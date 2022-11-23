Read full article on original website
Candlelight vigil held for double homicide victims
A candlelight prayer vigil was held at Princetown Town Hall Friday night for the two victims of a homicide in Duanesburg.
Schenectady homicide victim identified
The Schenectady Police Department has identified the victim in a shooting that took place on Odell Street on November 23. He's been identified as 26-year-old Matteo Henderson.
WNYT
Notorious criminal, escape artist Joel O’Keefe back in Saratoga County Jail
Joel O’Keefe, one of the area’s most notorious criminals and escape artists for the better part of three decades, is back in the Capital Region. NewsChannel 13’s Mark Mulholland has learned that O’Keefe who was convicted of burglary in 1994 after police said he broke into a Round Lake home and raped a woman at knife point, is now being held at the Saratoga County Jail.
WRGB
"They were great people" Princetown community remembers victims of double homicide
"All you need to say is that they were great people." Schenectady County — Hundreds of family and friends gathered outside of Princetown Town Hall on Friday, coming together in the form of a vigil for Bill Horwedel and Alesia Wadsworth. Led by Duanesburg Florida Baptist Church Pastor Tony Solomon, the group lit candles, sang hymns and prayed.
Serious crash closes Ontario, Bradford Streets in Albany
Police are investigating what they called a "serious motor vehicle crash" near the intersection of Ontario and Bradford Streets in Albany Friday night.
WNYT
GoFundMe set up for victim’s family in Schenectady homicide
A Schenectady family continues to grieve, after police identified the man found shot to death in the city on Wednesday. He is Matteo Henderson, 26. Meantime, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help with funeral expenses. Police say when they arrived, he was on the ground. His sister,...
Troy PD investigates Second Street stabbing
Troy police are investigating a stabbing. The incident took place just after 8:30 p.m. Wednesday near the 400-block of Second Street.
Multiple agencies respond to Saratoga Springs apartment fire
An apartment on Allen Drive in Saratoga Springs caught fire on Friday.
WNYT
Albany police help deliver hundreds of Thanksgiving meals
Albany police were out on Thanksgiving, making sure people could take part in the holiday. They delivered around 400 meals. Those delivering the meals say this is about helping feed those in need on the holiday, and they hope their actions build trust and relationships between the police department and people in the community.
Attorney: VT deputy didn’t hear police commands in Saratoga shooting
The attorney for an off-duty Vermont sheriff's deputy allegedly involved in the shooting incident in Saratoga Springs over the weekend said his client did not realize police were asking him to drop his gun.
WNYT
Police: Queensbury woman was behind the wheel 3x too drunk to drive
A Queensbury woman is accused of driving with a blood alcohol level more than three times the legal limit. Warren County sheriff’s deputies tell NewsChannel 13 they found Rachel Poladian, 46, walking away from her car after she hit a guardrail on Thanksgiving. They say when deputies arrived shortly...
Dad Delivers Baby at Home With Help from Columbia County 911
A Columbia County family just got a little bigger thanks to quick thinking by a 911 dispatcher. This family will be telling this birthing story for years to come. One Hudson Valley newborn knew it was time to make their grand debut. According to Columbia County 911 NY's Facebook page, 911 dispatchers received a call in the wee hours of Monday, November 21st, 2022.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Commissioner Montagnino Inappropriately Intercedes in Shooting Inquiry
On Sunday afternoon, November 20, Saratoga Springs Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino and Mayor Ron Kim held a hastily called press conference to discuss the shootings that occurred early Sunday morning, November 20, in downtown Saratoga Springs. At the event, they released videos of the incident in spite of a request from authorities to not release the videos at this time.
kingstonthisweek.com
Kingston Police searching for man who offered young women drugs, ride
Kingston Police are searching for a man after a group of young women were approached in a parking lot and offered drugs and a drive earlier this month. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. Police said in a news release that at about...
WNYT
Arrest made after fatal crash
Police say they now have a suspect in custody after a chase that led to a fatal crash. Police say they approached a vehicle driven by Caezare Ebron Friday night that was stopped near the area of Central Avenue and North Lake Avenue. They say that Ebron was asleep at the wheel.
Police arrest Granville man after domestic dispute
Police arrested Matthew P. Zagorski, 35 of Granville on November 21. Zagorski was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute and trespassing.
whdh.com
Pittsfield police respond to rollover with injuries
PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - The Pittsfield Police Department is investigating a two-vehicle crash on Friday that resulted in minor injuries to one of the operators. Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of East Housatonic Street and Pomeroy Avenue found a vehicle overturned in front of a house, according to a post on the department’s Twitter page.
Double homicide investigation in Schenectady County
Union Avenue in Schenectady is currently shut down. There is a heavy police presence at the Corner of University Place and Union Avenue and adjacent to Union College.
PHOTOS: The North Country Festival of Trees
Black Friday isn't just about sales. At the Queensbury Hotel, it's also about unique Christmas trees, good causes, and holiday magic.
Homicide in Schenectady
SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A shooting has been reported in the area of Odell Street and Brandywine Ave in Schenectady on November 23. Responding officers found a male down on the road at the scene. Officers confirmed the male, 26 is dead. Detectives and Evidence Technicians are currently on scene and investigating. The scene is […]
