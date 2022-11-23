Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
Tyson Foods CFO ArrestedNews Breaking LIVEFayetteville, AR
Related
bestofarkansassports.com
Arkansas Now Leads Nation in Gut-Wrenching Stat + Other Insights from Missouri Loss
COLUMBIA, Mo. — As much as Sam Pittman has revitalized the program after the worst stretch in its history, heartbreak has also become an even more familiar feeling for Arkansas football since he took over. With a 2-point loss Friday afternoon — a 29-27 defeat at the hands of...
Health of Razorback Football Gets Diagnosed
What kept this team from performing at its peak, and how does the future look as far as improvement?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Arkansas defensive starter reportedly quits team ahead of Missouri game
Myles Slusher did not make the trip to Missouri, and is no longer with the Razorbacks, a team representative reported on Friday. Slusher was a starting defensive back, but had a tumultuous season with injuries that kept him out of 4 games, and then he was suspended for the LSU game. If Slusher plans to get a fresh start, the transfer portal opens on Dec. 5.
How to Watch-Listen to Hogs, Tigers This Afternoon
After a wild start to the holiday weekend games, Arkansas-Missouri are next.
What TV channel is Arkansas-Missouri today? Live stream, time, how to watch online
Arkansas and Missouri face off on Friday, Nov. 25 in an SEC showdown. The game will be live streamed on Paramount+ (free trial) and fuboTV (free trial). Arkansas and Missouri play their border rivalry game Friday at Faurot Field. The Razorbacks have already clinched a bowl berth, and they can...
Latest injury update on Arkansas guard Nick Smith Jr.
No. 9 Arkansas (5-1) has gotten off to a strong start to the season despite being without star freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., who has missed the first six games of the season in what has been described as right knee management. Smith was seen participating in team warmups and...
mutigers.com
Mizzou Basketball Wraps Up Homestand Saturday
Missouri (6-0) vs. Houston Christian (1-5) Game Details Saturday, Nov. 26 • 11 a.m. • Columbia, Mo. • Mizzou Arena | Gameday Info. Radio Tiger Radio Network | Sirius XM: 380 | Sirius XM App: 970. Game Coverage Live Stats | Twitter: @MizzouHoops | Instagram: @MizzouHoops. Tickets...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Barry Odom criticized for Arkansas' defensive struggles in first half vs. Mizzou
Barry Odom’s defense struggled against Mizzou’s offense in the first half of the Battle Line Rivalry. Arkansas leads Mizzou at halftime 21-20. However, Missouri’s 20 first-half points are more than it has averaged in 7 SEC games this season. In fact, the 20 points is more than the Tigers scored in 4 SEC games this year.
Unbeatens Arkansas, Kansas State set for Saturday Paradise Jam battle
Unbeatens Arkansas, Clemson set to battle Sunday
titaninsider.com
How to watch Mizzou vs. Arkansas Razorbacks football on TV, live stream plus game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks and Missouri football teams are scheduled to meet in a Southeastern Conference game on Friday, Nov. 25. The Battle Line Rivalry game is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT. Mizzou enters the contest 5-6 overall and 2-5 in the SEC. Most recently, Missouri defeated New Mexico...
kmaland.com
Men's College Basketball (11/23): Wins for Mizzou, Kansas, K-State
(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action. Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
Let the Eric Musselman Apology Tour Start Now
As details unfold about postgame incident, it's become clear the Arkansas Razorback coach owes choice words to many people, and not the four letter kind
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”
A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
UAPD identifies Ole Miss helmet thief, helmet located
The University of Arkansas Police Department needs help finding someone who stole an Ole Miss player's helmet.
Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Cabot High School football team will have a game with Bentonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
KRMS Radio
Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital
Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Comments / 0