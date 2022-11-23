Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. In the 11th episode of Andor, directed by Benjamin Caron, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) pays Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) a visit. Saw’s in a mood of restlessness, and he wants to join rebel leader Anto Kreegyr in his attack on the Spellhaus Imperial power station. But Luthen has other ideas. Ideas that have been crafted with careful consideration and patience, with objectivity and clarity. Saw operates alone, and he has the luxury of being moody and unpredictable. But Luthen is at the heart of many networks of Rebellion and in order to see those networks expand, he must make sacrifices. Anto Kreegyr is one of those sacrifices, one that certainly wasn’t for nothing because in the finale of Andor, the Empire’s slaughter of Kreegyr and his men make them feel “invincible” and “untouchable,” just as Luthen predicted. The Empire’s “arrogance is remarkable” and it is certainly one of their greatest weaknesses because such conceit grants the Rebellion with “a clear field to play.”

