Looper
NCIS Star David McCallum Has Blunt Thoughts On The Show's Pandemic Production
Even prior to playing Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on "NCIS," becoming one of the longest-running regular cast members on the series, David McCallum had a rather distinguished screen career. The actor appeared in films like "The Great Escape" and "A Night to Remember" before starring in the 1964 spy series "The Man From U.N.C.L.E." as intelligent, introverted Russian agent Illya Kuryakin.
Review: ‘Devotion’ is a quiet tale of allyship amid heroics
There must be something about actor Glen Powell that casting directors associate with the heavens. He’s played astronaut John Glenn in “Hidden Figures,” voiced a NASA official in the animated film “Apollo 10 1⁄2” and has two roles this year as a hotshot Navy aviator.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin’ On Peacock, Where Bumper Allen Tries To Cash In On Viral Fame In Germany
Was Adam Devine’s character of Bumper Allen ever the most beloved one in the Pitch Perfect film series? Who knows? But ready or not, a series centering on those films’ “villain” is hitting Peacock just in time for Thanksgiving. Will you want to watch it while digesting the turkey and stuffing? PITCH PERFECT: BUMPER IN BERLIN: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: We hear a harmonica, someone clears their throat, then Bumper Allen (Adam Devine) starts an a capella song with his group, the Tonehangers. The Gist: It’s been ten years since college, and Bumper has still been hanging on, trying to make his...
EW.com
Bones and All director thinks his gory cannibal movie should be filed under 'romance'
Bones and All stars Taylor Russell as a teenager named Maren whose budding relationship with Timothée Chalamet's Lee is complicated by the fact that both hunger for human flesh. So if video stores were still a thing, and the film's director Luca Guadagnino managed one, would he file his just-released film under 'horror' or 'romance'?
EW.com
Jonathan Majors says shooting Devotion aerial scenes was 'a dream come true and a complete mindf---'
Jonathan Majors has a ready answer when EW asks the actor why he wanted to portray pioneering Black fighter pilot Jesse L. Brown in the just-released Korean War movie Devotion. "All the men in my family have served in the U.S. armed forces — Navy, Army, Air Force," says Edwards,...
Is Sally Struthers on Yellowstone? Who Plays Caroline Warner?
Fiinally! Yellowstone season 5 is here! It seems like just yesterday when we were tuning in to find out who perpetrated the attack on the Duttons. And one question that seems to have been on viewers' minds all season is, "Is that Sally Struthers as the head of Market Equities?"
Irene Cara, Oscar-Winning ‘Flashdance’ Singer and Actress, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the Oscar-winning singer and actress best known for performing the title songs to the films “Flashdance” and “Fame,” has died at the age of 63. “It is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara,” her publicist Judith A. Moose wrote on the artist’s official Twitter account. “The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available. Irene’s family has requested privacy as they process their grief. She was a beautifully...
Colin Hanks Says Everyone In Hollywood Felt The Same About John Candy
John Candy's death at the age of 43 in 1994 was devastating to fans of comedy everywhere, and now, almost 30 years after his death, the Canadian comedian is still receiving well-deserved tributes. According to Collider, a 4K version of Candy's classic Thanksgiving film, "Planes, Trains and Automobiles," will be released on November 22, 2022. It will feature more than an hour of previously unreleased bonus footage that was found in the archives of the late director, John Hughes.
TODAY.com
'A Christmas Story' cast then and now: What they look like today
This year, Santa is bringing us a heaping dose of nostalgia. On Thursday, Nov. 17, “A Christmas Story Christmas” dropped on HBO Max. The movie is the sequel to the 1983 Christmas classic "A Christmas Story." Ralphie (Peter Billingsley) is back, and in a different stage of his...
Why Austin Butler cries every time he sees one Elvis Presley performance
The onetime Disney actor knew he had to wait for the right project. And when 'Elvis' came along, he was ready to go all in.
