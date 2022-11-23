Everyone loves an underdog winning against the titan. When Saudi Arabia came back from a goal deficit against one of the most formidable teams in the World Cup to win 2-1, everyone but Argentinians erupted in cheers. Japan pulled off a strikingly similar feat after conceding a penalty in the first half of their game against Germany. The Samurai Blues sent German fans away from the stadium crying, with an electrifying 2-1 victory against the 2014 World Cup champions.

8 HOURS AGO