Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 Top Growth Stocks You'll Regret Not Buying On the Dip
Microsoft is well-positioned to deliver double-digit revenue growth through the end of the decade. PayPal is a highly accepted digital wallet, and it recently formed new partnerships with Apple and Amazon.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
1 Company That Could Be Worth $1 Trillion by 2023
With the market down, there aren't too many stocks reaching into the trillions.
Motley Fool
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks
Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time.
Zacks.com
4 Solid Stocks to Buy as Durable Goods Orders Continue to Rise
Orders for long-lasting U.S. factory-made goods continue to rise despite soaring prices of consumer goods. People have been compelled to cut down on spending but solid demand has been driving orders for consumer durable goods. This saw orders for U.S -made durable goods jump more than double the expectations in October.
2 Stock-Split Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2026
Following their respective stock splits, these companies look cheaper than ever.
2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Now That Could Soar in 2023
These companies are disrupting the healthcare industry and growing rapidly.
ValueWalk
BlackRock’s Founder Fink Cashes In $30 Million Of Stock Following Its Strong Recovery This Month
Discusses the latest transactions by the founder and gives an update on the company. Following the trading day on Wednesday, a form 4 was filed with the SEC which revealed that BlackRock Inc (NYSE:BLK)’s Founder, Chairman and CEO Larry Fink sold almost 10% of his shares in the company.
World's 3rd Richest Man Gautam Adani Looks To Raise $5B As Banks Push For Deleverage
The world's third richest man is lobbying sovereign wealth funds to raise around $5 billion in equity to reduce leverage. What Happened: Indian billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate has reached out to investors, including Mubadala Investment Co. and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Bloomberg reported, citing anonymous sources familiar with the matter.
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line.
3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Can Turn $333,000 Into $1 Million by 2032
These top-notch income stocks, with yields ranging from 4.7% to 9%, can triple your money over the next decade.
Motley Fool
Looking for Growing Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Stock
Mondelez's tremendous brand portfolio fueled strong results during the third quarter. The dividend-payout ratio is plenty able to support its market-topping dividend yield. The stock is still a decent value despite its outperformance so far this year.
3 Potentially Explosive Stocks to Buy Before 2023
These stocks suffered in 2022. And they have reason to rebound.
Got $5,000? This High-Yield Dividend Stock Is a No-Brainer.
Philip Morris International is one of the most compelling tobacco stocks on the market right now.
Is Tesla Signaling A Comeback For Growth Stocks?
The S&P 500 index has made a sustained move higher from its October low off the rotation to value or low price-to-earnings ratio stocks. Issues in the growth sector have been left behind for the most part, and the kingpin of these issues is Tesla Inc TSLA. To better illustrate...
Motley Fool
Is This Underfollowed Dividend Stock a Buy?
LeMaitre Vascular's revenue grew while higher costs pressured earnings in Q3. The company's dividend is secure and should keep growing in the future.
Grid Dynamics Holdings Earnings Perspective: Return On Invested Capital
According to data from Benzinga Pro, during Q3, Grid Dynamics Holdings's GDYN reported sales totaled $81.16 million. Despite a 49.5% increase in earnings, the company posted a loss of $6.66 million. Grid Dynamics Holdings collected $77.33 million in revenue during Q2, but reported earnings showed a $13.19 million loss. Why...
NASDAQ
This Stock Is Surging After Impressive Earnings, and It Still Looks Like a Bargain
After handily beating analyst expectations for revenue and earnings in the third quarter, Foot Locker (NYSE: FL) is showing even more confidence. The footwear retailer increased its outlook for 2022 to a new range of $4.42 to $4.50, up from $4.25 to 4.45, citing "strong momentum." That's an encouraging move at a time when many companies are reducing guidance.
Looking Into York Water's Return On Invested Capital
According to Benzinga Pro, during Q3, York Water YORW earned $5.68 million, a 12.96% increase from the preceding quarter. York Water also posted a total of $15.81 million in sales, a 6.12% increase since Q2. York Water earned $5.03 million, and sales totaled $14.90 million in Q2. What Is ROIC?
9 Best Value Stocks to Buy Now
A roller-coaster year has sent a lot of deserving names into bargain territory. Here are nine value stocks for investors to consider as we head into 2023.
