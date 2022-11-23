Read full article on original website
Giving thanks: Pittsburgh hospital welcomes newborns around holiday
PITTSBURGH — West Penn Hospital celebrated the births of several newborns around the Thanksgiving holiday. The hospital posted photos of the babies wearing knitted turkey hats on their Facebook page. ©2022 Cox Media Group.
Family of local 5-year-old boy in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh asks public to send him cards
GREENSBURG, Pa. — A routine surgery led to complications for 5-year-old Conor Watson, keeping him in Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh for the last 38 days. According to Watson’s mother, Amanda, he was born with a congenital heart defect and is currently recovering from his third open-heart surgery.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland woman missing since October found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say
PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (WOIO) - The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday launched an investigation into the death of a Cleveland woman found in the Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania area. 23-year-old Andrianna Taylor was found dead in a backyard of a home in the 800 block of Hill Avenue in Wilkinsburg...
Phys.org
Novel nanoparticles deliver innovative cancer chemoimmunotherapy
University of Pittsburgh researchers have designed cancer-fighting nanoparticles that co-deliver a chemotherapy drug and a novel immunotherapy, according to a new Nature Nanotechnology study published today. The new immunotherapy approach silences a gene that the researchers discovered was involved in immunosuppression. When combined with an existing chemotherapy drug and packaged...
1 person taken to hospital after train strikes car in Brackenridge
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a train struck a car in Brackenridge Friday night. According to Allegheny County 911, emergency crews were called to the intersection of 6th Avenue and Morgan Street at 10 p.m. for the incident. A Channel 11 News...
1 person taken to hospital after stabbing at Greensburg bar
GREENSBURG, Pa. — One person was taken to a hospital after a stabbing at a bar in Westmoreland County early Thursday. Greensburg police told Channel 11 it happened around 1:30 a.m. at The Rialto on West Otterman Street. The victim’s name and condition have not been released. No...
Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone dies
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Westmoreland County Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone has died.According to the Facebook page of the Westmoreland County Office of the Coroner, Zappone died on Thursday. He was the deputy coroner for the last 13 years. The office posted that funeral arrangements will be set by McCabe Funeral Home in Derry."Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers," the office posted on Facebook. "Rest in Peace Josh. You will be missed."
wtae.com
Woman dies, child injured in Glassport crash
GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person died and a child was taken to the hospital after a crash in Glassport on Thursday morning. Allegheny County police said the crash happened on Monongahela Avenue near the Mansfield Bridge shortly after 7:40 a.m. The driver, a 31-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at...
Fight between teens results in shattered windows at Pa. business: report
A huge fight involving teenagers left a Pennsylvania salon with boarded-up windows. According to WPXI, Joe Cardamone, owner of Cardamone’s hair salon along Forbes Avenue in Pittsburgh, told the news outlet that a fight in front of his business resulted in the front window being smashed. “It’s awful,” Cardamone...
Man hospitalized after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood
PITTSBURGH — A man was taken to the hospital after being shocked while working in Pittsburgh’s Lincoln-Lemington neighborhood on Friday. According to police, the man was working on the roof of a residential structure in the 1300 block of Paulson Avenue around noon when he was seriously shocked.
Proposal would send Pennsylvania families hundreds each month
counting moneyPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you're feeling the financial pinch of inflation right now, you'll want to read on. There is a new proposal called the Family Security Act 2.0. Under this program American families would receive between $250-350 per month for each child. In this proposal, children ages five years old and under would receive $350 each month and the money would be sent to the parents. For parents with a child between the ages of six to seventeen years old, the parents would receive $250 each month. It's important to state that this bill is just in the proposal stage right now and it's not law at this time.
Firefighters rescue trapped person during house fire in Washington County
DUNLEVY, Pa. — Firefighters rescued a trapped person as they battled flames burning through a hoarded house in Washington County. According to the Charleroi Fire Department, emergency crews were called to Church Street in Dunlevy Borough at around 9:45 p.m. Friday night. The fire was originally reported as a...
WFMZ-TV Online
Judge Clark rejects borough turndown of Dunkin' franchisee's request
Indiana County Common Pleas Judge Michael T. Clark has ruled that Indiana Borough Council's decision to deny Heartland Restaurant Group LLC's request for removal of two parking spaces along South Fifth Street "was not supported by substantial evidence." Those spaces were among four Heartland sought to have removed as part...
Piper's Pub files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A popular Pittsburgh British pub and soccer bar has filed for bankruptcy.According to the Pittsburgh Business Times, Piper's Pub on Pittsburgh's South Side has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and is putting together a plan for reorganizing its business.The company has reportedly listed debts of around $3 million and their plan for reorganizing is due by the end of March.The pub, which opened in 1999, has been closed since May of last year, but the company has a sister restaurant called The Pub Chip Shop, which opened in 2013 and is located next door and is open for business.
The kindness of strangers: Two good samaritans help Westmoreland County woman
WESTMORELAND COUNTY (KDKA) – A local woman said she is thankful for the generosity of two strangers that helped her family on what became a difficult week. Westmoreland County native Karen Barnes said on Monday her six-year-old dog Floyd suddenly got sick and she was unable to get the 70-pound dog down the stairs herself, so she took to Facebook to ask for help. A stranger responded, saying they'd be right there, and Carrie Liegus turned up to help carry Floyd. Unfortunately, Floyd died at the vet's office. Overwhelmed, Barnes said she didn't remember until Wednesday that she had ordered...
wtae.com
Multiple-vehicle accidents slow traffic on I79 near Wexford
There are currently several multiple-vehicle accidents along I79 in and around the Wexford exit area. Allegheny County 911 reported a truck overturned with several other minor accidents around the overturned truck. There are no reports as of yet on injuries. Fire and EMS units are on the scene currently. Stay...
WPXI Pittsburgh
First responders called to fire at apartment building in Squirrel Hill
PITTSBURGH — Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment building in Squirrel Hill Thursday night. According to Allegheny County 911, crews were called to the 2700 block of Murray Avenue at 10:21 p.m. Assistant fire chief Brian Kokkila tells Channel 11 the fire began in the kitchen...
Parks Township police accuse credit union CEO with using check-kiting scheme to steal $72K
Parks Township police arrested the head of a credit union after auditors accused her of stealing nearly $72,000 by taking out fraudulent loans and reimbursing herself for unauthorized expenses. Anne Hannegan Cruz, 33, of the 1700 block of Wilson Avenue in North Apollo faces eight felony charges: five counts of...
977rocks.com
New Large Distillery Set For Grove City
A state grant will help go toward the construction of a new distillery in the Grove City area. State Representative Tim Bonner announced that the Balmaghie Beverage Group was the recipient of a $2.5 million RACP grant. The money will go toward a new multi-building production and retail complex in...
wtae.com
Beaver County family invites Pittsburgh's Action News 4 to their Thanksgiving Day feast
MONACA, Pa. — Pittsburgh's Action News 4 wanted to get a taste of what a Western Pennsylvania family's Thanksgiving Day looked like. One family out of Monaca allowed us into their home while they celebrated their 12th Thanksgiving dinner together. "It's hit and miss each year of how many...
