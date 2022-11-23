Authorities in Louisiana Reported- Certain SNAP Benefits have been Compromised and are Being Misused in Texas

Read full article on original website
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles
Louisiana Man Arrested by Livestock Brand Commission for Crimes Involving Saddles. Louisiana – On November 23, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission reported that on November 21, a Pointe Coupee Parish man was arrested by Brand Inspectors. The arrest was made in...
Talk Radio 960am
Louisiana SNAP and EBT Cards Compromised by Scam – What to Know
Louisiana residents who rely on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and utilize EBT cards as a method of using those benefits need to be aware of a possible scam that could interrupt their benefits. The Department of Children and Family Services which oversees SNAP and EBT in Louisiana says there has been a compromise in the security reported with the use of those benefits and cards.
Workforce crisis plagues Texas nursing homes
Long term care facilities are still facing a staffing crisis amidst this holiday season, and likely will continue for months to come.
Woman smuggled cocaine into Texas to repay drug debt after boyfriend’s arrest, records show
A woman who admitted to smuggling cocaine into Texas to repay a debt was sentenced to prison, federal documents state.
Food Stamps Schedule: Texas (Lone Star Card) Benefits for December 2022 and Where To Get SNAP EBT Discounts
Texas SNAP benefits are administered by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and distributed once per month to Texas Lone Star Cards -- the state's EBT card. Benefits, including December's...
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?
Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
Food Stamps Schedule: Louisiana Purchase Card Benefits for December and Where To Get SNAP Discounts
Louisiana SNAP benefits are administered by the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS), which provides food-purchasing assistance for low-income households. Benefits are...
theadvocate.com
Should doctors be able to recommend marijuana remotely? Board vote exposes rift with lawmakers
One of the drivers of the explosive growth in Louisiana’s medical marijuana industry has been online platforms where patients can get a prescription for the drug remotely through a telemedicine visit with a doctor. But since COVID emergency rules ended this spring, the state board that governs doctors has...
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
cenlanow.com
Two men, 15-year-old accused of illegally killing, dumping Louisiana black bear
ST. FRANCISVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana black bear was illegally shot to death and dumped by two men and a teenager earlier this month. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) said its investigation led to the finding of a black bear skull in a creek. The agency later identified three individuals connected to the bear’s killing — Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, Robert Salts II, 42, of Pearl River, and Salts’ 15-year-old son.
Louisiana mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges.
KPLC TV
Louisiana 4-year-old spends Thanksgiving in the hospital waiting for lung transplant
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - We first met Ava Thomas back in August. She’s a Louisiana 4-year-old who’s spent the past 6 months in a hospital awaiting a new set of lungs. 7News followed up with her family as they anticipate spending the holidays at a Houston hospital.
Texas murder suspect accused of shooting mom in Natchez
NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – A woman wanted for second-degree murder in Texas was arrested for allegedly shooting her mother in the head in Natchez on Friday, November 25. The Natchez Democrat reported Shalece Thomas, 36, had come home to her house on Abbott Street around 2:00 a.m. when the shooting happened. Natchez Police Chief Joseph […]
fox26houston.com
3 of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted arrested in the same week, one arrested in California
Texas - Three of Texas's 10 Most Wanted are back in custody after all being arrested within days of each other last week. The Texas Department of Public Safety announced three offenders on the Top 10 list were recently arrested. One was located in California on Nov. 15, while two others were found in Texas in two different cities on Nov. 17.
fox4news.com
North Texas hospitals seeing spike in COVID-19, flu cases
DALLAS - Doctors are concerned about a rise in flu and COVID cases in North Texas. According to the DFW Hospital Council, nearly all area hospital beds are full. As many north Texans are celebrating the extended holiday weekend with family, others are lying in a hospital bed. Stephen Love...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Killed, Other Driver Injured in Head-On Crash on US 71. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police confirmed on November 23, 2022, that soon after 5:30 p.m. on November 22, LSP Troop I was notified of a two-vehicle crash on US Highway 71 three miles north of US 190 in St. Landry Parish. Benjamin Lee Adams, 38, of Plaucheville, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
foodmanufacturing.com
Mississippi Farms to Pay Nearly $260,000 for Labor Violations
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
Investigators search for 4th suspect of $500,000 theft of military equipment bound for Kansas
YAVAPAI COUNTY, Ariz. (KSNT) — Law enforcement is looking for a suspect involved in the theft of military equipment bound for Kansas. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office announced on Monday, Nov. 21, that it was searching for the last suspect believed to have been involved in the theft of a trailer full of military equipment […]
proclaimerscv.com
Florida Teacher Receives $1 Million Charge from UF, After Believing Student Loans were Paid 20 Years Ago
For around a decade, each month the government has received hundreds of dollars in paychecks from a woman in Florida named Michelle, in order to pay back old student loans that were due and unpaid. In order to make sure about loan repayment, the U.S. Department of Education may legally...
KSAT 12
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
