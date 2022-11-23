ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

WNYT

Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail

Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
SARATOGA COUNTY, NY
WNYT

GoFundMe set up for victim’s family in Schenectady homicide

A Schenectady family continues to grieve, after police identified the man found shot to death in the city on Wednesday. He is Matteo Henderson, 26. Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Police say when they arrived, he was on the ground. His sister,...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WNYT

Albany police help deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals

Albany police were out on Thanksgiving, making sure people could take part in the holiday. They delivered around 400 meals. Those delivering the meals say this is about helping feed those in need on the holiday, and they hope their actions build trust and relationships between the police department and people in the community.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive

A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
QUEENSBURY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911

A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry

On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride

Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
KINGSTON, NY
WNYT

Arrest made after fatal crash

Police say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. Police say they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
ALBANY, NY
whdh.com

Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
PITTSFIELD, MA
NEWS10 ABC

Homicide in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
SCHENECTADY, NY

