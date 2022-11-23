Read full article on original website
Collider
Is Cassian Andor’s Search For His Sister Over? Diego Luna Doesn't Think So [Exclusive]
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]When Andor first premiered back in September, Tony Gilroy presented fans of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story with a rare look into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life before the rebellion. In addition to fully fleshing the character out and exploring the many facets of his personality, the first three episodes also introduced Cassian's unending search for his long-lost sister. But has that search finally come to an end now that Season 1 has concluded?
Collider
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why B2EMO’s Puppeteer Got to Voice the Droid
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Before K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) came into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, there was another droid fretting over the man's questionable decisions. In the 3-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor audiences got to meet B2EMO, a highly stressed out, and bright red salvage assist unit who has been part of the Andor family for many years. Ahead of Andor's jaw-dropping season finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Tony Gilroy about a wide variety of Andor-related topics, including the scene-stealing droid B2EMO and the man who brought him to life.
Collider
Unanswered Questions We Have After 'Andor' Season 1
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. Well, Season 1 of Andor has come and gone in what feels like flash with the season finale entitled, "Rix Road". We saw several storylines advanced in the process including how Maarva's (Fiona Shaw) impassioned holographic speech served as the inspiration for an uprising on Ferrix. Cassian (Diego Luna) made his way back home in time to save his old friend Bix (Adria Arjona) from further torture at the hands of ISB Supervisor Dedra Meero (Denise Gough) and Dr. Gorst (Joshua James). And we also see Cassian tell Luthen (Stellan Skarsgård) that he is finally all in with the Alliance and the rebellion. But there were a handful of things that were left unanswered that we will have to wait until Season 2 for more clarification.
Collider
'Andor': Why Luthen Was Right To Sacrifice Anto Kreegyr
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Season 1 of Andor. In the 11th episode of Andor, directed by Benjamin Caron, Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) pays Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker) a visit. Saw’s in a mood of restlessness, and he wants to join rebel leader Anto Kreegyr in his attack on the Spellhaus Imperial power station. But Luthen has other ideas. Ideas that have been crafted with careful consideration and patience, with objectivity and clarity. Saw operates alone, and he has the luxury of being moody and unpredictable. But Luthen is at the heart of many networks of Rebellion and in order to see those networks expand, he must make sacrifices. Anto Kreegyr is one of those sacrifices, one that certainly wasn’t for nothing because in the finale of Andor, the Empire’s slaughter of Kreegyr and his men make them feel “invincible” and “untouchable,” just as Luthen predicted. The Empire’s “arrogance is remarkable” and it is certainly one of their greatest weaknesses because such conceit grants the Rebellion with “a clear field to play.”
Collider
'Andor': Diego Luna on Why Cassian Finally Joins the Rebellion
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Cassian Andor (Diego Luna) didn't start out as the war-hardened martyr that audiences first met in Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Andor has been showing his slow-burning transformation from an everyday man who was just trying to keep his head down to a man willing to die for the chance to die for the rebellion. In the season finale, after his home has been thrown into chaos under Imperial occupation, after his own incarceration, and the tragic death of his mother, Cassian finds himself ready to finally commit himself fully to the cause. But it's not exactly clear which incident was the final push he needed to move away from complacency.
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Collider
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
Collider
From 'Stranger Things' to 'The 100': 10 Teen Sci-Fi Series That Keep Us At the Edge of Our Seats
With millions of fans anticipating the release of yet another set of riveting sci-fi films in 2023, it is imperative to list some of the most thrilling teen sci-fi series that are binge-worthy. As many well-written teen sci-fi films have proven, the intrigue of teenage drama and the futuristic worlds of sci-fi is often an impressive combination. It’s difficult not to lose oneself to the world of endless possibilities and the nostalgic vibe often present in teenage sci-fi series.
