Fayetteville, AR

saturdaydownsouth.com

Arkansas defensive starter reportedly quits team ahead of Missouri game

Myles Slusher did not make the trip to Missouri, and is no longer with the Razorbacks, a team representative reported on Friday. Slusher was a starting defensive back, but had a tumultuous season with injuries that kept him out of 4 games, and then he was suspended for the LSU game. If Slusher plans to get a fresh start, the transfer portal opens on Dec. 5.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
mutigers.com

Mizzou Basketball Wraps Up Homestand Saturday

Missouri (6-0) vs. Houston Christian (1-5) Game Details Saturday, Nov. 26 • 11 a.m. • Columbia, Mo. • Mizzou Arena | Gameday Info. Radio Tiger Radio Network | Sirius XM: 380 | Sirius XM App: 970. Game Coverage Live Stats | Twitter: @MizzouHoops | Instagram: @MizzouHoops. Tickets...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmaland.com

Men's College Basketball (11/23): Wins for Mizzou, Kansas, K-State

(KMAland) -- Missouri moved to 6-0, Kansas hung on for a win and Kansas State got some heroics in Wednesday's men's college basketball action. Creighton (6-1): The Bluejays nearly overcame a double-digit deficit, but ultimately suffered an 81-79 loss to Arizona (6-0). Ryan Nembhard had a team-high 20 points while Baylor Scheierman had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds. Ryan Kalkbrenner totaled 16 points and five rebounds, and Trey Alexander accounted for 15 points and seven rebounds.
MANHATTAN, KS
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
The Comeback

Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself”

A scuffle between teams and fans marred the Maui Invitational on Wednesday night/Thursday morning during a handshake line between the Arkansas Razorbacks and San Diego State Aztecs men’s basketball teams. The Razorbacks won the contest, 78-74. Afterward, Razorbacks coach Eric Musselman got into a heated exchange with Aztec fans sitting behind the bench in the Read more... The post Coach to rival fans: “Go f— yourself” appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN DIEGO, CA
High School Football PRO

Bentonville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

BENTONVILLE, AR
KATV

Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
FARMINGTON, AR
KIX 105.7

Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s

Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
BRANSON, MO
KRMS Radio

Miller County Accident Sends Two to the Hospital

Two people are injured in a one-vehicle accident along Route-52 near Hall Store Road in Miller County. The highway patrol says it happened Wednesday night when the vehicle driven by 31-year-old Charles Moentmann, of Rolla, crossed the center before leaving the roadway. Moentmann then overcorrected sending the vehicle back across...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
5NEWS

What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR

