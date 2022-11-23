Read full article on original website
mycitizensnews.com
Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot
NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
Housing Workshop IDs Rent Help Hurdles
(Updated with response from city) Camila Guiza-Chavez asked a roomful of women — mostly refugees, many facing housing insecurity — if anyone had applied for the city’s new federally funded, pandemic-era housing assistance programs. “No,” was the unanimous reply. Then she asked if anyone in the...
Journal Inquirer
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
trumbulltimes.com
When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in
DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
ctexaminer.com
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Eyewitness News
Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers
ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
New Haven Independent
Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever
A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
One person killed in overnight house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven
Fire crews responded to an overnight house fire on Laura Lane Saturday morning.
onlyinbridgeport.com
Weldon Explains Resignation: School Board ‘Corrupted In The Interest Of Race Politics’
John Weldon, who served five years as chair of the Board of Education, shares this commentary on why he resigned his elected position. A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has painted the picture that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new Superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m okay with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics / integrity in the process of selecting a Superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics / integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
Deadly overnight house fire under investigation in New Haven
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven overnight Saturday, firefighters told FOX61. Responding firefighters found a victim in a first-floor bedroom, and officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told FOX61 over the phone Saturday. The victim has not been identified at this time.
wiltonbulletin.com
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
New Haven unveils statue design that will replace Christopher Columbus statue
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The design for a new statue for Wooster Square in New Haven has been approved to replace the Christopher Columbus statue that was removed in 2020. The new statue that will honor Italian-American heritage was approved at a Board of Alders meeting on Monday night. The statue depicting an Italian […]
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead After New Haven House Fire
One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
connect-bridgeport.com
ToquiNotes: Recalling Life of Bridgeport's Robert Allen and the Immeasurable Impact He Made on the City
A few times in this very blog, I have talked about individuals who are responsible for the growth and prosperity the City of Bridgeport has encountered now for decades. At times, I have even talked about a “Mount Rushmore” of great leaders in the city’s history. If...
2 overnight crashes congest I-95 in Milford, West Haven
WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two car crashes in neighboring towns on Interstate 95 caused delays and closures throughout the early morning hours Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police and Connecticut DOT. Around 2:40 a.m., 911 calls reported a second crash on I-95 near Exit 42 in West Haven. Injuries...
New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center
HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here
Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as to leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers […]
DoingItLocal
Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales
#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Two Shot
2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
