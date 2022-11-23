ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 7

............
3d ago

just like the other couple that killed her baby ......both are responsible him for abuse and her for obvious negligence.......

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

19-year-old identified in fatal Parkland neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old Louisville woman died after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Andrea Perks was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after being shot near the rear alley of the 700 block of Hazel Street. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood; LMPD investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police say officers with the department's Fourth Division were responding to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard Friday night around 10 p.m. When police arrived,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy