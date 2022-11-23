Despite trailing by double-digits in both halves No. 9 Arkansas simply refused to leave Hawaii with two consecutive losses, and it was reserve forward Kamani Johnson’s blue-collar, wrecking-ball ways that first turned the tide before his putback to beat the buzzer in regulation sent the game to overtime, and from there the Razorbacks collectively out-brawled the veteran and scrappy 17th-ranked San Diego State Aztecs for a 78-74 win in the third-place game of the Maui Invitational at the Lahaina Civic Center.

