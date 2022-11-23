Read full article on original website
just like the other couple that killed her baby ......both are responsible him for abuse and her for obvious negligence.......
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four Louisville area Walgreens have closed, amid reports of robberies and shoplifting nationallyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New stimulus proposal would give Kentucky families hundreds each monthJake WellsKentucky State
Little girl waits for big sisters to get off school bus ever since she could walkAmy ChristieSellersburg, IN
3 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
19-year-old identified in fatal Parkland neighborhood shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 19-year-old Louisville woman died after being shot in the Parkland neighborhood on Wednesday morning. Andrea Perks was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office after being shot near the rear alley of the 700 block of Hazel Street. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to...
Four women arrested for stealing over $3,300 in merchandise at four different stores in Seymour
Seymour, Indiana – Authorities in Seymour were able to arrest four women a couple of days ago, all residing in Indianapolis, who were accused of stealing alcohol from separate local stores. At around 7:55 on Tuesday, the Seymour Police Department was alerted about a theft that had taken place...
Teenage girl shot while walking alone in Algonquin neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teenager girl was taken to the hospital after being shot while walking alone in the Algonquin neighborhood on Saturday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 1800 block of Burwell Avenue,...
Man shot, killed in Taylor Berry neighborhood; LMPD investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is dead following an overnight shooting in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police say officers with the department's Fourth Division were responding to a report of a shooting in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard Friday night around 10 p.m. When police arrived,...
LMPD: 2 women involved in stabbing in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is recovering in the hospital after she received a stab wound during an altercation with another woman in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the 1100 block of Place Blanc around 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 26.
LMPD arrests man in connection with shooting death of man in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have made an arrest in connection with the shooting death of a man in the city's Russell neighborhood last month. Torrey Cross was arrested Friday afternoon on "a warrant charging him with murder," LMPD spokesperson Alicia Smiley said. The shooting happened on Oct....
Man shot and killed in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood, police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is dead after being shot in Louisville's Taylor Berry neighborhood Friday night, police said. The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. in the 3100 block of Taylor Boulevard, according to Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson Alicia Smiley. That's near Central Avenue and Churchill Downs. Once...
City of Louisville pays settlement to woman groped in gas station by on-duty police officer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville Metro Police officer tied up, kissed and groped a worker at a gas station while he was on duty. Now, the city is paying for it. Officer Robert Neff pleaded guilty in October 2020 to sexual misconduct and official misconduct for the incidents at a Thorntons gas station off Bardstown Road near Fern Creek. Recently, Metro Government reached a $55,000 agreement with the victim, Emery Taylor, according to a quarterly lawsuit settlement report.
'Jackson was so much life': Family of Fairdale homicide victim remember his loving, caring attitude
"Tall, dark and handsome," those are the qualities Ericka Mingus says are the first thing you would notice about her son Jackson Mingus. The "polite, caring, smart and humorous" 19-year-old was shot and killed while in his vehicle Saturday. He was outside a Fairdale apartment complex on West Manslick Road...
Police investigating Thanksgiving Day shooting at apartment complex
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thanksgiving morning LMPD officers were out trying to track down a shooter at the Oxmoor apartments near St. Matthews. The victim was taken to the hospital with several gunshot wounds. The calm of a holiday morning was broken around nine Thursday morning outside of the Oxmoor...
1 hurt in stabbing in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a stabbing in Old Louisville that sent one person to the hospital. Authorities say it happened at an apartment building along York Street near S. 2nd Street. around 1 p.m. on Thanksgiving. The victim's immediate condition is unknown, and it's unclear if anyone...
Man shot to death in Louisville's Russell neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a man was shot to death Thursday night in Louisville's Russell neighborhood. According to Alicia Smiley, a spokeswoman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, the officers were called to the intersection of South 31st Street and River Park Drive, at about 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day, on a report of a shooting.
Sextortion survivor shares intimate story to warn others
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It was July, 2020 when a teacher got a message many people have gotten too. “I got some weird messages at like, saying it was Snapchat,” the teacher, who did not wish to be identified said. “Respond with your password to save your account.”
Louisville police identify man who died in collision on Dixie Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 61-year-old man is dead after a fatal collision happened Thursday afternoon. Louisville Metro Police said officers responded to a report of a collision in the 13000 block of Dixie Highway shortly before 2 p.m. in southwest Jefferson County. Police said their investigation revealed Timothy Conkin...
Coroner identifies man killed in crash on Dixie Highway near Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified a Kentucky man who was killed in a crash on Dixie Highway near Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood on Thanksgiving Day. The coroner said Timothy Conkin, 61, of Vine Grove, Kentucky, was killed in the crash. Louisville Metro Police Spokesperson...
Louisville parents, the IMC look to address the alleged mistreatment of teens at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville mother is speaking out against the the Department of Juvenile Justice, after her son was transferred to the Adair County Juvenile Center without her knowledge. She says it’s been almost two weeks since she has spoken to or seen her son. The Interdenominational...
Suspect arrested for shooting, killing man in Louisville earlier this year, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a March shooting that resulted in another man's death. LMPD's Homicide Unit says Deion Griffey is charged with murder and first-degree robbery in connection a shooting in the Jacobs neighborhood on March 28. According to authorities,...
Woman in 'critical condition' after shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is in the hospital in critical condition after she was shot and injured in Louisville's Parkland neighborhood. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of South 32nd Street, according to an LMPD press release.
Louisville man arrested for murder of 32-year-old in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested and charged with murder for a fatal shooting that took place in March in the Jacobs neighborhood. According to court documents, 26-year-old Deion Griffey was taken into custody by officers with the Louisville Metro Police Department Monday afternoon. The shooting...
Woman hospitalized after being shot several times in east Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman was taken to the hospital Thursday morning after she was shot several times in east Louisville. Louisville Metro Police said it happened around 9 a.m. in the 7400 block of Steeplecrest Circle, which is near Oxmoor Center off Shelbyville Road. Officers found the victim...
