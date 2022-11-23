We know the idea of tank turn is not new. In fact, Tesla promised the Cybertruck would be able to complete zero-radius turns, like a tank, since it was first revealed. The Cybertruck, however, is not in production just yet, nor is the feature. Rivian liked Tesla's idea and decided to make it real on a test mule, but neither the R1T or the R1S can be ordered with this technology. That takes us to Mercedes and its future EQG - the all-electric version of the G-Class. The electric SUV is powered by four electric motors, which gives it the ability to perform a tank turn with relative ease. And, while we have this video of the Mercedes doing some cool turns, it’s still impossible to say if the technology will make it to production.

1 DAY AGO