Dogecoin vs Big Eyes, Japan vs Germany: How Shock World Cup Victories Will Affect The Crypto Market

Everyone loves an underdog winning against the titan. When Saudi Arabia came back from a goal deficit against one of the most formidable teams in the World Cup to win 2-1, everyone but Argentinians erupted in cheers. Japan pulled off a strikingly similar feat after conceding a penalty in the first half of their game against Germany. The Samurai Blues sent German fans away from the stadium crying, with an electrifying 2-1 victory against the 2014 World Cup champions.
Argentine Crypto Exchange Lemon Cash Sacks 100 Staff As Bear Market Bites

Lemon Cash, a crypto exchange with operations in Argentina and Brazil, has rendered 38% of its workforce jobless, on Friday. One hundred employees were laid off as a result of the adverse industry environment and the lack of a clear turnaround outlook in the venture capital sector, as cited by Lemon Cash.
South Korea Revamps Crypto Regulations To Prevent FTX and Terra Repeat

South Korean politician of the People Power Party, Yoon Chang-hyun, proposed amendments to the digital asset safe transaction bill as he believes the existing bill does not guarantee user protection given the recent FTX collapse. Yoon Change-hyun proffered the revision in the bill to the National Assembly Political Affairs Committee on Nov. 22 while conducting a 1st subcommittee to review legislation prepared by lawmakers.
Fast Payout Casinos – Instant Withdrawal Casino

This “best fast payout casino” list breaks down issues you might have had finding a fast payout casino. It suggests five options known for great games and fair treatment of players. We describe the features of each of these casinos and advise you on how payout works. Please note that this changes depending on how you deposited money and what medium you want your payout.

