Pittsburgh, PA

Phys.org

Novel nanoparticles deliver innovative cancer chemoimmunotherapy

University of Pittsburgh researchers have designed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that co-deliver a chemotherapy drug and a novel immunotherapy, according to a new Nature Nanotechnology study published today. The new immunotherapy approach silences a gene that the researchers discovered was involved in immunosuppression. When combined with an existing chemotherapy drug and packaged...
CBS Pittsburgh

Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
wtae.com

Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
Jake Wells

Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month

counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request

Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
CBS Pittsburgh

Piper's Pub files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh British pub and soccer bar has filed for bankruptcy.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Piper's Pub on Pittsburgh's South Side has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is putting together a plan for reorganizing its business.The company has reportedly listed debts of around $3 million and their plan for reorganizing is due by the end of March.The pub, which opened in 1999, has been closed since May of last year, but the company has a sister restaurant called The Pub Chip Shop, which opened in 2013 and is located next door and is open for business.
CBS Pittsburgh

The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman

WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd.  Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
wtae.com

Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford

There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
WPXI Pittsburgh

First responders called to fire at apartment building in Squirrel Hill

PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Squirrel Hill Thursday night. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 2700 block of Murray Avenue at 10:21 p.m. Assistant fire chief Brian Kokkila tells Channel 11 the fire began in the kitchen...
977rocks.com

New Large Distillery Set For Grove City

A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
