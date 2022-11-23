Read full article on original website
What is Advent? And what traditions do people follow worldwide?
Wreaths, candles and calendars. These are sure signs of Advent for many Christian groups around the world. But what is Advent exactly?. The word Advent derives from the Latin adventus, which means an arrival or visit. Advent is the beginning of the spiritual year for these churches, and it's observed the four Sundays before Christmas Day.
November to end on stormy note with unsettled weather from coast to coast
Snow, severe storms and heavy rainfall will be possible during upcoming workweek.
Murkowski, Peltola reelected in Alaska's ranked-choice voting, ABC News reports
ABC News reports that Alaska's incumbent senator, Republican Lisa Murkowski, is projected to win reelection against another Republican opponent, Trump-backed Kelly Tshibaka, and that Democrat Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native elected to Congress, is projected to win reelection to her at-large House seat against Republican challenger Sarah Palin.
CA lawmaker, advocate explain how politicians' anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has life or death consequences
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Far-right Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called out California State Senator Scott Wiener in a tweet sent out Tuesday. In the tweet Greene called Wiener a "communist groomer." Wiener responded to the attack, talking to ABC7 News by phone. "Usually when she comes after me, I...
