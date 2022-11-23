Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
From 'Logan' to 'Deadpool': The 10 Greatest R-Rated Superhero Movies of All Time, Ranked According to IMDb
The superhero genre has taken over every aspect of pop culture in the past two decades, from movies, TV series, video games, and more: superheroes are everywhere. With so many superhero stories continuing to be created yearly, it becomes difficult to keep ideas fresh and provide a new spin on an already massive collection of content.
Collider
'The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special': All the Easter Eggs You Might Have Missed
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. As a standalone special clocking in under 45 minutes, you'd think there wouldn't be a ton of room for Easter eggs in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, which released today on Disney+. But writer/director James Gunn and company still manage to tuck in a number of Marvel references, sly jokes, and hidden cameos amongst all the festive chaos. Here's a list of all the eggs we found scattered throughout the special.
Collider
Kevin Bacon Didn't Know He Was Name-Dropped in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ Until He Saw It in Theaters
One of the best running gags of the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is how Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) tells aliens about Earth actors as if they were heroes. One of the stars Peter always talks about is Kevin Bacon, who left a lasting positive impression on his mind after he watched Footloose when he was a kid. As it turns out, Bacon was unaware director James Gunn had used his name in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and was deeply amused when he went to theaters and discovered the reference.
Collider
'Wednesday' Cast React to Jenna Ortega's Iconic Dance in New Video
This Thanksgiving weekend many horror fans have been thankful for the release of the long awaited Netflix series Wednesday. The Addams Family adaptation starring Jenna Ortega in the death loving title role has taken the genre world by storm. However, since the series released this past Wednesday, fans can’t stop talking about the amazing dance sequence at the end of episode 4. Now Netflix has released a behind-the-scenes video of the cast reacting to that now-iconic scene.
Collider
The 10 Best Movie Adaptations of Elmore Leonard's Legendary Stories
Elmore Leonard was a prolific novelist and short story writer, best known for writing westerns, crime stories, and thrillers. Born in 1925 and passing away in 2013, his work ended up getting more recognition thanks to numerous film adaptations from the 1950s onwards. In addition, Leonard ended up writing a handful of screenplays himself; sometimes adapting his own stories, and sometimes creating original screenplays.
Collider
10 Great Anti-War Films To Watch After 'All Quiet on the Western Front'
All Quiet on the Western Front (2022) is currently streaming on Netflix, a battle torn drama adapted from the 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, who channeled his experiences as a German soldier during World War One in a criticism of the war itself. The groundbreaking story is the quintessential anti-war film depicting the proverbial hell-on-earth landscape of trench warfare as it following an eager young soldier, Paul (Felix Kammerer), whose fantasies of heroism are quickly ravaged by warfare.
Collider
How to Watch 'Echo 3' Starring Luke Evans
Mark your calendars, action fans! Echo 3, an upcoming action thriller and drama series is about to hit your screens. Are you first in line for every new Mission: Impossible installment? Can you quote Liam Neeson in Taken word-for-word? If you enjoy an intense, white-knuckle viewing experience, Echo 3 might just be your new favorite show. From award-winning screenwriter Mark Boal, who also wrote The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty, the show begins with the mysterious kidnap of scientist Amber Chesborough close to the Colombia-Venezuela border. The series focuses on her husband Prince, and her brother Bambi - both military men with dark and complex histories - as they attempt to track her down.
Collider
From 'Fargo' to 'The Walking Dead': 10 TV Shows That Peaked With Their Pilot Episode
When it comes to kicking off a TV show, it pays to hit the ground running. Enter the pilot: an episode of a TV show that aims to set up what the show will be about, introduce its characters and establish a tone. Often, TV shows are greenlit for a season or more based on the strength of a single pilot, meaning it pays to make it as good as possible.
Collider
'The Callisto Protocol' Live-Action TV Spot Shows Josh Duhamel Trying to Survive on a Dead Moon
The highly anticipated survival horror game The Callisto Protocol is only a week away from release, but as one final call to get players to the moon of Callisto, Striking Distance Studios put out a new live-action television spot featuring Josh Duhamel. The star voices the game's protagonist Jacob Lee, a prisoner stuck in the Black Iron colony when an alien invasion wreaks untold havoc on its inhabitants. In the new spot, he dons Jacob's prisoner's uniform and sets out to find a way to survive the death and destruction all around him.
Collider
First 'Luther' Images Show Idris Elba Back as Fan-Favorite Detective
Idris Elba is back as Luther! Netflix released two new images from the upcoming movie based on the fan-favorite British TV series. Without giving away much context, the first image sees Luther in an underground train tunnel perhaps looking broodingly toward his enemy. In another image we see him weathering harsh conditions walking across a snowy landscape. Interestingly, the difference between the two images is that in the first one the character’s signature red tie is missing while in the other it is contrasting with his surroundings. Seems like Luther’s limits will be tested in the upcoming feature.
Collider
New 'Avatar: The Way of Water' Trailer Showcases an Epic Naval Battle
As anticipation continues to grow for the long-awaited sequel, a brand-new TV spot titled "Fortress" for Avatar: The Way of Water has been revealed, which features some new footage from the film. The new clip teases the return of humanity in an epic naval showdown on Pandora. While humans may...
