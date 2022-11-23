ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Update from Albany Water Department

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The Albany Water Department has released an update in regards to their raw water transmission, located between the Alcove Reservoir and Feura Bush Water Treatment Plant. The repaired line to the plant is currently being filled and is returning to the Treatment Plant to normal operations later this evening.

Some customers may experience short periods of slightly discolored water, according to the Albany Water Department, as the direction of flow in the transmission main and distribution system changes. The water is safe to drink, according to the Albany Water Department, after running the cold water for a couple of minutes.

They also suggest holding off on laundry until the water is cleared and not discolored, as it could stain clothing. Anyone experiencing persistent discoloration is asked to contact their 24-hour number at (518) 434-5322.

