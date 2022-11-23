Read full article on original website
7 games to distract your baby cousins this Thanksgiving
It is a question that haunts Black gamers whenever they return home for Thanksgiving dinner. It’s usually asked by a younger relative as the duty to look after them falls to you if you’re still in that awkward age where you’re too grown for the kids’ table but not grown enough for the adult one. You’re the cool, video-game-playing cousin and your younger relatives, much to your chagrin or not, look up to you and want to be like you. So naturally they also want to take part in — or sometimes just take — the activities you enjoy.
Sony throws Battlefield under the bus as it fights Microsoft’s Activision purchase
As Sony fights tooth and nail to get regulators to block Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard, poor Battlefield is getting caught in the crossfire. In a filing with the UK’s competition regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) Sony argues that Call of Duty is a uniquely important franchise to have on PlayStation consoles, and can’t be replaced by the likes of Battlefield. Microsoft would control the franchise if its deal to acquire Activision Blizzard is allowed to proceed.
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
The best Black Friday deals that make for great gifts
Times are hard, and if you’ve been stressing about how you’re going to afford a good gift this holiday season, it’s understandable. Thankfully, Black Friday offers one of the best (and last) opportunities to save big before the holidays. This year, we’re seeing some steep discounts on the newest and most popular products, including the new AirPods Pro and LG’s latest C2 OLED. There are also deals available that won’t absolutely destroy your budget — like those on the new fifth-gen Echo Dot and even a year of Hulu.
One of the best Star Wars games in years is free on Epic right now
If you haven’t sampled the delights of Star Wars: Squadrons, the space dogfighting game from EA’s Motive Studio, you might be interested to know it’s available free on the Epic Games Store for the next week. That’s down from its regular price of $39.99. In case...
Splinter Cell is getting a… radio adaptation?
The Last of Us is getting a big budget HBO TV show, the Metal Gear Solid movie is still in development, and now Ubisoft’s long-dormant stealth series Splinter Cell is getting an eight part radio adaptation. The BBC has just announced Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell: Firewall, an adaptation of the Splinter Cell novel of the same name released earlier this year starring Will Poulter.
The God of War Ragnarök PS5 bundle is back in stock at Walmart
If you’ve been hunting for a PlayStation 5, Walmart is hosting yet another restock event today for Sony’s next-gen console. For the second time this week, Walmart is selling the disc-based PS5 with a digital copy of God of War Ragnarök. This time, though, the bundle is available to everybody — not just premium Walmart Plus subscribers.
The best Black Friday deals you can still get at Target
The holiday shopping season has begun and several retailers, including Target, are offering some spectacular Black Friday deals for this annual shopping event. Some of the best discounts we’re currently seeing extend to wireless earbuds like the Beats Studio Buds ($89.99), as well as TVs like Vizio’s 50-inch M6-Series QLED (now $399.99). And if you’ve been putting off buying up until now, this may be the day to do it: many of the deals that Target is offering have been dropped still lower for Black Friday itself.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most versatile gadget you can buy
It’s easy to see the appeal of folding phones — they are big screen devices that get smaller to fit in your pocket. It’s also easy to see the drawbacks; as much as Samsung tries to hide it with trade-in promotions, there’s no denying the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s $1,800 price tag is too steep for the vast majority of people. The question of durability is also hard to ignore — it doesn’t take much searching to find tales of randomly cracked Fold screens.
Why the worst recipes imaginable are blowing up on TikTok
Eli Betchik has always had a stomach of steel, but it wasn’t until they went to art school that they realized it could make them famous. “I was perfectly willing to eat random things for the entertainment of my friends. I would take a ketchup packet from the diner and suck it up or eat an entire block of Parmesan cheese,” remembers Betchik, now 23, who makes and sells jewelry from their basement in Ohio. “The more I did that, the more I started realizing I could do this on the internet. I thought that I would be able to entertain people.”
