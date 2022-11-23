Grab the Xbox Series S at its lowest price in this Black Friday deal, before the price (maybe) increases next year

Read full article on original website
These Nintendo Switch Black Friday Deals Include $20 Games & a Live-Action Mario Kart—Get Them Before They Sell Out
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love games like Mario Kart, The Legend of Zelda and more, you may want to know about the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals of 2022 to score this Thanksgiving. The Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017 as a video game console that could be both used as a home console and a portable device thanks to its removable tablet that can either be taken on the go or connected to TV screens at home. The consoles also come...
Business Insider
Cyber Monday is a better day to shop than Black Friday due to better deals overall, experts say
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The two biggest shopping days of the year are finally here — but is Black Friday or Cyber Monday better for deals?. A solid rule of thumb is that Black Friday is a better time to buy...
Digital Trends
You can buy a laptop for $99 for Black Friday, but it’s selling fast
Thanks to the awesome Walmart Black Friday deals going on right now, you can save big on a basic but useful laptop. Normally priced at $229, you can buy a Gateway 14.1-inch ultra-slim notebook for only $99. A considerable saving of $130, the laptop is well suited for anyone who’s on a tight budget such as a student or someone that just needs a laptop for occasional use. Selling fast, you’ll need to be quick to snag this bargain. We’ve taken a look at why it’s worth it.
This Black Friday 1TB SSD deal is almost too cheap not to buy
For $50, this capable 1TB SanDisk Plus SSD is a great option to replace an old hard drive
Digital Trends
Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 just got a huge price cut for Black Friday
Black Friday is just around the corner, but if you’re too excited to wait for the Black Friday laptop deals on the shopping holiday itself, the good news is that retailers like Best Buy have already started slashing prices. One of the laptops that should be on your radar from the Best Buy Black Friday deals is the Microsoft Surface Laptop 5, which you can purchase at $300 off for a lowered price of $1,000, instead of its sticker price of $1,300. We’re not sure how much time you’ve got left to grab this offer though, so it’s highly recommended that you complete the transaction as fast as possible.
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
Digital Trends
You’ll be shocked how cheap this 65-inch QLED TV is for Black Friday
Black Friday is finally here, and if you’re in the market for a new 65-inch TV for your home movie room, you’re in luck. One of the best Black Friday TV deals to drop today is this 65-inch Vizio MQ6 Series 4K TV, which is a fantastic value for anybody looking to upgrade to a QLED television. Normally $630, Best Buy has it marked down to just $500 right now for its Black Friday sale, saving you $130. Read on to learn more about the benefits of a QLED television and why you might want to add this quantum-dot TV to your home theater setup.
CBS News
Thanksgiving surprise: PlayStation 5 consoles are in stock at Walmart this very moment
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. If you've been trying to find a PS5 for the holidays, you're in luck: Walmart still has the PlayStation 5...
Digital Trends
GameStop PS5 restock: Get your console, and Black Friday deals before they leave
This content was produced in partnership with GameStop. If you don’t have your PlayStation 5 yet, don’t worry. Maybe you feel like you’re missing out on some of the great exclusives, like ? You’ll be happy to know that, just in time for Black Friday and some incredible deals, GameStop will be restocking the popular console. Yes, that means now is the ideal opportunity to snag a new console, and since GameStop is hosting some incredible game and controller discounts, you can save big on those too. By the time you have everything you need, you’ll be all set to play throughout the holidays. If you’re able to get some time off, that’s even better.
T-Mobile’s Black Friday deals: 4 free iPhone 14s on a $100/month unlimited 5G plan
The iPhone 14 might be a tricky gift to get this holiday season, especially the more expensive Pro models. Not because Apple doesn’t offer meaningful discounts on the hottest smartphones around, but because a new lockdown impacted production in China. Still, carriers like T-Mobile have Black Friday deals in place that include the iPhone 14.
laptopmag.com
We love this Corsair keyboard and it's only $45 on Black Friday — Don't let this great deal pass by
Black Friday is almost over, but we're not ready to give up on finding you great deals just yet. In this case, a keyboard that we personally loved is seeing a steep sale, bringing the Corsair K55 RGB Pro XT to $45 on Amazon (opens in new tab). Our reviewer...
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
laptopmag.com
11 Best Amazon Black Friday deals under $100
Black Friday deals at Amazon are upon us with generous discounts through Cyber Monday. Now is a great time to save on a new gadget like tablet, streaming device, earbuds or gaming headset. If you're on a budget, there are plenty of Black Friday deals under $100 at Amazon. One...
laptopmag.com
HyperX desktop microphone is 25% off during Black Friday — Don't miss this great deal
Black Friday is here and we're ready to show you the goods. In this spotlight, we're taking a look at the HyperX QuadCast S, a beloved desktop microphone that will make you look and feel like a professional if you're a streamer or even just a gamer who wants to sound great. You can get your hands on the HyperX QuadCast S for $120 at Amazon (opens in new tab).
CBS News
Walmart Deals for Days: Get an Apple TV 4K for $100 this Black Friday
CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Walmart's Black Friday sale, Deals for Days, is on now. The retailer is offering all sorts of discounts on Apple...
laptopmag.com
I love God of War Ragnarök, and you will too with this sneaky Black Friday deal
Black Friday 2022 deals are still rolling out, and while we've been hunting for the biggest price cuts, I've been making my way through the best game to play right now: God of War Ragnarök. Now, you can get it for less (opens in new tab). Not only is...
Get Hulu, HBO Max, Paramount+ & More For Under $2 With These Black Streaming Deals—Peacock Is 99 Cents
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. If you love television (and a good sale) as much as we do, you may want to know the best Black Friday streaming deals of 2022 to sign up for to subscribe to Hulu, Showtime, Starz and more for cheap. (And we mean under-$2cheap.) Black Friday—the day after Thanksgiving—started in 1961 in Philadelphia as a phrase for the police to describe the crowds and traffic that would occur on the day after Thanksgiving as many people started Christmas shopping. Since then,...
Digital Trends
Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV just got a rare discount
Walmart has been chock full of TV deals lately, with Samsung’s 55-inch Q70A QLED 4K TV being the latest to see a significantly lower price. Right now you can get this TV for just $898, a savings of greater than 10% off the typical price of $1,000. That’s a total savings of $102, enough to stuff more than one stocking if you’re getting on your holiday shopping early this year. However, and as with most Walmart deals, we aren’t sure how long this special price will last. If you’re enticed, act now.
TechRadar
This Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal might just be the best we've ever seen
Planning on picking up an Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deal? The following is certainly the right one for you. Black Friday deals continue apace across all kinds of gaming hardware this week, but the following Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deal is among the cream of the crop. It includes the headset and a pair of controllers, alongside Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber, both of which are easily some of the best VR games around.
laptopmag.com
Let's go! $12 off Pokemon Legends Arceus in this Black Friday deal
Black Friday deals are still rolling out! Don't miss top sales on the best Nintendo Switch games, such as Pokemon Legends Arceus. Right now you can get Pokemon Legends Arceus for just $47 at Amazon (opens in new tab). That's $12 off its original retail price of $59. Best Buy (opens in new tab) also has is for the same price in their Black Friday sale.
