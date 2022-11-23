Chris Mepham says Wales will “take the handbrake off” for their do-or-die World Cup clash with England.Wales must beat England in their final group game in Doha on Tuesday to have any hope of making the knockout stages of the competition.Even if that were to happen, Wales need Iran and the United States to draw with each other to take second place.Failing that, Wales could guarantee second spot by beating England by a four-goal margin, but they have never achieved that in over 100 games between the two countries.Robert Page’s side have drawn 1-1 with the USA and lost 2-0...

4 HOURS AGO