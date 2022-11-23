Read full article on original website
KNOX News Radio
EGF Council considers policy for naming parks/rec sites
The East Grand Forks city council is discussing a potential policy for “naming” parks and/or recreation facilities. Parks superintendent Reid Huttunen says a Parks and Rec Committee has looked at what other Minnesota cities have done.. and drafted a policy … but made no recommendations. Council member...
valleynewslive.com
Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
kfgo.com
Greater Minnesota cities to Democratic leaders: Don’t forget about us
THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn. – City leaders from Greater Minnesota meeting in Alexandria recently did not fail to notice that the incoming Democratic majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate will not have very many non-metro lawmakers. Thief River Falls Mayor Brian Holmer, president of the Coalition of Greater...
kvrr.com
Three Vote Difference Leads to Recount in N.D. District 43 House Race
BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — North Dakota’s vote canvassing board has met to certify the results of the November 8 election, including a legislative contest that was close enough to force an automatic recount. In unofficial returns, incumbent Democrat Rep. Zachary Ista defeated fellow Democrat incumbent Mary Adams by...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
What TV channel is North Dakota vs Weber State football game on today? Live stream, odds, time, how to watch online (11/26/2022)
The North Dakota Fighting Hawks (7-4) pay a visit to the Weber State Wildcats (9-2) in a FCS playoffs first round college football matchup on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 1 p.m. PT/4 p.m. ET with a live TV broadcast on ESPN Plus. • You can watch the North Dakota...
