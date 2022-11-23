Read full article on original website
7 games to distract your baby cousins this Thanksgiving
It is a question that haunts Black gamers whenever they return home for Thanksgiving dinner. It’s usually asked by a younger relative as the duty to look after them falls to you if you’re still in that awkward age where you’re too grown for the kids’ table but not grown enough for the adult one. You’re the cool, video-game-playing cousin and your younger relatives, much to your chagrin or not, look up to you and want to be like you. So naturally they also want to take part in — or sometimes just take — the activities you enjoy.
The best Black Friday deals on smart home tech still to be had
‘Tis the season to find some serious bargains on smart home gear. With Black Friday in the rearview mirror and Cyber Monday coming up fast, there’s still time to nab deals on smart lighting, smart locks, robot vacuums, security cameras, and smart speakers, to name just a few. With...
Elon Musk just decided to bring the worst people on the internet back to Twitter
Twitter CEO Elon Musk has decided to offer “general amnesty” to suspended accounts starting next week — a gentler way of saying that he’s decided to welcome back some of the site’s worst and most toxic people. It’s the second major moderation decision he’s made since taking over after unbanning former President Donald Trump; both decisions were made after Musk ran an informal poll from his personal Twitter account.
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
The best Black Friday deals that make for great gifts
Times are hard, and if you’ve been stressing about how you’re going to afford a good gift this holiday season, it’s understandable. Thankfully, Black Friday offers one of the best (and last) opportunities to save big before the holidays. This year, we’re seeing some steep discounts on the newest and most popular products, including the new AirPods Pro and LG’s latest C2 OLED. There are also deals available that won’t absolutely destroy your budget — like those on the new fifth-gen Echo Dot and even a year of Hulu.
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most versatile gadget you can buy
It’s easy to see the appeal of folding phones — they are big screen devices that get smaller to fit in your pocket. It’s also easy to see the drawbacks; as much as Samsung tries to hide it with trade-in promotions, there’s no denying the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s $1,800 price tag is too steep for the vast majority of people. The question of durability is also hard to ignore — it doesn’t take much searching to find tales of randomly cracked Fold screens.
Why the worst recipes imaginable are blowing up on TikTok
Eli Betchik has always had a stomach of steel, but it wasn’t until they went to art school that they realized it could make them famous. “I was perfectly willing to eat random things for the entertainment of my friends. I would take a ketchup packet from the diner and suck it up or eat an entire block of Parmesan cheese,” remembers Betchik, now 23, who makes and sells jewelry from their basement in Ohio. “The more I did that, the more I started realizing I could do this on the internet. I thought that I would be able to entertain people.”
The best Black Friday deals you can get at Walmart
Black Friday has arrived, and while Walmart dropped many of its Black Friday deals ahead of the main event as part of its Deals for Days event earlier this month, it is now featuring a load of excellent deals. In fact, some items, such as the latest Beats earbuds, have been dropped an extra few dollars since we last checked. We’re seeing some steep discounts on a range of popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro.
TikTok users have turned a cat meme into an immersive roleplay experience — creating and then crashing a fictional economy within 72 hours.
You’re walking through the woods when a cat approaches you. “It’s not safe out here” they say, asking you to accompany them back to their home. Upon arrival at a delightfully kitsch cabin you’re presented with a bowl of warm stew, a thick coat, and a sword to protect you from outside dangers. You pay the cat four “dabloons” and venture back outside to continue your journey.
Everything in the Verge merch store is half off for Black Friday!
Happy holidays, sports fans. As is tradition, we’re offering our beloved Verge audience a special discount in our merch store from Black Friday through Cyber Monday. We suggest you act quickly, because a deal this good won’t last. Now through 11:59PM ET on Monday, November 28th, everything in...
iRobot’s terrific Roomba i3 Plus EVO is on sale for $200 off for Black Friday
Cleaning is probably one of the most tedious tasks for many people, which is why the right robot vacuum can make for a fantastic gift (and cat Uber, of course). And while there are plenty of heavily-discounted robovacs available right now for Black Friday — including the top-of-the-line Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra and Roomba j7 Plus — the iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO offers great bang for your buck, especially since it’s currently available at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target promotion for around $350 ($201 off), matching its best price to date.
Sony’s noise-canceling WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale for $100 off
Whether you’re on the hunt for an excellent pair of noise-canceling earbuds to tune out fellow passengers while traveling or simply a good gift, you can’t go wrong with Sony’s WF-1000XM4 earbuds. The XM4s remain our favorite pair of noise-canceling wireless earbuds — even when pitted against standouts like Bose’s excellent QuietComfort Earbuds II — and are a particularly good buy today given they’re currently on sale for around $178 instead of $279.99 at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy. This Black Friday price isn’t unheard of, however, it does bring the wireless earbuds back down to their lowest price to date.
Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite is still available for its Black Friday price
Despite the arrival of Amazon’s latest entry-level Kindle, the Kindle Paperwhite remains the best value in Amazon’s current Kindle lineup. Thankfully, you can currently find the 8GB, ad-supported model still discounted to just $94.99 (normally $139.99) at Amazon, Buy Buy, and Target. The ad-free model is also available at Amazon for $114.99 instead of $159.99, which remains its lowest price to date. While 8GB can still hold roughly 2,000 individual pieces of literature, if you’re planning on using your Paperwhite to listen to audiobooks, there are also substantial discounts on the 16GB model, which is on sale at Amazon for $99.99 instead of $149.99 in the ad-supported configuration or for $119.99 (normally $169.99) without ads.
The Internet Archive just put 565 Palm Pilot apps in your web browser
Yes, I am playing Dope Wars on a Palm Pilot inside my iPhone. It’s thanks to The Internet Archive, which is once again launching a giant collection of software you can instantly play on any web browser, up to and including your touchscreen-equipped phone. There are currently 565 classic Palm apps in all, including games, widgets, and even free trials from both the greyscale and color eras.
Onyx Boox Leaf 2 review: ebook freedom
I don’t mean to be picky, but the Kindle is not enough for me. For years, I called the Amazon Kindle Oasis the platonic ideal of e-readers, with its physical page-turning buttons, sharp display, solid backlight, and (then) unique design. It felt like I’d hit e-reader endgame. But then, I embraced Libby for library books, Viz for manga, and started reading more galleys straight from publishers, and the Kindle felt more like it was getting in the way than helping me read the things I wanted to.
