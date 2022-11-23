Read full article on original website
Missouri small town known globally for Christmas tradition
NOEL, Mo. — Once a year, a city in McDonald County changes its name for a very special postage stamp. It’s the city of Noel—which becomes “Noel” (no-ell) this time of year for the annual Christmas postmark. The 90-year tradition lives on, as volunteers work in the Post Office lobby from Thanksgiving to Christmas Eve […]
KC Holiday Express train to visit the Four State area
PITTSBURG, Kans. — The Kansas City Southern Holiday Express is back for the first time since 2020. The 6-car holiday train is already making stops as it travels through 20 communities in 8 different states this year. The train is packed with several Christmas displays both inside and out...
Joplin native returns home to help with annual Thanksgiving dinner
A Joplin native returns home for the holidays, helping those in need.
The Lighting of the Pump in La Russell
LA RUSSELL, Mo. — It’s the first parade of the Joplin-Area holiday season. It’s two blocks long and ends with the traditional ‘lighting of the pump’! Did we mention the parade is led by the Humdingers? A group of ladies who play the Kazoo and march. Yeah it’s a lot to unpack if you’ve never been there. La Russell was...
1,300 + do the Turkey Trot in Downtown Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. — It’s become a Thanksgiving tradition for many people, now in the 11th year, the Turkey Trot in Downtown Joplin. More than 1,300 runners found it to be perfect weather, 49° and light mist falling. Two young ladies show us their medals after running the 1 Mile Run of the Turkey Trot 2022. Dad’s in background gave us...
Large Galena Police presence on Black Friday tradition
GALENA, Kans. — A large police presence at a Galena intersection Friday morning was, actually, a welcome sight. Galena officers, firefighters, and other city workers set up at 7th and Main Street for the annual “Toys For Kids Boot Block” fundraiser. They’re collecting money that will be...
“Food Not Bombs” thanks volunteers for their help this Thanksgiving
Some Joplin residents got a free Thanksgiving meal today thanks to donations and the group "Food not Bombs."
Black Friday Shopping in Joplin, most sales through weekend
JOPLIN, Mo. — If you crave the thrill of shopping in person with those long lines and grabbing for the good deals, those days are gone. Since many sales are online and started days ago, lines are much more manageable. There were still hundreds lined up at the 3 Joplin Rangeline retailers where we broadcast live! Friday morning: KOHL’s, Wal-Mart...
Footloose? This Missouri Town Banned Dancing and Got Away With It
Some people laughed at the premise of the movie "Footloose". How could a town ban dancing? Did you know that a Missouri town really did ban dancing and they got away with it. Idiot Laws shared the story of Purdy, Missouri. They made the news back in the 1980's when they refused to allow dances in the school district. Parents and students filed a lawsuit to try and force the school to allow dancing and the case went to the United States Supreme Court.
Freeman is teaming up with Crowder College for a new program
JOPLIN, Mo. — “Freeman Health System” is looking for new students for its “Certified Medical Assistant Apprenticeship Program.”. It’s a 16-week program through “Crowder College”. They’ll take classes in Neosho on Mondays and Tuesdays, and also participate in a “Classroom Day” with the...
City of Neosho: “You’re a mean one, Mr. Grinch” about recent theft
The City of Neosho says, "You're a mean one, Mr. Grinch," to the person(s) involved with stealing Christmas decorations.
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
Two huge State Semifinal football games in Joplin area
CLICK EACH FOR RELATED ARTICLES FINAL | 35 — 13 | Francis Howell over Carthage FINAL | 14 — 56 | Seneca loses to Lamar JOPLIN METRO AREA — Two huge high school football games on Saturday afternoon. The winner of each will play in the State Championship of their respective class. Lamar Tigers host the Seneca Indians. Lamar lost...
Lamar dominates Seneca to advance to state championship
LAMAR, Mo. – (WATCH) Lamar tops Seneca 56-14 in the state semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Tigers move on to face Blair Oaks next Friday for the Missouri Class 2 state championship. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR...
Joplin news anchor sports a fantastical jacket for sweet reason
KSNF/KODE — A father’s love knows no bounds — literally. What inspired the award-winning, beloved news anchor, Mike Olmstead to wear the flashy crimson OU suit jacket? His daughter, Mykala. She’s a sophomore and 2nd-year cheerleader on the OU co-ed cheer squad. The daddy-daughter duo found...
Seneca prepares to face Lamar in state semifinals
SENECA, Mo. – The Seneca Indians hit the road tomorrow to face Big 8 rival Lamar in the class 2 state semifinals. Seneca and Lamar met once already this season, back in week four. The Indians handed the Tigers their only loss of the season 36-33. “The win over...
Luke Gall (Carthage) sweeps COC Player of the Year awards
CARTHAGE, Mo. – Carthage High School senior RB/LB Luke Gall has swept the COC Player of the Year awards, being named both the league’s Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year. Defensively, Gall led the Tigers with 92 tackles heading into Saturday’s state semifinal game vs. Francis Howell....
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
Carthage falls to undefeated Francis Howell in state semifinals
CARTHAGE, Mo. – (WATCH) Carthage falls to Francis Howell 35-13 Saturday afternoon in the Missouri Class 5 state semifinals. “They are a very talented group over there. There’s really not a weakness that we could exploit today,” says Carthage head coach Jon Guidie, “If we felt like we had one, they closed that pretty quickly. They forced us to do some other things, rather than line up and run the football like we’re used to. We made some mistakes and turned the ball over way too much.”
SW Missouri man seriously injured in two-vehicle wreck
NEWTON COUNTY — A southwest Missouri man was seriously injured after a two-vehicle accident at 5 p.m. Friday. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2022 GMC Sierra driven by Frank D. Thompson, 80, Seneca, was eastbound just west of Racine when the truck ran a stop sign. It collided with a a 2004 Lincoln Town Car driven by Nathan L. Abernathy, 61, Monroe, Ga.
