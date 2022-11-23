ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

Mayor, burgesses pick contractor to clean vacant lot

NAUGATUCK — The vacant lot next to the Naugatuck Eve3t Center is expected to be dug out to establish a clean foundation to set the stage for its eventual transformation into a new transit mixed-use development. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its Nov. 1 meeting...
NAUGATUCK, CT
New Haven Independent

Housing Workshop IDs Rent Help Hurdles

(Updated with response from city) Camila Guiza-Chavez asked a roomful of women — mostly refugees, many facing housing insecurity — if anyone had applied for the city’s new federally funded, pandemic-era housing assistance programs. “No,” was the unanimous reply. Then she asked if anyone in the...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Journal Inquirer

CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader

The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
HARTFORD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

When a closed Goodwill store became an overnight dump, Danbury’s blight fighting crew stepped in

DANBURY — It wasn’t the kind of “shopping” Danbury wants to encourage this holiday season. A closed Goodwill Store on a heavily traveled corner of White Street had attracted so much donated clothing, furniture, and downright junk on its empty parking lot that opportunists were perusing the makeshift dump for items they might like, scattering what they didn’t want in the process.
DANBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Bar and restaurant hosts benefit to support Bristol fallen officers

ORANGE, Conn. (WFSB) - A bar and restaurant in Orange hosted a benefit tonight to help out the families of fallen officers Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy, as well as officer Alec Iurato. It comes nearly a month and a half after the deadly attack. “Before everyone came,...
ORANGE, CT
New Haven Independent

Alders To State: Make Bus Rides Free Forever

A week before the state legislature gathers to vote on whether CT Transit buses should remain fare-free through April, the Board of Alders formally called on state government to make public buses free to ride forever. Local legislators took that vote Monday night during the latest full Board of Alders,...
NEW HAVEN, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Weldon Explains Resignation: School Board ‘Corrupted In The Interest Of Race Politics’

John Weldon, who served five years as chair of the Board of Education, shares this commentary on why he resigned his elected position. A week or so has passed since I resigned my seat on the Bridgeport Board of Education. The media has painted the picture that I did so under criticism of how I led the search process for a new Superintendent. I appreciate they have to sensationalize a bit to sell papers and advertising, and I’m okay with that. However, to set the record straight and give a more concise reason for my resignation, I resigned due to a lack of ethics / integrity in the process of selecting a Superintendent for Bridgeport Public Schools and how that continued lack of ethics / integrity could affect me going forward from a professional standpoint as a public administrator with the MTA.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
FOX 61

Deadly overnight house fire under investigation in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A person has died in a house fire on Laura Lane in New Haven overnight Saturday, firefighters told FOX61. Responding firefighters found a victim in a first-floor bedroom, and officials pronounced the victim dead at the scene, New Haven Fire Chief John Alston told FOX61 over the phone Saturday. The victim has not been identified at this time.
NEW HAVEN, CT
NBC Connecticut

1 Dead After New Haven House Fire

One person has died after a house fire in New Haven early Saturday morning. Firefighters were called to a report of a fire at a home on Laura Lane around 3:11 a.m. When crews arrived, they said they found heavy fire coming from the front of the first floor and on the roof of the building.
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

2 overnight crashes congest I-95 in Milford, West Haven

WEST HAVEN, Conn. — Two car crashes in neighboring towns on Interstate 95 caused delays and closures throughout the early morning hours Saturday, according to Connecticut State Police and Connecticut DOT. Around 2:40 a.m., 911 calls reported a second crash on I-95 near Exit 42 in West Haven. Injuries...
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Christmas Festival lights up Connecticut Convention Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — There is a new Christmas light display happening in the city of Hartford. It’s called Hartford Glow and it opened on Friday. The entire festival is indoors and it’s the first year this indoor light festival has ever happened in Hartford. Light gardens, activities, treats, and live entertainment can be found there all while staying warm.
HARTFORD, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Love Couldn’t Keep Teacher Here

Roberto Clemente art teacher Carina Ruotolo wanted to keep teaching in New Haven’s public schools. But a lack of support during Covid, rapid turnover at the top ranks of her school, and higher pay elsewhere in the state led her to part ways with the district after a decade on the job — reflecting some of the factors fueling a citywide teacher shortage that has the district scrambling to fill classroom spots and keep kids learning.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

City of New Haven, Officers in Randy Cox case on the defensive

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – The city of New Haven and the officers being sued by the family of Randy Cox filed documents with the court defending themselves and their involvement in the case. Cox’s own actions are being cited as to leading to his severe injuries while in custody. Sgt. Betsy Segui and Officers […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
DoingItLocal

Ansonia News: Illegal Cannabis Sales

#Ansoinia CT– On November 21, 2022, the Ansonia Police Department, working in conjunction with the State of Connecticut Department of Revenue Services, served a search warrant on Mo’s Smoke Shop, 213 Pershing Drive. Numerous items containing cannabis were located and seized from the store. Along with the illegal cannabis products the store was in violation of other State regulations. As a result of the violations the store has been temporarily closed. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests have been made at this time.
ANSONIA, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Two Shot

2022-11-26@4:44am–#Bridgeport CT–Two people were shot in the 500 block of East Main Street early this morning. Bridgeport Hospital called the police that they had a gunshot victim come in by private vehicle. Police investigated and found a second victim shot in the kneecap. Special thanks to those who reached out to let us know about this. It was not listed in the Bridgeport Police Twitter account as promised. Had you not let us know about this it probably would have gone unreported.
BRIDGEPORT, CT

