Memphis, TN

VIDEO: Police seek over 20 suspects in Memphis Walmart robbery

By John Clark
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVO) — Around 22 suspects stole over $7,000 worth of merchandise from a Walmart in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday, November 20, including car radio speakers and a flat-screen television, local police said .

The Memphis Police Department said the suspects entered the open business on Elvis Presley Boulevard by throwing a tire iron through a glass window in the automotive section.

Police said $7,715.80 worth of merchandise was taken, including car radio speakers, a flat-screen television, car batteries, amplifiers, and Black Panther scooters. The suspects fled the scene in Infiniti, Dodge, Chrysler, and Kia vehicles, police said.

Memphis police said no arrests had been made and asked anyone with information to come forward.

