully obviously poised for a pullback. Bring up a one-year chart of the S&P 500 Index or VIX and it’s pretty straightforward: the bear market’s trendline from previous highs intersects almost perfectly with the 4,000 level the index is trading at today, and the VIX just above 20 is smack-dab on the upward sloping trendline that marks the reliable quarterly surge in volatility that’s been the hallmark of this year-long bear market. The rudimentary, but most probable conclusion, is that the S&P will fall back into its downtrend and VIX will bounce into its uptrend.
Trading Strategies For Wayfair's Rally Off Cyber Monday Results: What The Chart Shows

Over the years, investors have paid more and more attention to Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales results. So much so, that the results, mainly the positive ones, instigate rallies in the corresponding retail issues. This was evidenced by the initial price action in Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN and Shopify Inc...
Nasdaq Jumps Over 300 Points Following Comments From Fed Chair Powell

U.S. stocks turned sharply higher toward the end of trading, following comments from Fed Chair Jerome Powell. The Dow traded up 0.93% to 34,166.20 while the NASDAQ rose 2.86% to 11,297.71. The S&P 500 also rose, gaining, 1.72% to 4,025.67. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Communication services shares rose by 0.8%...
This Market Expert Sees 'Lot Of Upside' For China's Internet Stocks After Covid-Related Protests

On CNBC, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares said Chinese internet stocks have gained a lot during the last two days, despite ongoing protests related to Covid-restrictions. The government of China also responded to the protests, saying it will be easing restrictions, after a series of lockdowns in reaction to a recent surge in local cases. Krane sees China opening up going into the first quarter and also expects the internet sector to continue to “rise up.”
Someone Just Sent $271M In Ethereum To An Anonymous Wallet

What happened: $271,829,771 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x1b17dd2bf6c4bcfcebb338c6aece37ece21ce230. $271 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xa3ae36c55a076e849b9d3de677d1e0b6e9c98e84. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
Crypto Exchange Bitfront Closes Citing Challenges, Not FTX

Crypto exchange Bitfront announced on its site that it has closed operations. Bitfront is built on Line blockchain. In the statement, Bitfront said: “Despite our efforts to overcome the challenges in this rapidly-evolving industry, we have regretfully determined that we need to shut down Bitfront in order to continue growing the Line blockchain ecosystem and Link token economy. Please note that this decision was made for the best interest of the Line blockchain ecosystem and is unrelated to recent issues related to certain exchanges that have been accused of misconduct.”
A Look Into Okta's Debt

Shares of Okta Inc. OKTA decreased by 15.75% in the past three months. When understanding a companies price change over a time period like 3 months, it could be helpful to look at its financials. One key aspect of a companies financials is its debt, but before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Okta has.
Cramer Recommends These Stocks As Tech Falls Out Of Favor: 'A Lot Going For Them'

Tech stocks have led the stock market rout this year, as reflected by the nearly 30% plunge by the Nasdaq Composite Index, and valuations of some have turned extremely attractive. What Happened: Despite some tech companies remaining profitable and their stock looking like bargains, investors are better off positioning themselves...
Expert Ratings for XPO Logistics

Analysts have provided the following ratings for XPO Logistics XPO within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 12 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, XPO Logistics has an average price target of $62.67 with a high of $80.00 and a low of $40.00.

