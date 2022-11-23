Sioux City man pleads guilty to assaulting woman at his home

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man who was accused of assaulting a woman at his home has entered into a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Chandler Archer, 23, of Sioux City, was initially charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, assault with the intent to commit sexual abuse, and trafficking in stolen weapons.

As part of the agreement, Archer has entered a plea of guilty, and in exchange, the court will dismiss the charges of stolen weapons.

Complaint documents state that Archer was initially arrested after officials received a report that he had allegedly threatened and tried to sexually assault a woman at his home .

Archer’s sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday.

