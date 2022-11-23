ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
proclaimerscv.com

Florida EBT Benefits for December 2022- And Where to Find SNAP Discounts are Listed in Schedule For Food Stamps

SNAP helps and supports people or residents of low-income, unemployed, seniors with disabilities, and those who are living in fixed-income and low-income families. The Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) of the Florida Department of Children and Families is in charge of identifying SNAP eligibility and distributing funds to Florida SNAP accounts on a regular monthly basis.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Announces $1,000 Bonus This Year, Who Will Receive It?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that bonuses between $1,000 to $5,000 will be given to qualified residents in the state this year. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that an amount of $1,000 bonus will be given this year to the nearly 100,000 first responders. This includes firefighters, EMTs, paramedics, and law enforcement officers at the municipal and county levels.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?

Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
COLORADO STATE
FloridaDaily

State of Florida Treasure Hunt Has Unclaimed Money

The Florida Holiday Money Hunt, featuring unclaimed money and property, was announced by Chief Financial Office Jimmy PatronisPhoto byFlorida Department of Financial Services. With the holiday season just beginning, state Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis is encouraging Floridians to join his Holiday Money Hunt and search to see if you or your business has unclaimed property in Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Worried about a housing crash? Here’s how the South Florida market is really faring

2021 was a record year for real estate in South Florida, yet the last eight months of 2022 have been about the market slowing. Questions linger as to how bad the decline in the market is and whether it’s headed for a crash. There’s little doubt that the market has slowed over the past six to eight months: closed sales are down as buyers grapple with rising interest rates, it’s taking longer to ...
FLORIDA STATE
WSVN-TV

RV eviction trouble for mobile home residents in Florida Keys

(WSVN) - They were told they have less than three months to pack up and leave the RV parks they have called home for years. But for many of the residents, just driving off is not an option. Here’s Kevin Ozebek with tonight’s 7 Investigates. Their favorite feature...
KEY LARGO, FL
proclaimerscv.com

$300 Direct Payments Will Be Sent To the Residents in Delaware, How To Claim Your Relief Aid?

Residents in Delaware have few days left to claim and received their $300 direct payments as a form of relief aid amidst the soaring inflation rate. States across the country are doing their best to support their struggling residents amidst the soaring inflation rate. In Delaware, an amount of $300 will be given as relief aid until Nov.30. This is also to support the residents in the rising cost of energy prices especially as the temperature begins to drop.
DELAWARE STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Florida

Steak, eggs and vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by amirali mirhashemian on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida or you wish to go there in the near future, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are highly recommended by both local people and travellers, for their delicious food and impeccable service.
FLORIDA STATE
proclaimerscv.com

California’s Guaranteed Income Programs: Selected Individuals Will Receive Monthly Payouts of $600-$1,200

In Los Angeles, California’s Department of Social Services announced on Monday that seven guaranteed income programs will receive funds totaling more than $25 million. Around California, the programs of the state-funded pilot will serve and provide to approx 1,975 residents. They will be provided with monthly payments starting from $600-$1,200 per month. The duration and period are 12-18 months, as stated by the CDSS.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WINKNEWS.com

Florida teacher who thought student debt was paid 20 years ago gets nearly $1M bill from UF

For almost a decade, the government took hundreds of dollars each month out of the paychecks of a Florida woman named Michelle to recoup old student loans that were unpaid and overdue. The process, called garnishment, is legal, and the U.S. Department of Education can order it for someone’s wages, tax returns and Social Security to force repayment on defaulted loans.
FLORIDA STATE
Toni Koraza

Florida Laws to Change if Desantis Runs for President

Florida’s top Republican leaders agreed to change state law to aid Governor Ron DeSantis’ presidential run in 2024. Both House Speaker Paul Renner (R-Palm Coast) and Senate President Kathleen Passidomo (R-Naples) said it would be a “good idea” to make it clear that DeSantis wouldn’t need to resign if he becomes the GOP nominee.
FLORIDA STATE

