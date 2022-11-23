It is a question that haunts Black gamers whenever they return home for Thanksgiving dinner. It’s usually asked by a younger relative as the duty to look after them falls to you if you’re still in that awkward age where you’re too grown for the kids’ table but not grown enough for the adult one. You’re the cool, video-game-playing cousin and your younger relatives, much to your chagrin or not, look up to you and want to be like you. So naturally they also want to take part in — or sometimes just take — the activities you enjoy.

2 DAYS AGO