Read full article on original website
Related
hcplive.com
High Relapse Rate After Discontinuing Antiviral Therapy for HBV Patients With Cirrhosis
The pooled proportions of virological relapse and clinical relapse after discontinuing treatment in cirrhotic patients was 55.23 and 43.56%, respectively. Patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections and cirrhosis who discontinue nucleostide analogs (NA) are at an increased risk of relapse, even after achieving virologic suppression. A team, led...
hcplive.com
2022: The Year of JAK Inhibitors
Brett King, MD, PhD, reviews how the drug class has altered the state of chronic skin disease management in this year alone. Every year at a major dermatology conference, Brett King, MD, PhD, gives a presentation generally along the topic of “the future of the field.” He notices often that his peers are less than enthusiastic for the conversation—“nobody wants to talk about the future when the future never comes,” he explained.
hcplive.com
Brett King, MD, PhD: Following Up the Ruxolitinib Cream Approval for Vitiligo
Why patience is key following the major FDA decision earlier this year. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ruxolitinib cream as the first agent designated to treat patients with vitiligo. Supported by a phase 3 clinical program portfolio that included data showing capability to repigment...
hcplive.com
EDS-PLU Studies for Treatment of Nasal Polyposis
Anju Peters, MD:Let's look now and dig deeper into a couple of those studies that have been done for EDS-FLU delivery. We'll talk about the 2 phase 3 studies, Navigate 1 and Navigate 2. Dareen, if you wouldn't mind introducing the study design and study endpoints, and then Drew can tell us the outcomes of the studies.
hcplive.com
Use of Steroid Eluting Stents in Treatment of Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
Anju Peters, MD: Dareen, this is for you. You do a lot of clinical trials. How do use clinical trials for patients, who for example, have stopped responding to their current treatment? Do you offer them other clinical trials?. Dareen Siri, MD, FAAAAI, FACAAI: My answer transitions to some of...
Comments / 0