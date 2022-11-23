ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Grand Forks, MN

KNOX News Radio

EGF Council considers policy for naming parks/rec sites

The East Grand Forks city council is discussing a potential policy for “naming” parks and/or recreation facilities. Parks superintendent Reid Huttunen says a Parks and Rec Committee has looked at what other Minnesota cities have done.. and drafted a policy … but made no recommendations. Council member...
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Car smashed in Grand Forks with a propane tank

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Marshall McHargue went into a Grand Forks bar earlier this week and when he returned to his car he found his car smashed up. The windshield was bashed in and a propane tank was left next to his car. According to McHargue, he was...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – November 25, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the arrest of the following – Brett Lee Anderson, 42 of Crookston, for Traffic – DUI – Operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Julian Richard Fox, 33 of Naytahwash, for Domestic Assault – misdemeanor...
CROOKSTON, MN