EW.com
Oscar nominee under The Masked Singer's Scarecrow mask reveals why she eliminated herself
Warning: This article contains spoilers from Wednesday's episode of The Masked Singer. The Scarecrow is done spooking The Masked Singer crowd — on her own terms. After her rendition of "Abracadabra" by Steve Miller Band, the Halloween-worthy contestant pulled somewhat of a first for the show, by deciding to unmask herself before the first vote of the evening. Previously, season 4's Gremlin, who was revealed to be Mickey Rourke, abruptly took off his costume when it all got to be too much, but in Scarecrow's case, she knew she wanted to eliminate herself and it all was for a good cause.
EW.com
The Crown star Emma Corrin calls for gender-neutral awards, doesn't think categories are 'inclusive enough'
It's 2022, and Emma Corrin would like awards show categories to reflect it. Corrin, who identifies as nonbinary and uses they/them pronouns, told BBC News that they "hope for a future" in which gender-neutral categories are the norm for awards ceremonies. "I don't think the categories are inclusive enough at...
EW.com
Gwendoline Christie says Wednesday is 'the first time I've ever felt beautiful on screen'
Gwendoline Christie was walking through a field when she got the text saying Tim Burton wanted to meet with her about Netflix's new series Wednesday. If that weren't enough of a shock, Burton later offered her the part of Principal Larissa Weems. And he'd give her the freedom to help create the character.
Irene Cara Dies: ‘Flashdance’ Oscar-Winner & Star Of ‘Fame’ Was 63
Sad notice on a Thanksgiving weekend. Irene Cara has died at age 63, per her publicist. The Oscar-winning singer was best known for the Flashdance theme “What A Feeling” and for starring in Fame and singing that film’s unforgettable title song. Her cause of death hasn’t yet been divulged. Cara got her Oscar for Best Original Song for the Flashdance tune “What A Feeling,” and also won two Grammys for a lively chart topper that perfectly captured the underdog journey of the welder-turned-dancer played by Jennifer Beals. Wrote Cara’s publicist Judith A. Moose on Twitter, “It is with profound sadness that...
People Shared The Worst Movie Roles Good Actors Ever Did, And It's, Uhhh, Controversial
"Millie Bobby Brown is a great actress in TV shows, but I didn't like Godzilla (2019). I wish she would do a better movie project that showcases her talents more."
tvinsider.com
‘Dancing’ Finale, TCM Salutes Angela Lansbury, ‘NCIS’ Talks Turkey, Special Delivery on ‘Good Doctor’
Dancing with the Stars stages its final round. Turner Classic Movies celebrates Angela Lansbury’s film career with showings of her three Oscar-nominated performances. NCIS investigates a shooting at a Thanksgiving 5K. The birth of sextuplets keeps the staff of The Good Doctor busy. Four celebs are left in the...
Netflix's From Scratch is based on a heartbreaking true story
The limited series is based on a memoir by co-creator Tembi Locke
John Wayne Once Wore a Giant Bunny Costume in a Hilarious ‘Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In’ Sketch
Oscar-winning actor John Wayne once dressed up as a bunny, which offered a total contrast to his usual tough cowboy image.
NPR
Sibling rivalry takes the stage on Broadway; plus Randall Park's latest 'Blockbuster'
There's nothing like the holidays for family drama. And in today's episode, Brittany Luse sits down with two actors who portray a classic brother-against-brother dynamic in the Pulitzer-winning play Topdog/Underdog, which recently returned to Broadway. Corey Hawkins and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II talk sibling rivalries, the American dream and why the show is not just an exploration of race.
Collider
'Bones And All' Featurette: Timothée Chalamet Explains Why He Was Moved by Lee & Maren's Love Story
Bones and All star Timothée Chalamet has opened up on what drew him to the role of cannibalistic lover Lee in his latest movie. The film has roused interest for its horror-romance fusion which chronicles the story of Lee and Maren (Taylor Russell), two teenagers on the fringes of society that are forced to navigate identity, self-acceptance and a mutual addiction of consuming the flesh of humans. Whilst the movie has primarily garnered attention for its gory concept, its deeper themes are something the cast has consistently drawn attention to.
