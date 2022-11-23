ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Karen Murray
3d ago

That goes to those with kids living at home and not those who don’t have kids living at home. Those who don’t have kids living at home are getting whatever they say you qualify for, which is peanuts given these foods prices nowadays.

LK
2d ago

It sucks when you’re just rich enough to not qualify for anything but still poor enough that you can’t afford food either.

Deborah Emerson
3d ago

it's great to help families but what about the senior citizens. we are in need also

