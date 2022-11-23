1972’s The Poseidon Adventure was the second release, following 1970’s Airport, in the Golden Age of disaster films. These movies drew in some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, finding themselves in earthquakes (Earthquake), burning buildings (The Towering Inferno), and more. The Poseidon Adventure found some of the 1970s most famous names aboard the ill-fated SS Poseidon, overturned by a tsunami en route to Athens: Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Shelley Winters, Gene Hackman, and Pamela Sue Martin, among others. The story finds a small group of survivors climbing to the top of the ship, formerly the bottom, to seek help. As they make their way, a few of the survivors perish, but one death, in particular, is indicative of the genre’s need for a martyr character: Gene Hackman’s Rev. Frank Scott, who leaps across a pool of flaming oil to turn off a valve that is preventing the group from going any further. He saves the day and dies while doing so, literally a few feet away from the engine room where rescue awaits. Scott isn’t the first martyr of disaster films, nor is he the last, but he was one of the best. Below are more heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice:

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 5 HOURS AGO