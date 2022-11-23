Read full article on original website
World Cup: England fans frustrated after disappointing USA match
It was a frustrating night for England fans in east London as the Three Lions were held by the USA in their second group game of the Fifa World Cup. The match, a 19:00 kick-off, was the first England performance of the Qatar tournament many could watch with other supporters in a pub and followed the team's 6-2 win over Iran.
‘It was embarrassing’: Boos ring out in fan zones across the country as England disappoints against USA
Boos and jeers could be heard ringing out in fans zones across the country after England strained to a 0-0 draw with the US in their second World Cup 2022 game.The England team was hoping to have sealed qualification for the knockout stages with a win but came away with a point against the US side at the Al Bayt Stadium, Al Khor.It comes after England opted to show their support for the LGBTQ+ community by lighting up the Wembley arch in rainbow colours rather than protest in Qatar by wearing the OneLove armbands.They did not follow Germany’s lead...
World Cup roundup: Iran stuns Wales with late goals
Iran scored two goals in second-half stoppage time to hand Wales a devastating 2-0 loss in Group B action Friday
Wales fans react after 'devastating' 2-0 loss to Iran in World Cup 2022
Fans who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years said they were “devastated” after the team’s 2-0 loss to Iran on Friday, 25 November.Despite the disappointment, some supporters are optimistic that the Dragons can redeem themselves against England in the third and final game in the group stage.“Disappointed for the boys because they must be absolutely devastated, the whole set up, but hey we can bounce back from this next Tuesday,” one fan said.Sign up for our newsletters.
World Cup 2022: Large group of Wales fans miss Iran game due to Dubai airport "glitch"
The BBC reported that 78 Wales fans were unable to board a flight to Qatar because their permits were showing up as pending.
Last-gasp double keeps Iran in World Cup after Wales thriller
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Iran scored twice in the final moments of stoppage time to keep alive their hopes of reaching the World Cup knockout stages for the first time with a thrilling last-gasp victory over a stunned 10-man Wales. Wales, who had keeper Wayne Hennessey sent off...
World Cup defeat leaves Wales fans ‘devastated’ and facing elimination
Wales fans said they were “devastated” after a last-gasp defeat left the team on the brink of World Cup elimination.Supporters who made the long journey to Qatar to see Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years admitted their side was not good enough as they were defeated 2-0 by Iran at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on Friday.Many of the Red Wall remained to cheer on their national side after the final whistle and a chorus of ‘Yma o Hyd’, the team’s official World Cup song, rang out as players left the pitch.Others said they felt for manager Rob...
Australia: Python bites and drags five-year-old into pool
A five-year-old Australian boy has survived being bitten, constricted and dragged into a swimming pool by a python about three times his size. Beau Blake was enjoying a swim at home when the 3m long (10ft) reptile struck, his father told a local radio station. The pair - still entangled...
Chris Mepham says Wales will ‘take the handbrake off’ for must-win England clash
Chris Mepham says Wales will “take the handbrake off” for their do-or-die World Cup clash with England.Wales must beat England in their final group game in Doha on Tuesday to have any hope of making the knockout stages of the competition.Even if that were to happen, Wales need Iran and the United States to draw with each other to take second place.Failing that, Wales could guarantee second spot by beating England by a four-goal margin, but they have never achieved that in over 100 games between the two countries.Robert Page’s side have drawn 1-1 with the USA and lost 2-0...
World Cup: Wales supporter, 62, dies in Qatar
A Wales supporter has died in Qatar while on a trip to watch the team at the World Cup. Kevin Davies, 62, from Pembrokeshire, was in Doha with his son and friends. BBC Wales has been told Mr Davies died of natural causes on Friday but he was not at the stadium to watch Wales' 2-0 defeat by Iran.
Wales World Cup 2022 squad and preview: Rob Page announces final team for Qatar
The Wales World Cup 2022 squad announcement has been announced – can they make a big impression for the first time since 1958?
Wales’ World Cup hopes hanging by a thread after crushing late defeat to Iran
Wales’ hopes of making the knockout stages of the World Cup were left hanging by a thread following a 2-0 defeat to Iran.Substitute Rouzbeh Cheshmi and Rezaeian Ramin struck in stoppage time to secure only Iran’s third World Cup victory and one they fully merited at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha.Robert Page’s players had described this as a must-win game after drawing against the United States, but Wales were second-best throughout and lost goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey to a red card in the closing stages.Wales will now have to beat England in their final group game on Tuesday to...
World Cup: Wales fan party off over late alcohol rule change
A World Cup party has been cancelled after Qatari authorities "imposed" late changes to restrict alcohol sales. Fan charity Gol Cymru had held successful parties either side of Wales' opening fixture against the USA. The organisers had planned a second round for Friday's game with Iran, which kicks off at...
Wales deserved World Cup defeat to Iran, Robert Page admits
Wales coach Robert Page admitted his team had fallen well below the standards they set for themselves as defeat to Iran put them on the brink of World Cup elimination.Page refused to use Wayne Hennessey’s red card – only the third for a goalkeeper in World Cup finals history – as an excuse for the defeat, and said Carlos Queiroz’s team were well worth their win.Iran hit both posts and had a goal disallowed before they finally took the lead in the 98th minute through substitute Roozbeh Cheshmi’s long-range strike, with Ramin Rezaeian adding a breakaway second three minutes later.Gareth...
Throngs of chanting USMNT fans descend on the Al Bayt Stadium to cheer on their team against England in huge World Cup Group B clash - with heat on after Iran beat Wales!
Vocal USMNT fans have started to make their way to the arena of their team's crucial Group B game with England at the Qatar World Cup. Gregg Berhalter's charges had their final training practice at around 10pm in Al Rayyan Thursday evening as they tried to acclimatize to the conditions they'll face against the Three Lions at 2pm EST today.
Fans voice anger as Newcastle venue streams wrong channel during England vs USA
Watch as fans in Newcastle chant "we want our money back" as a venue failed to select the correct channel for the World Cup game between England and the USA.The venue, NX Newcastle, released a statement on Twitter on Saturday (26 November), stating staff were “very disappointed with the technical problems”, which meant the crowd missed the start of the second half of the 0-0 game on Friday (25 November)."We will provide an update on ticket refunds shortly", the statement concluded.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
World Cup: Wales fans miss Iran game over Qatar entry problem
Dozens of Wales fans have been turned away at Dubai airport and have missed the key World Cup game against Iran. A "glitch in the system" meant that many supporters' Hayya cards - the permit needed to enter Qatar for the tournament - have not been accepted. One told BBC...
World Cup fans can win a holiday every time England score a goal tonight – here’s how
WORLD Cup fans can win a holiday every time England score in a massive prize draw. And a Wales fans could also scoop a big prize in the competition if a Welsh player gets sent off in the tournament. Fans of the Three Lions and Red Dragons have the chance...
World Cup 2022: Newlyweds watch Wales on honeymoon
Football mad newlyweds Beca and Richard Thomas have flown to the Middle East to spend their honeymoon at the World Cup. The couple tied the knot about two weeks ago during half term and ever since Wales qualified, they knew there was only one destination option. Mrs Thomas said she...
Gold coin proves 'fake' Roman emperor was real
An ancient gold coin proves that a third century Roman emperor written out of history as a fictional character really did exist, scientists say. The coin bearing the name of Sponsian and his portrait was found more than 300 years ago in Transylvania, once a far-flung outpost of the Roman empire.
