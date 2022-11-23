Read full article on original website
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In West Spokane (Spokane, WA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Tuesday morning. At Around 7:15 a.m the collision happened close to Government Way and Greenwood Road. The Ford Pickup driver lost control just north of Greenwood Road as it was speeding north on Government Way, crossed the centerline, rolled the vehicle, and hit a tree.
Car ripped in half after crash on Spokane's South Hill
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car crash has turned into a crime scene at the intersection of E. 29th Ave. and S SE Blvd. by Rosauer's this morning. According to a witness on the scene, the car that crashed was driving at about 80-90 miles an hour when it narrowly missed her, then hit a sign.
dailyfly.com
Fatal Crash Highway 3, North of Harrison, Idaho
Kootenai County – The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on November 22, 2022 at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, just north of Harrison City in Kootenai County Idaho. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was travelling...
University of Idaho murders timeline: What we know about the slaughter of four students
This is what is known so far about the grisly murders of four University of Idaho students, who were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home Nov. 13, according to police.
Two Injured in Wednesday Head-On Collision in Post Falls
POST FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at approximately 4:06 p.m. Wednesday, near the intersection of Idaho Street and 19th Avenue in Post Falls. Police say the driver of a Mazda pickup truck was driving southbound on Idaho Street and crossed into the northbound...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
St. Maries man Dies in Tuesday Afternoon Head-on Crash in North Idaho
COEUR D'ALENE - Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash that occurred on Tuesday at approximately 3:36 pm. The crash occurred on State Highway 3 at milepost 103.5, near Harrison City in Kootenai County. A Dodge Ram Pickup truck was traveling northbound on Highway 3 when it drove...
Multiple firearms taken in three gun store burglaries in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are warning about three gun store burglaries in the past few days where multiple firearms have been taken. Police say the first burglary happened early Thursday morning at a gun store on the 1700 block of East Trent. Around 3 a.m. Friday morning, the same gun store was hit again. Minutes later, another gun shop in the 1400 block of North Greene Street was targeted.
Standoff ends in Spokane's West Central neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A standoff involving SWAT, Spokane police, and sheriff's deputies has ended in Spokane's west central neighborhood. The SWAT standoff lasted for several hours near the corner of Ash and Boone before police cleared the scene overnight. At this point, it is not clear if officers found...
FOX 28 Spokane
2 injured in Thanksgiving structure fire
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A fire that began in an elderly couple’s shed has injured two people, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD). Just before 2 p.m. on Thursday, a large number of units responded to a caller who reported a fire that began in their neighbor’s shed spread had spread to their shop. At the scene, they explained a small plane had been stored in the shop, and they had removed it when they noticed the fire spreading.
KHQ Right Now
Stabbing near Sunset Boulevard sends 1 to hospital
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department (SPD) is responding to a dispute between two people that led to a stabbing near Sunset Boulevard and Lindeke Street. At this time no suspects have been arrested. SPD told NonStop Local crews on scene that they have probable cause to arrest a suspect.
Chronicle
North Idaho Man Pleads Guilty to Murder After Cannibalism Charge Dropped
A 40-year-old North Idaho man accused of killing a 70-year-old man in 2021 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder Monday in Bonner County District Court. In June, a judge dismissed a related cannibalism charge against James D. Russell. "The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the defendant actually ingested...
KREM
Spokane police, sheriff's deputies surrounding home in West Central neighborhood
This standoff is happening near the corner of Ash and Boone. KREM 2 hasn't been able to confirm the suspect's name or what they are wanted for.
KLEWTV
Logging truck head-on crash claims life of St. Maries man
The Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle fatality collision that occurred at 6 a.m. on U.S. 12 milepost 14 , near the Clearwater Bridge, in Nez Perce County. The driver of a 2006 Kenworth log truck was westbound on U.S. 12. The driver crossed over into the eastbound lane...
One killed from crash on North Government Way
SPOKANE, Wash. — Investigators are on the scene of a crash on North Government Way, where one person was killed Deputies from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a rollover crash early Tuesday morning near West Greenwood Road. SCSO says initial information says a man was trapped under a vehicle and was severely hurt. Witnesses told deputies...
KHQ Right Now
Rollover crash on Government Way kills 1
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff’s Traffic Unit Investigators remain on scene of a fatal crash that closed Government Way in both directions. On Nov. 22 Spokane County Deputies responded to a report of a rollover crash on N. Government Way near W. Greenwood Road. The driver was traveling at a high rate of speed when he lost control of the vehicle, rolling it into a tree.
KREM
Coeur d'Alene Resort to fire off 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Hagadone Corp. is marking its 35th Holiday Lighting Ceremony tonight on the front lawn of The Coeur d’Alene Resort, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The treasured community celebration will follow the 30th annual Lighting Ceremony Parade in downtown Coeur d'Alene,...
Still no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Ten days after four University of Idaho students were stabbed to death in their rooms, police said Wednesday they still have not identified a suspect or found a murder weapon, and they continued asking for tips and surveillance video. Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier told a news conference his department is putting all of its resources into solving the case and that investigators are prepared to work through the Thanksgiving holiday. ...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Idaho man gets charged with second-degree murder, cannibalism charges dropped
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho. – 40-year-old James Russell has plead guilty to second-degree murder in Bonner County District Court, The Spokesman-Review reported. According to The Spokesman-Review, a judge dismissed a cannibalism charge against Russell that was related to this incident. “The court did not find sufficient evidence to show the...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man pleads guilty to murdering mother
SANDPOINT — Gerald Eric Eggert, 57, pled guilty Monday to second-degree murder in connection to the fatal strangling of his mother at a Sandpoint hotel in late September. Eggert is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 20, 2023. Eggert was arrested after police were called to the Best Western...
Two arrested after approximately 500 fentanyl pills located on traffic stop
LEWISTON - Officers with the Lewiston Police Department conducted a traffic stop around 1500 hours on 11/23/22 in North Lewiston. The driver of the vehicle, 31 year old Jesse J Brebner of Spokane, was arrested for providing a false name. He also had a Washington warrant for his arrest stemming from assault and delivery of a controlled substance charges.
