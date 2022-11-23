'Pie Burner' 2022 fat tire benefit ride is on

HIBBING—Attention all fat tire bike enthusiasts—there’s an opportunity for you to shed your Thanksgiving meal and help out kids in need.

Iron Range Off-Road Cyclists (IROC) and Palmer’s Tavern, along with a host of community and other sponsors are hosting the “Pie Burner” fat tire bike ride on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in Hibbing.

Riders are to meet up at Palmer’s at 8 a.m. with the ride departing as close to 9 a.m. as possible. From there, there’s an option of a 15-mile or 30-mile ride.

The entry fee is a donation to Northeast St. Louis County Toys for Tots Foundation. New, unwrapped toys, books, stocking stuffers, and monetary donations (either cash or check) are being collected prior to the ride.

Last year’s ride raised $2,685, along with 63 toys and five bikes, according to statistics by Joe Sacco, of Hibbing who started the ride in 2012. Since 2009, the ride has started and ended at its current venue, Palmer’s Tavern in Hibbing.

Sacco said he anticipates participation to be at the 2021 level of 69, or a few more. He said a number of new people have expressed an interest in the ride.

In his blog, Sacco responds to inquiries about studded tires, saying that it’s the question he’s most frequently asked about in advance of the ride.

“Through the 10 years of this ride—there was truly only one year they were required—2017,” wrote Sacco.

Anyone who was in attendance that particular year will not soon forget!!” he adds, followed by “Ha.”

Sacco goes on to say that he’s not answering any questions about studded tires, as he has too much going on in preparation for the ride.

“I will say—mine will be going on, as usual, a week or so before “the day,” Sacco said. “If you have them mount em up—if you don’t, I wouldn’t worry too much about it—you will be able to play with your PSI, and you’ll be fine—unless it rains for two days before the ride—which I have no control over.”

The poster for this year’s ride again honors the memory of Craig Holgate, a local radio host and “Pie Burner” volunteer, who Sacco said was instrumental in mentioning Toys for Tots in his radio show.

“And he was also the reassuring voice for me when I was wavering on continuing with this event through the years,” Sacco said before last year’s ride.

More information on the pie burner is available on the Facebook link https://www.facebook.com/pieburner.