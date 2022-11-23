ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethel, AK

KGO

What is Advent? And what traditions do people follow worldwide?

Wreaths, candles and calendars. These are sure signs of Advent for many Christian groups around the world. But what is Advent exactly?. The word Advent derives from the Latin adventus, which means an arrival or visit. Advent is the beginning of the spiritual year for these churches, and it's observed the four Sundays before Christmas Day.
Murkowski, Peltola reelected in Alaska's ranked-choice voting, ABC News reports

ABC News reports that Alaska's incumbent senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, is projected to win reelection against another Republican opponent, Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka, and that Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, is projected to win reelection to her at-large House seat against Republican challenger Sarah Palin.