Collider
'Andor': Tony Gilroy Explains Why B2EMO’s Puppeteer Got to Voice the Droid
[This article contains spoilers for Andor's Season 1 finale]Before K-2SO (Alan Tudyk) came into Cassian Andor's (Diego Luna) life, there was another droid fretting over the man's questionable decisions. In the 3-episode premiere of Tony Gilroy's critically acclaimed series Andor audiences got to meet B2EMO, a highly stressed out, and bright red salvage assist unit who has been part of the Andor family for many years. Ahead of Andor's jaw-dropping season finale, Collider's own Steve Weintraub had the opportunity to speak with Tony Gilroy about a wide variety of Andor-related topics, including the scene-stealing droid B2EMO and the man who brought him to life.
Collider
What Are Tyler's True Intentions With Wednesday Addams? Hunter Doohan Explains
Editors Note: This article contains major spoilers for Season 1 of Wednesday. Netflix’s latest spooky offering Wednesday is full of layered mysteries, wacky twists, and unexpected turns. As our protagonist, played by Jenna Ortega, comes to Nevermore Academy she unearths new secrets about her family and new school, while also rising up to the challenge of making new friends and confronting her own emotions. While navigating a whole new life there’s also her budding relationship with Tyler, who later turns out to be the monster going on a killing spree in the woods. In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, actor Hunter Doohan, who played the multi-faceted character, talks about his audition process and Tyler’s true intentions toward Wednesday.
Collider
Marvel Can't Make a Standalone Namor Movie, 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Producer Explains
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to light up the box office in its second full week of release. There are many reasons for the Marvel sequel’s success, but one of the more villainous reasons is the film finally saw the introduction to one of the brands oldest characters, Namor, in the MCU. This underwater king, played wonderfully by Tenoch Huerta Mejía, made a big splash in Wakanda Forever as the film's main antagonist. This has led fans to wonder, given where Namor’s story ended, would Marvel Studios give the Sub-Mariner his own solo film? Sadly the answer appears to be they legally can’t.
Collider
'Avatar 2' & 9 Other Movies That Had Multi-Year Delays
A good movie takes time to make. Once there's an idea for a film, it has to be worked into a filmable screenplay. Then there's casting, pre-production, and getting everything ready for filming. Depending on the movie, the process of capturing all the footage can take a great deal of time. Then comes post-production, with all the editing, special effects work, and possible reshoots that come with that, before organizing - and marketing - a film's release.
Collider
Who (and What) Is the Hyde in Netflix's 'Wednesday'?
Editor's note: The below contains major spoilers for Netflix's Wednesday. Life at Nevermore Academy is anything but dull for the outcasts, like Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega), on Netflix’s Wednesday. As soon as Wednesday arrives — after nearly killing a few reckless boys at her previous school — she is thrust into the growing mystery of multiple murders in the area surrounding the school that have been ongoing for the last several weeks and have the local Sheriff stumped. Wednesday, not one to turn away from her inner curiosity and need to prove she is better than everyone else, begins to dig into this mystery, particularly after watching the mysterious monster kill someone in the woods on her first night at Nevermore.
Collider
How Much of 'Devotion' Is True to Life?
Devotion is one of the most surprising films of the year. Not only does it prove to be a stirring and immensely soulful film, but it also carves out its own space in the realm of war epics. And it gives Jonathan Majors a chance to showcase his incredible acting skills as the Navy's first Black aviator Jesse Brown. Honestly, if there's a reason to go see this film, it's his performance. But more than that, it's Devotion's accuracy to real-life events that surprised me. Most films that claim to be based on a true story often take liberties with what actually happened, inventing characters out of whole cloth like the ill-conceived Stonewall or altering the events in question like Catch Me If You Can.
Collider
From 'Independence Day' to 'Titanic': The Greatest Martyrs in Disaster Movies
1972’s The Poseidon Adventure was the second release, following 1970’s Airport, in the Golden Age of disaster films. These movies drew in some of Hollywood’s most famous stars, finding themselves in earthquakes (Earthquake), burning buildings (The Towering Inferno), and more. The Poseidon Adventure found some of the 1970s most famous names aboard the ill-fated SS Poseidon, overturned by a tsunami en route to Athens: Ernest Borgnine, Red Buttons, Shelley Winters, Gene Hackman, and Pamela Sue Martin, among others. The story finds a small group of survivors climbing to the top of the ship, formerly the bottom, to seek help. As they make their way, a few of the survivors perish, but one death, in particular, is indicative of the genre’s need for a martyr character: Gene Hackman’s Rev. Frank Scott, who leaps across a pool of flaming oil to turn off a valve that is preventing the group from going any further. He saves the day and dies while doing so, literally a few feet away from the engine room where rescue awaits. Scott isn’t the first martyr of disaster films, nor is he the last, but he was one of the best. Below are more heroes that made the ultimate sacrifice:
Collider
New ‘Indiana Jones 5’ Images Show Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge on The Adventure of a Lifetime
New images for Indiana Jones 5 feature teases that Harrison Ford and Phoebe Waller-Bridge will get into some spelunking together for the highly-anticipated sequel. Featured in the latest issue of Empire Magazine, the new images also show how Indy will be thrown in the middle of the action for Indiana Jones 5, despite his age in the universe.
Collider
'SNL' Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals How 'House of the Dragon' Sketch Was Created
Saturday Night Live certainly has some incredibly talented creatives working behind the scenes to bring sketches to life, whether it is the live sketches the show does during the live stream or the recreations that happen in the digital shorts that we see throughout the episodes. In a recent episode, we got to see the cast of Saturday Night Live transported to Westeros for a Season 2 "sneak peek" of House of the Dragon.
Comments / 0