Read full article on original website
Jack
3d ago
An annual fee for something that already physically exists in the car. That would have to be annoying to customers. Odd concept.... annoy your customers instead of pleasing them.
Reply
2
Related
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Top Speed
The Mercedes EQG Will Be An Electric Off-Road Monster
In 2021, Mercedes unveiled the EQG Concept in Munich, and the final production version of the electric G-Class is scheduled to appear in 2024. Now, for the first time, Mercedes has revealed more precise technical details about the model, which are quite notable. The electric G-Class is not only expected to be at least as good as the model with the combustion engine, but even surpass it in some disciplines.
Autoblog
Mercedes offers 'Acceleration Increase' — as a $1,200 subscription
Over-the-air updates have made it easy for automakers to add features and make fixes to certain vehicle systems remotely. At the same time, the increased connectivity has made it possible or some automakers to withhold features and restrict access to added-cost subscription packages. Mercedes-Benz EV buyers are the latest group to face such frustrations, as the automaker is offering subscription-based “Acceleration Increase” services for all new EQ models.
BMW Reveals Most Powerful Straight-Six Engine Ever In Limited Edition 3.0 CSL
BMW 3.0 CSL pays homage to the original car of the same name. Limited to 50 units to celebrate 50 years of BMW M. Features BMW's most powerful inline-six ever (552 horsepower/406 lb-ft of torque) Manual gearbox and rear-wheel drive only. BMW has taken the wraps off its most exciting...
The Verge
Elon Musk says Twitter will begin manually authenticating Blue, Grey, and Gold accounts as soon as next week
Elon Musk says that Twitter’s check mark program could return on Friday, December 2nd, with a new procedure to verify individual identities in order to resolve impersonation issues. Musk described the new manual authentication process as “painful, but necessary.” Verified check marks will also be expanded with additional colors — gold for companies, grey for the government, and the original blue for individual accounts.
Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van
There's more to the Toyota Previa minivan than meets the eye. Here's what makes it collectible today. The post Toyota Previa: The Mid-Engine Supercar (Sort Of) That Was Also a Van appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
torquenews.com
New 2023 Toyota Prius Offers Speed, Efficiency, and Style
Toyota’s all-new 2023 Prius stuns with across-the-board improvements. Toyota’s 2023 Prius lineup is both familiar and refreshingly new in almost every way. The new Prius will be dramatically quicker, more efficient, more stylish, and have an infotainment system that many Prius owners will consider a game-changer. The Prius...
benzinsider.com
More Reasons Why Should You Consider Buying A Mercedes?
Buying a luxury car is every man’s dream. When you work hard and save a lot, you deserve to buy yourself something worth the money. Buying Mercedes-Benz offers such greatness that values money. If you are in the market or looking to buy a car, you should consider buying...
MotorAuthority
2023 Lexus LS starts at $78,685, gets updated tech
The Lexus LS enters the 2023 model year with a handful of updates aimed at improving the usability of its infotainment system. You'll still find a standard 12.3-inch infotainment screen in the dashboard, but it now features the Lexus Interface system that debuted in the redesigned 2022 NX, which does away with the previous Remote Touch Interface trackpad, while adding wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone connectivity in place of the previous wired versions. Dual-phone Bluetooth pairing is also included.
Does Wheel Size Matter?
Wheels have been trending upward in size for decades. Once upon a time, 15-inch diameter wheels were the standard, but by the early 2000s, 17-inch wheels became a sporty and premium option. In the 2000s, bigger wheels became a status thing from the aftermarket, and the automotive industry followed. Now, cars like the Audi RS Q8 come from the factory with 23-inch wheels, and the Chevrolet Silverado EV will be the first production car with 24-inch wheels. Why, though? Is there a performance benefit from larger diameter wheels, or is it purely a status thing? Let's take a look.
