Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Tulsa billionaire is giving away his fortuneAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Non-Country Songs That Highlight Oklahoma's Modern Music SceneAimée GramblinTulsa, OK
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new location in OklahomaKristen WaltersBroken Arrow, OK
Related
KTUL
White Christmas Sing-a-Longs return to Circle Cinema in December
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The nonprofit Circle Cinema announced the return of the “White Christmas” Sing-A-Longs with nine special screenings on December weekends. The Sing-A-Longs feature lyrics on screen to encourage audience participation for Irving Berlin’s classic 1954 musical “White Christmas” starring Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye, Vera-Ellen, and Rosemary Clooney.
KTUL
Route 66 Twinkle Tour returns for 4th season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is bringing back it's Route 66 Twinkle Tour for the 2022 holiday season. Businesses along Route 66 are invited to decorate to make America's Main Street festive. Twelve businesses are participating so far, with more than 50 stops along the route.
KTUL
Route 66 Village to turn Christmas Train lights on
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa's only full sized Christmas Train will be glowing Saturday night. That's because the Route 66 Village will be turning it's festive lights on for the holiday season at 6 p.m. Families can drink hot cocoa, eat holiday treats, listen to Christmas music and take...
KTUL
Utica Square to bring in holiday season with 55th annual 'Lights On'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Utica Square is bringing in the holiday season with it's 55th annual "Lights On" event Thursday evening. Families can gather in Utica Square and sing along to Christmas carols with musician Grady Nichols and then Santa Claus himself will flip the switch at 6:30 p.m. to illuminate 175 trees with holiday lights.
KTUL
Tulsa Botanic Garden to turn on Botanic Garden of Lights for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Botanical Garden's 5th annual Botanic Garden of Lights will kick-off Friday evening. Families can see a herd "frost bison" grazing in the fields or "ice giants" tending to the gardens. The botanic garden will offer warm drinks like hot cocoa, spiced cider and...
KTUL
Tulsans reflect on gratitude at Utica Square Lights On event
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa’s famed Utica Square holiday lights display turned on Thursday night, ushering out Thanksgiving and welcoming Christmas. For 55 years, Utica Square has dazzled Tulsa’s holiday skies with grandiose lights. This year’s display features one million lights wrapped around 175 trees. But as the city transitioned into the Christmas spirit, its citizens still took the time to be thankful.
KTUL
Rhema Christmas Lights turn on for holiday season
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Rhema Christmas Lights were turned on Wednesday evening, kicking off the holiday season. Holiday LED lights decorate the entirety of Rhema's 110 acre campus, and there are also synchronized musical light shows. Rhema Christmas Lights are free to enter and walk through, and concessions...
KTUL
Winterfest celebrating 15th anniversary in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Celebrating it's 15th anniversary, Winterfest still has the magic to leave you speechless. Luliana Wheat is one of the folks who helps make it all happen, and also makes skating look easy. "Obviously I skate and so I make sure that everything’s running ok on...
KTUL
Tally's Café makes free Thanksgiving meal for community for 35th year
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's been a Tulsa Thanksgiving tradition for over 35 years. The owner of Tally's Good Food Café serves up a free holiday meal to anyone who comes in.
KTUL
Tulsans shop local for 'Small Business Saturday'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The weekend after Thanksgiving has definitely sounded like the holidays, with a mix of Christmas classics and cash registers. According to a BankRate survey, more Americans planned to shop Small Business Saturday, than Black Friday. Nearly 60% said they would hit the shops on Saturday.
KTUL
Rainy Saturday to begin weekend
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A rainy and cool Saturday will start Thanksgiving weekend. Saturday will be cloudy with periods of rain throughout the day. The high will be around 50 degrees. Tulsa could see up to half an inch in rain. The rain showers will begin to move out...
KTUL
Tulsa Meals on Wheels delivers over 1,200 Thanksgiving dinners
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Oklahomans delivered Thanksgiving cheer right to the doorstep of those who need it the most. About 240 people volunteered for Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa, handing out over 1,200 hot Thanksgiving meals to homebound seniors. Each person received a Thanksgiving dinner and a...
KTUL
Tulsa woman discusses journey to writing movies for Hallmark Channel
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — 'Tis the season for cold weather, cocoa, and Christmas carols, but when it comes to Christmas movies, Hallmark Channel takes the crown, producing more than 40 holiday films this year alone. Tracy Andreen always knew she had a gift for telling stories. “I mean, ever...
KTUL
Meals on Wheels volunteers to deliver Thanksgiving meals to 1,200 people
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Volunteers with Meals on Wheels will be serving dinner to others before themselves this Thanksgiving. About 240 Meals on Wheels volunteers will be delivering over 1,200 Thanksgiving meals to Tulsans within the community on Thursday. Volunteers will deliver an individually sized Thanksgiving meal along with...
KTUL
Holly Trolley briefly returns to Owasso
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Some Owasso shoppers didn't have to worry about traffic or finding a parking spot on Friday. The city brought the Holly Trolley back for Friday's crowds. It's been a holiday staple for 16 years. While the Chamber of Commerce says it wasn't able to run...
KTUL
Mayes County's first ice rink opens at MidAmerica Industrial Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayes County's first ice rink opened Saturday night at the MidAmerica Industrial Park in Pryor. The District on Ice opened at 5 p.m. at the Lights On event. "MidAmerica Industrial Park is thrilled to bring Mayes County's first-ever ice-skating rink to our community," said MidAmerica...
KTUL
Hillcrest NICU nurses help babies celebrate first Thanksgiving
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The NICU team at Hillcrest Medical Center made sure the babies and their families had a great Thanksgiving. This year, they decided to dress up the little ones as turkeys. These shoots, which are mostly done for most major holidays, are a whole team effort,...
KTUL
Only 4 weeks left to get holiday packages in the mail, USPS says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Monday is Cyber Monday, when millions of shoppers, who prefer going online rather than standing in line to buy holiday gifts, shop for deals across the internet. The increase in online buying creates a lot of work for the United States Postal Service. Because of...
KTUL
Winston the French bulldog from Bixby wins National Dog Show
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Winston, a French bulldog from Bixby, won the National Dog Show on Thanksgiving Day. Winston beat out about 1,500 dogs from 212 different breeds. In June, Winston won the non-sporting group at the 146th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. Winston is almost 4-years-old, and...
KTUL
USA BMX Grand Nationals has strong sense of community
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — It's known as the busiest travel day of the year, but here all the traveling is done on two wheels. "We have about 4,000 athletes," said John David of USA BMX. It's the annual USA BMX Grand Nationals, drawing folks to T-town from far and...
Comments / 0