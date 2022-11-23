Read full article on original website
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Now Leads Nation in Gut-Wrenching Stat + Other Insights from Missouri Loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. — As much as Sam Pittman has revitalized the program after the worst stretch in its history, heartbreak has also become an even more familiar feeling for Arkansas football since he took over. With a 2-point loss Friday afternoon — a 29-27 defeat at the hands of...
Health of Razorback Football Gets Diagnosed
What kept this team from performing at its peak, and how does the future look as far as improvement?
Latest injury update on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) has gotten off to a strong start to the season despite being without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., who has missed the first six games of the season in what has been described as right knee management. Smith was seen participating in team warmups and...
Slusher Situation Turning into PR Nightmare for Arkansas, City of Fayetteville
Online firestorm bubbles up after word leaks out about defensive back's departure
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
Number of Arkansas Razorback Departing Start to Pile Up
Pittman to begin meeting with remaining players about transfer portal status over next week
Portal Activity This Weekend Will Say a Lot About How Pittman Intends to Approach Bowl Game
Arkansas Razorback coach has difficult decision to make
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers This Afternoon
After a wild start to the holiday weekend games, Arkansas-Missouri are next.
nwahomepage.com
No. 9 Arkansas comes back to win brawl-ball battle, 78-74 in OT, against No. 17 San Diego State to wrap up Maui Invitational
Despite trailing by double-digits in both halves No. 9 Arkansas simply refused to leave Hawaii with two consecutive losses, and it was reserve forward Kamani Johnson’s blue-collar, wrecking-ball ways that first turned the tide before his putback to beat the buzzer in regulation sent the game to overtime, and from there the Razorbacks collectively out-brawled the veteran and scrappy 17th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs for a 78-74 win in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
saturdaydownsouth.com
Sam Pittman discusses Arkansas absences, bowl outlook after loss to Mizzou
Sam Pittman is taking Arkansas to a bowl game for a third time, but the Razorbacks enter the postseason on a down note. Arkansas lost 29-27 at Mizzou on Friday, dropping to 6-6 on the 2022 season. Pittman’s squad was without Myles Slusher and Bumper Pool in the game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barry Odom criticized for Arkansas' defensive struggles in first half vs. Mizzou
Barry Odom’s defense struggled against Mizzou’s offense in the first half of the Battle Line Rivalry. Arkansas leads Mizzou at halftime 21-20. However, Missouri’s 20 first-half points are more than it has averaged in 7 SEC games this season. In fact, the 20 points is more than the Tigers scored in 4 SEC games this year.
On Thanksgiving Hog Fans Have Kamani Johnson for Which to be Thankful
Senior showed rest of team what an Eric Musselman team looks like
Elkins, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
KHBS
Fort Smith Northside High School's former program director died this week
FORT SMITH, Ark. — A former Northside High School program director died this week. Colonel Earl Massey passed away on Wednesday at age 77. He was the program director for the school's junior ROTC program for 17 years. Adriana Burton spent three years in the program. "He held you...
Bonus checks: Some Arkansas teachers will receive gift in form of one-time $1,500 bonus
Teachers in Fort Smith Public Schools in the Natural State will receive a one-time bonus check of $1,500 in time for the holiday season.
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Pastor reacts to Arkansas churches splitting from United Methodist Church
ARKANSAS, USA — Thirty-five United Methodist Churches in Arkansas officially broke away from the denomination this weekend over its stance on LGBTQ people getting married in the church and serving as clergy. “As of right now, people of the LGBTQ community can be members of the local church and...