The Verge
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the most versatile gadget you can buy
It’s easy to see the appeal of folding phones — they are big screen devices that get smaller to fit in your pocket. It’s also easy to see the drawbacks; as much as Samsung tries to hide it with trade-in promotions, there’s no denying the Galaxy Z Fold 4’s $1,800 price tag is too steep for the vast majority of people. The question of durability is also hard to ignore — it doesn’t take much searching to find tales of randomly cracked Fold screens.
freightwaves.com
The quest to get truck drivers to stop worrying and love the ELD
SAINT-BRUNO-de-MONTARVILLE, Quebec — This humble trucking reporter spent a few days last week in Quebec at the Isaac Instruments User Conference. I learned a lot more about a controversial trucking technology — and the efforts to get drivers on board with these new systems. Isaac Instruments is one...
Top Speed
2024 Mercedes EQG Has No Problems Doing The Tank Turn
We know the idea of tank turn is not new. In fact, Tesla promised the Cybertruck would be able to complete zero-radius turns, like a tank, since it was first revealed. The Cybertruck, however, is not in production just yet, nor is the feature. Rivian liked Tesla's idea and decided to make it real on a test mule, but neither the R1T or the R1S can be ordered with this technology. That takes us to Mercedes and its future EQG - the all-electric version of the G-Class. The electric SUV is powered by four electric motors, which gives it the ability to perform a tank turn with relative ease. And, while we have this video of the Mercedes doing some cool turns, it’s still impossible to say if the technology will make it to production.
The Verge
The best Black Friday deals you can still get at Walmart
Black Friday has been and gone, and just as Walmart dropped many of its Black Friday deals ahead of the main event as part of its Deals for Days event earlier this month, it’s continuing many of its excellent deals through the weekend. We’re still seeing steep discounts on a range of popular products, including the first-gen AirPods Pro.
The Verge
The best Black Friday 2022 phone deals
If you’ve been putting off replacing an old phone until the end of the year, then well done — Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals are here to take the sting out of a new phone purchase. This year’s batch of deals features some healthy discounts on the latest flagships, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Google’s excellent Pixel 7, as well as some steep price cuts on already well-priced midrange models. If you’re shopping for a new phone, take a look at our picks for the best deals of the bunch.
Autoweek.com
2023 Toyota Prius Aims to Dominate Hybrid Market—More than Ever
The Toyota Prius is all-new for 2023, with a new chassis, drivetrain, and features across the hybrid family. Based on the TNGA-C platform, both the Prius and Prius Prime share a futuristic, aerodynamic design, backed up by a significant increase in electrified 2.0-liter four-cylinder power, up to 196 hp and 220 hp, respectively.
Honda To Stop Manufacturing All Gas Powered Lawn Mowers
Honda announced in early October that it will no longer manufacture new gas-powered lawn mowers, signaling the end of an era in lawn care. As battery technology rapidly advances, electric-powered lawn care is trending up in a major way— and its gas-powered counterparts might be on their way out.
The Verge
I went to the Genesis point of Dish’s 5G network, and all I got was disappointment
The moment I’ve been waiting the past few months to experience finally came on a bus ride down the Las Vegas strip. I’d been testing Dish’s new 5G network — the one meant to turn the company into the US’s fourth major wireless carrier — with very middling results. But those tests were in Spokane, Washington; now I was finally in the city where it all started and where the network was the most mature. And in that moment on the bus, I had found what I’d been sent to Vegas to look for: proof that Dish’s service may actually be competitive someday, in the form of a speed test showing downloads coming in at 236 Mbps, with a respectable 41-millisecond ping.
2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg?
When shopping for a truck it is important to do your research. Here are 2 of the best mpg full-size trucks. The post 2 Full-Size Trucks Tie for the Best Mpg? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires
The age of old car tires can lend itself to disaster if owners don't replace them with newer tires. Read your TIN code on your tires to verify your tires' age. The post Tire Age: Check the Date To Avoid Riding on Old Tires appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 1