High Relapse Rate After Discontinuing Antiviral Therapy for HBV Patients With Cirrhosis

The pooled proportions of virological relapse and clinical relapse after discontinuing treatment in cirrhotic patients was 55.23 and 43.56%, respectively. Patients with chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections and cirrhosis who discontinue nucleostide analogs (NA) are at an increased risk of relapse, even after achieving virologic suppression. A team, led...
2022: The Year of JAK Inhibitors

Brett King, MD, PhD, reviews how the drug class has altered the state of chronic skin disease management in this year alone. Every year at a major dermatology conference, Brett King, MD, PhD, gives a presentation generally along the topic of “the future of the field.” He notices often that his peers are less than enthusiastic for the conversation—“nobody wants to talk about the future when the future never comes,” he explained.
Brett King, MD, PhD: Following Up the Ruxolitinib Cream Approval for Vitiligo

Why patience is key following the major FDA decision earlier this year. Earlier this year, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved ruxolitinib cream as the first agent designated to treat patients with vitiligo. Supported by a phase 3 clinical program portfolio that included data showing capability to repigment...
EDS-PLU Studies for Treatment of Nasal Polyposis

Anju Peters, MD:Let's look now and dig deeper into a couple of those studies that have been done for EDS-FLU delivery. We'll talk about the 2 phase 3 studies, Navigate 1 and Navigate 2. Dareen, if you wouldn't mind introducing the study design and study endpoints, and then Drew can tell us the outcomes of the studies.