Collider
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Collider
New ‘Andor’ Images Explore All the ‘Star Wars’ Easter Eggs in Luthen’s Shop
Andor has plenty of Easter Eggs that connect the series back to the world of Star Wars, particularly back to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story where we met Diego Luna's Cassian Andor in the first place. But there also seems to be another set of Easter Eggs that we may not have seen! And that comes from Luthen Rael's store that Mon Mothma goes to visit frequently in order to check in with Luthen about the Rebellion under the guise of buying something from his shop.
Collider
How ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Sets Up 'GOTG' Vol. 3
Editor's Note: This article contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is a nifty little Christmas-time romp that offers plenty of laughs, some Yuletide cheer, and even a well-earned emotional beat or two. But if you're paying close enough attention, it also slyly sets up and expands upon some story threads that writer/director James Gunn is expected to continue exploring in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the third and final film in the trilogy, when it releases next year.
Collider
10 Great Anti-War Films To Watch After 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) is currently streaming on Netflix, a battle torn drama adapted from the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, who channeled his experiences as a German soldier during World War One in a criticism of the war itself. The groundbreaking story is the quintessential anti-war film depicting the proverbial hell-on-earth landscape of trench warfare as it following an eager young soldier, Paul (Felix Kammerer), whose fantasies of heroism are quickly ravaged by warfare.
Collider
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
Collider
'Wednesday' Episode 7 Recap: You Can’t Hyde From the Truth
In the previous episode of Wednesday, things took a morbid turn when Jericho’s mayor (Tommie Earl Jenkins) fell victim to a serial killer just as he was about to uncover the truth. By investigating the monster who preys on the woods around Nevermore Academy, Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) also discovered the creature was somehow related to her, as there were pictures of the goth girl hidden inside Laurel Gates' old music box. In Episode 7, “If You Don’t Woe By Now,” all the puzzle pieces fall into Wednesday’s lap. Unfortunately, the girl has trouble fitting everything together, and her impulsiveness might cause even more suffering for an innocent person.
Collider
Kirk Thatcher Talks ‘Star Trek IV,’ Working With Leonard Nimoy, and Getting to Write Scotty’s Computer Joke
Multihyphenate Kirk Thatcher has been involved with a vast range of iconic movies and television over the past 40 years. From his first job, on Star Wars: Return of the Jedi no less, Thatcher has been crafting beloved stories that reach into all corners of fandom as a writer, director, producer, actor, and visual effects coordinator. Though much of his career centers around his work with Jim Henson on the Muppets franchise, Thatcher has also worked on projects like Star Trek, Gremlins, Spiderman: Homecoming, and many more. Recently Collider's own Editor-in-Chief, Steve Weintraub sat down with Thatcher to discuss his work on the highly acclaimed smash hit MCU television special, Werewolf by Night.
Collider
'SNL' Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals How 'House of the Dragon' Sketch Was Created
Saturday Night Live certainly has some incredibly talented creatives working behind the scenes to bring sketches to life, whether it is the live sketches the show does during the live stream or the recreations that happen in the digital shorts that we see throughout the episodes. In a recent episode, we got to see the cast of Saturday Night Live transported to Westeros for a Season 2 "sneak peek" of House of the Dragon.
Collider
The 10 Best Movie Adaptations of Elmore Leonard's Legendary Stories
Elmore Leonard was a prolific novelist and short story writer, best known for writing westerns, crime stories, and thrillers. Born in 1925 and passing away in 2013, his work ended up getting more recognition thanks to numerous film adaptations from the 1950s onwards. In addition, Leonard ended up writing a handful of screenplays himself; sometimes adapting his own stories, and sometimes creating original screenplays.
Collider
10 Best Movies Within a Movie In Cinema History
Film buffs are delighted when they learn some of their favorite characters share an enthusiasm for motion pictures. Their passion for filmmaking is often displayed by the characters’ reaction to a movie within a movie. A fictional film can sometimes enhance a viewing experience. The best movies within movies...
