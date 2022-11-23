Mormon church delivers 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints delivered 40,000 pounds of food to SLO County on Tuesday morning, just in time for Thanksgiving.

About 60 local volunteers gathered at the church’s Paso Robles meeting house to unload 24 pallets of dry and canned food.

The food came directly from the Mormon church’s Salt Lake City, Utah, headquarters, according to a news release.

The food will be distributed to local nonprofit organizations including the Paso Robles Housing Authority , Loaves & Fishes in Paso Robles and El Camino Homeless Organization (ECHO), which has locations in Atascadero and Paso Robles, the release said.

Volunteers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints unload 24 pallets of food from a semi truck at the Paso Robles location on Tuesday Nov 22, 2022. Mario Ernesto Ruiz/Mario Ernesto Ruiz

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help assist those in need within this wonderful community,” Eric Kasper, the leader of the Mormon church’s San Luis Obispo stake, said in the release. “The many volunteers today exemplify the Savior’s admonition to feed the hungry.”

According to the release, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints donates 40,000 pounds of food to the SLO Food Bank in San Luis Obispo about every other month.

Tuesday’s event marked the first time the church has donated directly to other local nonprofit organizations.

The Salt Lake City headquarters of the church has also delivered a total of 7.2 million pounds of food to Los Angeles, San Luis Obispo, Santa Barbara and Ventura counties, the release said.