Read full article on original website
Related
25 Types of Drivers You’ll Encounter in Colorado
No matter where you are, there are certain personalities that you'll encounter on the roads. However, because Colorado has certain characteristics and types of people, some of the types of drivers you meet on the roads are only found in the Centennial State. What Kind of Drivers Will You Encounter...
25 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Colorado You Must Visit Once
Traveling across Colorado is something everyone should do at least once. Our great state is full of so many unique towns and attractions that truly make it stand out above the rest. Now, if you find yourself on a road trip across Colorado, because of the vast options when it...
Colorado Weather: Colder than normal statewide for Thanksgiving
Breezy and cool conditions will dominate across Colorado for Thanksgiving with lingering snow ending early in the day.A weak cold front that arrived Wednesday afternoon caused snow in the mountains overnight and even a few light snow showers along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties early Thanksgiving morning.After any remaining snow in some areas ends early in the day on Thursday, skies will gradually clear. Denver and the Front Range will see some sunshine in the afternoon but temperatures will remain about 10 degrees below normal for the final week of November.Overnight brighter and warmer weather will return for Friday. Most of Saturday will be relatively mild as well before a cold front arrives in the afternoon. The front will cause some wind and will drop high temperatures back into 40s for the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas for Sunday.Attention will then turn to Monday night through Wednesday morning when snow is likely in Colorado. The current forecast calls for about 2-4 inches of snow in the Denver metro area on Tuesday. Stay with CBS News Colorado for the latest!
Heavy snow possible in Colorado beginning next week
Following light snowstorms that are expected over some of Colorado's highest mountains on Saturday night, a more powerful storm system is expected to impact the state beginning late on Monday night, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). NWS is confident that moderate to heavy snow will fall on Colorado's...
Three rounds of snow headed for Colorado? Here's what the forecasters say
While the National Weather Service is holding off on releasing their official snow totals forecast for an upcoming storm for at least a couple days, a 'hazardous weather outlook' they've published shows that snow is slated to hit Colorado Monday night into Tuesday. Other forecasters have started to look at...
This is the Smallest Town in the State of Colorado
Have you ever wondered which town in Colorado is the smallest in the state? It's easier to guess which cities might have the most significant number of people, but guessing who has the smallest number of people can be much more complicated. When looking at the 25 Smallest Towns in...
The Story Behind Colorado’s Wooden Christmas Sign
Despite the constant growth and development through Colorado, reminders of the Centennial State's historic past can still be found in many places. Whether it's ancient dwellings built into the cliffs of Manitou Springs, 100-plus-year-old buildings in downtown Denver, or abandoned mines in the mountains, all tell a story of how Colorado came to be.
proclaimerscv.com
Colorado Cash Back: $750 to $1,500 Will Be Mailed To the Residents in the State, Are You Eligible?
Colorado will mail $750 to $1,500 Cash Back check until January 2023 to eligible residents under the program called Colorado Cash Back. The state of Colorado will be mailing an amount between $750 for single filers and $1,500 for married couples under the program the Centennial State called Colorado Cash Back. This will be mailed to the residents in the states who filed their taxes.
Watch: Massive Elk Herd Goes Rumbling Over A Colorado Highway
Elk and Colorado go together like peanut butter and jelly, spaghetti and meatballs, and pepperoni and cheese. Well, you get the idea, the two are intertwined forever. It is believed that the state of Colorado has approximately 280,000 elk roaming around at any given point, and run-ins are becoming more and more common as urban sprawl gets deeper into the wilderness.
Study Says These 5 Fast Food Restaurants Are the Worst in Colorado
Earlier this year, a survey from SavingSpot revealed the best fast-food chains in Colorado: LaMar's Donuts & Coffee, In-N-Out Burger, Chick-fil-A, Chipotle, and Papa Murphy's. However, the website also uncovered the worst fast-food restaurants in the Centennial State, based on Google reviews. Here's what they found out:. Colorado's Worst Pizza...
Storm could impact Thanksgiving week travel
Thanksgiving is always one of the biggest travel weeks of the year. Along with busy airports and roads, the weather might play a factor in holiday travel this year.
Popular Colorado Holiday Light Event Opens This Week. Have You Been?
'Tis the season for Colorado families and those visiting to seek out holiday fun around our great state. This newer holiday tradition is set to return again for 2022, with its opening night happening this Friday, November 25th. Popular Holiday Light Event Is Back In Colorado For 2022. Pardon me...
kjzz.com
Officials searching for missing Colorado woman believed to be in Utah
CISCO, Utah (KUTV) — Grand County deputies said a missing woman from Colorado may be in eastern Utah. They said Melissa Gonzales of Grand Junction, Colorado, was last seen on Nov. 15 in Grand Junction. Officials said she is approximately 70 years old, 100 lbs and 5"01." She was...
More snow possible in Denver early next week
Skies will stay clear overnight with plenty of sunshine and warmer weather on Friday and Saturday, a little colder on Sunday.
Colorado Was Almost Named What?
Native Americans and original settlers can take the credit for giving names to most of the states in the country. It's easy to tell why certain states were given their names, but others are more of a mystery. And some states almost wound up with entirely different names than what we know them to be today.
THANKSGIVING FORECAST: Here's how much snow is expected in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, snow is expected to roll into Colorado on Wednesday night, stretching into Thursday. While this storm probably won't bring big totals, it could add a layer of complication to Thanksgiving travel. With roads already expected to be crowded – read more about that here...
'Largest archaeological preserve' in the United States located in Colorado
A UNESCO World Heritage Site that has a history of attracting more than 500,000 visitors annually, Mesa Verde National Park is one Colorado destination that can't be missed. Not only is the landscape stunning, the educational experience it provides is unmatched. Spanning more than 50,000 acres, this national park is...
This Colorado Tourist Attraction Is One of the Most Underrated in America
When you think of must-visit tourist attractions, images of the Great Wall of China or the Vatican come to mind. Out-of-towners also flock to Colorado, hoping to see elk in Rocky Mountain National Park or the view from the top of Pikes Peak. These destinations are spectacular, but everybody knows it — there's virtually no way to go without crowds.
Thousands of coats still needed for Coats for Colorado campaign
There are just a few days left until the FOX31, Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, and Dependable Cleaners Coats for Colorado Campaign is over, and we are still thousands of coats shy of the need.
Millions of stimulus dollars still available for Colorado homeowners and renters
holding money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Grey (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. As you know, Coloradans pay billions of dollars in state and federal taxes every year. If you’re a homeowner or renter, you may be entitled to get some of your hard-earned money back. Here are several programs that can give eligible individuals money for their rent or mortgage.
Comments / 1