Get a year of Hulu’s ad-supported streaming for just $2 per month
Black Friday discounts on streaming services may not seem impressive next to huge deals fancy gadgets, but it’s a clever way to put dozens of dollars you would have spent back in your pocket. We’ve highlighted several such deals in our roundup, which contains attractive subscription discounts for HBO Max, Disney Plus, Paramount Plus, and more. One particularly good deal is on Hulu’s ad-supported plan.
I went to the Genesis point of Dish’s 5G network, and all I got was disappointment
The moment I’ve been waiting the past few months to experience finally came on a bus ride down the Las Vegas strip. I’d been testing Dish’s new 5G network — the one meant to turn the company into the US’s fourth major wireless carrier — with very middling results. But those tests were in Spokane, Washington; now I was finally in the city where it all started and where the network was the most mature. And in that moment on the bus, I had found what I’d been sent to Vegas to look for: proof that Dish’s service may actually be competitive someday, in the form of a speed test showing downloads coming in at 236 Mbps, with a respectable 41-millisecond ping.
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is still available for its Black Friday price
Despite the arrival of Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite remains the best value in Amazon’s current Kindle lineup. Thankfully, you can currently find the 8GB, ad-supported model still discounted to just $94.99 (normally $139.99) at Amazon, Buy Buy, and Target. The ad-free model is also available at Amazon for $114.99 instead of $159.99, which remains its lowest price to date. While 8GB can still hold roughly 2,000 individual pieces of literature, if you’re planning on using your Paperwhite to listen to audiobooks, there are also substantial discounts on the 16GB model, which is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 instead of $149.99 in the ad-supported configuration or for $119.99 (normally $169.99) without ads.
iRobot’s terrific Roomba i3 Plus EVO is on sale for $200 off for Black Friday
Cleaning is probably one of the most tedious tasks for many people, which is why the right robot vacuum can make for a fantastic gift (and cat Uber, of course). And while there are plenty of heavily-discounted robovacs available right now for Black Friday — including the top-of-the-line Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and Roomba j7 Plus — the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO offers great bang for your buck, especially since it’s currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target promotion for around $350 ($201 off), matching its best price to date.
A Twitter executive got a court injunction to prevent Elon Musk from firing her
Sinead McSweeney, Twitter’s Ireland-based global vice president of public policy, secured a temporary injunction from the High Court of Dublin to prevent her from getting fired, according to a report from The Irish Times. McSweeney claims she was locked out of her work accounts and Twitter’s Dublin office after not responding to the email Elon Musk sent to employees, which asked workers to reply “yes” to commit to Twitter’s “extremely hardcore” culture, or otherwise leave.
Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $100 off
Whether you’re on the hunt for an excellent pair of noise-canceling earbuds to tune out fellow passengers while traveling or simply a good gift, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The XM4s remain our favorite pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds — even when pitted against standouts like Bose’s excellent QuietComfort Earbuds II — and are a particularly good buy today given they’re currently on sale for around $178 instead of $279.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. This Black Friday price isn’t unheard of, however, it does bring the wireless earbuds back down to their lowest price to date.
Onyx Boox Leaf 2 review: ebook freedom
I don’t mean to be picky, but the Kindle is not enough for me. For years, I called the Amazon Kindle Oasis the platonic ideal of e-readers, with its physical page-turning buttons, sharp display, solid backlight, and (then) unique design. It felt like I’d hit e-reader endgame. But then, I embraced Libby for library books, Viz for manga, and started reading more galleys straight from publishers, and the Kindle felt more like it was getting in the way than helping me read the things I wanted to.
The Internet Archive just put 565 Palm Pilot apps in your web browser
Yes, I am playing Dope Wars on a Palm Pilot inside my iPhone. It’s thanks to The Internet Archive, which is once again launching a giant collection of software you can instantly play on any web browser, up to and including your touchscreen-equipped phone. There are currently 565 classic Palm apps in all, including games, widgets, and even free trials from both the greyscale and color eras.
