Sony's 65-inch OLED TV is whopping $600 off in Black Friday TV deal
Despite being a 2022 model, Amazon cut 26% off the 65-inch Sony Bravia XR A80K OLED TV's price ahead of Black Friday.
Digital Trends
This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last
It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
10 Best Buy Black Friday deals now — 65-inch 4K TV for $349, $65 Sony headphones and more
Black Friday deals are happening now at Best Buy. Here are the top sales across all categories you can shop today.
Best Black Friday TV deals live blog: big discounts on top TVs from LG, Sony, Samsung and more
T3 unearths the best TV deals available now in the Black Friday sales with some of the top models available at discounts in most sizes
Fancy a 4K HDR TV for less than £200? You’ll love this Argos Black Friday deal
This Hisense was already a good budget buy, but now it's even cheaper
Engadget
Russian tech giant Yandex reportedly looking to break free from its home country
Over the past years, Russian search and tech giant Yandex made an effort not to fall behind its Western counterparts and had developed its own smart devices, self-driving cars, as well as its own food delivery and ride-sharing services, among other products. According to The New York Times, though, the West's sanctions against its home country after the invasion of Ukraine has made it impossible to continue developing and improving its projects. That's why Yandex's parent firm, which is registered in Amsterdam, is reportedly looking to sell and sever ties with Russia.
Apple Insider
Best Black Friday TV deals: up to $2,000 off LG, Samsung, Sony 4K & OLED models
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — The bestBlack Friday TV deals offer significant savings on popular 4K and OLED televisions from LG, Sony, Samsung & more. Every year savvy shoppers await Black Friday deals with great anticipation, and TV fans...
Digital Trends
Walmart Black Friday: This 65-inch QLED just dropped below $400
Black Friday deals are the perfect time to upgrade your home theater setup, and with big discounts on both high-end and budget options, there’s no reason not to. Walmart Black Friday deals have already started trickling out, and the retailer is offering an awesome deal on an already affordable option. Right now you can buy the Onn 65-inch QLED 4K TV for only $398, a discount of $180 off its original price of $578. A large, home-theater-defining TV for under $400 is nothing to turn up your nose at. Don’t wait until November 25 — it will probably sell out soon!
Engadget
The best Black Friday tech deals for 2022: discounts on TVs, laptops, smartwatches and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Black Friday is...
Xbox Cloud Gaming on this Samsung TV made me put my Xbox into storage
Samsung's latest Smart TVs support streaming games through Xbox Cloud Gaming. Our Sean Endicott decided that his new TV is enough to replace his console.
Best Cyber Monday TV deals for gaming on Xbox and PC
Whether you're on a budget or want the best gaming experience possible, there's a Cyber Monday sale on a TV.
CBS News
Black Friday PS5 surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Engadget
The best Black Friday Amazon deals on Kindles, Echo speakers, Fire TV devices and more
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Now that Amazon...
pocketnow.com
Get up to $2,300 in savings on LG’s OLED C1 series smart TVs
Readers like you help support Pocketnow. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more. We keep receiving tons of insane deals thanks to the latest Black Friday sales event, where you will find up to 39 percent savings on some of the best smart TVs on the market. Today’s best smart TV deals come from Amazon and LG, as you can currently score a new 83-inch LG OLED C1 4K smart TV with 120Hz refresh rates, Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos for $3,675 after scoring a massive $2,324 discount.
TechRadar
Don't buy a Black Friday TV when the Samsung Freestyle projector is 25% off
We know how exciting Black Friday TV deals can be. We’ve been asked by parents about LG C2 OLED TV deals. Teenagers have asked if an $80 TV could possibly be worth buying. We have plenty of advice, but here’s an unexpected tip. Have some fun! Amazon has the Samsung Freestyle projector for $597.99 (opens in new tab), even the bundle with the included carrying case. A projector can be much more fun than a boring old TV set.
Sounds great! Samsung Dolby Atmos soundbar Black Friday deal slashes price by £300
This Samsung soundbar, wireless sub and speaker set-up has dropped by £300 to just £799. Thanks, Black Friday.
65-inch Sony BRAVIA OLED TV down to cheapest price ever this Black Friday
Upgrade to a stellar OLED TV for just $1,699
Digital Trends
This 70-inch TV just dropped below $500, and it’s selling fast
With the holiday shopping season off to an early start this year, now’s the time to get shopping if you don’t want to miss out on the best Black Friday TV deals. Walmart has just begun the third phase of its Black Friday sales event, so if you’re not keen on waiting until after Thanksgiving to score a new 4K TV for your home theater setup, you don’t have to: One of the best Walmart Black Friday deals available today is this 70-inch Vizio V-Series 4K TV, which you can grab right now for just $448 after a $152 haircut on its $600 sticker price.
Engadget
The best Black Friday robot vacuum and smart home deals
All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. All prices are correct at the time of publishing. Going from zero...
